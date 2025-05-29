ADVERTISEMENT

Dahlia Gallin Ramirez is a cartoonist, writer, and musician based in San Francisco. Her sharp, quirky humor shows up in one-panel comics that have been featured in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and other publications.

Her cartoons often blend everyday observations with surreal twists, poking fun at modern life, relationships, and human behavior. With a clean drawing style and punchy captions, her work might make you laugh and maybe cringe at how weird we all are.

More info: Instagram

#1

One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez humorously capturing the absurdity of modern life with New York energy dialogue.

dollyonpaper Report

We reached out to Dahlia Gallin Ramirez to learn more about her journey as a comic artist, her creative process, and the inspirations behind her work. The cartoonist shared that she began drawing comics as a teenager, then put it aside for over 20 years to pursue other paths. "During the pandemic, I picked it up again. I had forgotten how much pure fun it was," she added.
    #2

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing the moon with a clapperboard capturing the absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #3

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez depicting absurd modern life with a character and a guillotine-like setup.

    dollyonpaper Report

    Curious about the behind-the-scenes of cartoon creation, we asked Ramirez about her creative process and whether she has any routines or rituals that help her get into a creative mindset. She explained: "My creative process is 1) ideation, 2) procrastination, 3) self-loathing until… 4) creation. I aim to do a handful of cartoons each week, usually all in one day. I keep a list of every ridiculous idea that pops into my head, and then I review the list to see which ones seem worthy of drawing."

    #4

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two cave people with a rock discussing the future takeover of rocks.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #5

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a humorous hearing test and mumbling test scene with two people.

    dollyonpaper Report

    It’s no surprise that the cartoons we fall in love with as kids can stay with us forever. Ramirez remembers being especially drawn to the work of Saul Steinberg, Hilary Knight, and Gary Larson while growing up—artists who left a deep impression on her early creative life.

    #6

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a customer asking for a to-go grail in a bar setting.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #7

    Three people in turtlenecks holding wine glasses in a one-panel comic capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    At some point, nearly every artist encounters a creative block. Whether it’s a lack of inspiration, self-doubt, or simply mental exhaustion, these moments can be discouraging. Ramirez, however, sees creative blocks and off days as simply part of the process. "Sometimes you have to marinate," she says.
    #8

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a roadside sign advertising ancient ruins and milkshakes together.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #9

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez featuring a person surrounded by identical figures, capturing modern life's absurdity.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #10

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing dogs lounging on a couch capturing the absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #11

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a person in bed wishing they lit scented candles capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #12

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a man with a rabbit shadow, capturing the absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #13

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two people doing yoga surrounded by bats, capturing modern life absurdity.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #14

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a man and an alien humorously capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #15

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a character holding a contract and another with a triangle instrument.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #16

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two people commenting on not worrying about dinosaurs.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #17

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two people with humorous dialogue about hobbit doors on clothing.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #18

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two people with a caption capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #19

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a flyer with tear-off tabs humorously inviting people to remember it.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #20

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing an ice cream truck followed by a warm face wipes truck.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #21

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two ants on an anthill questioning life on other anthills.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #22

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing absurdity of modern life with a shoe store scene and witty caption.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #23

    One-panel comic showing a humorous all you can tweeze buffet sign with various items on the table.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #24

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two characters debating piano sounds, capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #25

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a child in superhero costume frustrated with two adults taking photos.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #26

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a cat reading poems about cats while another cat looks away.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #27

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two people holding a cat and a turtle, capturing modern life absurdity.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #28

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a speaker at a funeral capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #29

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a bride and groom capturing the absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #30

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a meeting scene humorously capturing the absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #31

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a smart fridge criticizing its contents in a modern kitchen.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #32

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing two ants humorously discussing cake and spoons, capturing absurdity of modern life.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #33

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing contrast between popular puppy yoga and empty bat yoga classes.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #34

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a lawyer humorously addressing a jury about essential oil.

    dollyonpaper Report

    #35

    One-panel comic by Dahlia Gallin Ramirez showing a quirky couple with a pun about their names capturing modern life absurdity.

    dollyonpaper Report

