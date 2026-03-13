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Rich North’s cartoons are a great reminder that the funniest jokes don’t need much setup. With just a single panel, he manages to turn everyday situations into something unexpected, awkward, and instantly funny. His humor is sharp but easy to enjoy, built around the kind of observations that feel both absurd and strangely familiar once you see them on the page, but also verging on the absurd in some cases.

That balance of simplicity, occasional surreal moment, and cleverness is what makes his work so entertaining. Whether he’s poking fun at social interactions, workplace dynamics, or life’s little misunderstandings, each cartoon lands with a quick, satisfying punchline or completely unhinged twist.

We’ve gathered some of his latest witty one-panel comics below, so scroll down, enjoy, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram