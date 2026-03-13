ADVERTISEMENT

Rich North’s cartoons are a great reminder that the funniest jokes don’t need much setup. With just a single panel, he manages to turn everyday situations into something unexpected, awkward, and instantly funny. His humor is sharp but easy to enjoy, built around the kind of observations that feel both absurd and strangely familiar once you see them on the page, but also verging on the absurd in some cases.

That balance of simplicity, occasional surreal moment, and cleverness is what makes his work so entertaining. Whether he’s poking fun at social interactions, workplace dynamics, or life’s little misunderstandings, each cartoon lands with a quick, satisfying punchline or completely unhinged twist.

We’ve gathered some of his latest witty one-panel comics below, so scroll down, enjoy, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

richnooorth Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    11points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Ungrateful Dead.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just laughed more than I should have.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If those pillows were there originally, it may be proof that God is a woman.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody's jealous about not being the queen in her own hive.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there are beef dishes on the menu, that's really insensitive.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    6points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow,UKGrandad moonlights as the Grim Reaper? Who'd have thunk it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who works only one day a year is likely to develop bad habits in that excessive free time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe in reincarnation, but I know that in a previous life I did. (Old joke, but it seemed to belong here.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see a tossed salad. Apparently, they couldn't get any leaf-cutter ants to work there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    54 Clever One-Panel Cartoons By Rich North That Turn Everyday Moments Into Brilliant Jokes (New Pics)

    richnooorth Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!