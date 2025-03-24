Kort's cartoons explore the funny side of aging, the quirks of modern life, and the ways people rationalize their actions—all shaped by her psychology background. "I aim for that moment of recognition when readers see themselves in my work and think, 'That's exactly how it is!'"

When asked about her creative process, Kort explained that she begins with ideas, not sketches. She listens to various podcasts, reads the news, and tries to capture the essence of current issues. "I have 3 cartoons that I have not published as yet about 'core memories' and how hard parents are trying to embed them in their children—sort of trying to curate their memories—except that it doesn't work that way. Many come from my experience of life—but I haven't really gotten into what my individual clients might be presenting. More external to myself and into the world.

I think of ideas and then I draw in my book to try to illustrate them—I need to use references as I am a newbie artist. Then when I have a good idea about characters and composition and the beginnings of my first kind of caption, I draw on my iPad—so all my cartoons are done in Procreate. I then have a group of 4 women cartoonists and we send each other our work and get feedback about whether it's funny, composition, etc. My group has very published cartoonists (and illustrated literary works)—2 have been in the New Yorker—so it is really fun to work together."