Dahlia Gallin Ramirez is a cartoonist, writer, and musician based in San Francisco. Her sharp, quirky humor shows up in one-panel comics that have been featured in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and other publications.

Her cartoons often blend everyday observations with surreal twists, poking fun at modern life, relationships, and human behavior. With a clean drawing style and punchy captions, her work might make you laugh and maybe cringe at how weird we all are.

More info: Instagram | dollyonpaper.com