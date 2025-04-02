ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Curtis has a way of capturing everyday life in a single drawing. Her one-panel comics take ordinary moments—things we’ve all thought or felt—and turn them into something funny, sharp, and surprisingly relatable. Whether it’s modern technology, relationships, or the little absurdities of daily routines, her work makes you pause and think, often with a smile.

Her cartoons have been featured in The New Yorker and shared widely online, but they never feel distant or out of reach. They’re the kind of humor that doesn’t try too hard—it just gets it. With clean, simple lines and just the right amount of words, Kate Curtis proves you don’t need much to tell a great story.

More info: Instagram | cluestolife.wordpress.com | Facebook