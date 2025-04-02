ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Curtis has a way of capturing everyday life in a single drawing. Her one-panel comics take ordinary moments—things we’ve all thought or felt—and turn them into something funny, sharp, and surprisingly relatable. Whether it’s modern technology, relationships, or the little absurdities of daily routines, her work makes you pause and think, often with a smile.

Her cartoons have been featured in The New Yorker and shared widely online, but they never feel distant or out of reach. They’re the kind of humor that doesn’t try too hard—it just gets it. With clean, simple lines and just the right amount of words, Kate Curtis proves you don’t need much to tell a great story.

#1

Person pondering future with a Magic 8-Ball, cartoonist's one-panel comic on everyday life questions.

Bored Panda reached out to Kate Curtis to learn more about her creative journey and process as a cartoonist. The artist shared that she's always cartooned. "I mean always," she emphasized. "I grew up all over the place (America, New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Ghana) and read my parents’ copy of The New Yorker every week. It was printed on lightweight ‘air-mail’ paper and was often the only new reading material we had. I knew by the time I started school I was going to be a cartoonist."
    #2

    Police officers with a fish suspect in an interrogation room, illustrating everyday life humor in one-panel comics.

    #3

    Balloon animal and porcupine in a comic reflecting on everyday life humor.

    According to Curtis, her creative process can be best described as a constant bubbling up of "What ifs?" "I was an art director/creative director in advertising and have learned that there is no ‘magic moment’ in creativity. You just sit down and do it. Good or not so good, it’s always a foothold up to something better. I doodle and put my key thoughts in a notebook, or in the ’Note’ app on my phone, to review later in my studio. If something worthwhile bubbles up at night, I WRITE IT DOWN. Nothing worse than remembering you had an idea in the night, but not what it was. That really sucks.

    I also eavesdrop on other people’s conversations. Not so hard when they’re yelling into their phone next to you on the train."
    #4

    Cartoonist comic: A man holds a lamp, and a genie on a screen demands quick wishes due to home working.

    #5

    Customers in line at a magic lamp store, reflecting on everyday life in a one-panel comic.

    A lot of artists face the challenge of knowing when a piece is finished. We asked Kate how she handles this in her comics. "Sometimes it is hard to know when a cartoon is done. I like drawing….so I tend to over-draw and overthink. It’s easy to wander away from the original simple idea of a joke. I try to take breaks, make a coffee, and return with a fresh eye."
    #6

    Cartoonist's comic of two people on a ski lift; one remarks about missing Wordle during their ride.

    #7

    Couple in bed with unusual wallpaper, man says it's his ant farm; comic reflecting on everyday life.

    If you're an aspiring cartoonist, Kate Curtis has some valuable advice for you: "For any aspiring cartoonist, I would say believe in your work. You know what’s funny. Keep drawing, try to enjoy it, and submit submit submit. I submitted ten cartoons to the New Yorker every month for 2 years before I was picked up. The more cartoons you draw the more you develop your own style."
    #8

    Penguins in ties lined up, one penguin holding a spare tie, reflecting on everyday life in a humorous comic style.

    #9

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic showing a prince next to a sleeping figure, reflecting on everyday life consent issues.

    #10

    Cartoonist's comic of baby in stroller humorously commenting on a walk.

    #11

    Cartoon with elephants and zebras in the rain, joking about going on a cruise, highlighting everyday life humor.

    #12

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic of neighbors meeting, one asking for "a cup of money."

    #13

    Cartoonist depicts a therapy session with a worried patient having a horn, saying "They're all staring at my ears."

    #14

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic of a cat and dog in a courtroom with a man's will being read aloud.

    #15

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic of a couple chatting at a table, woman joking about renewing their relationship for a second season.

    #16

    Two cartoon ants discuss crumb sizes, highlighting everyday life reflections through humor.

    #17

    A humorous one-panel comic shows a couple walking, with a woman teasing a man about his shorts.

    #18

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic of a ballerina's skirt sweeping a curtain, reflecting on everyday life.

    #19

    Two people in a one-panel comic discussing how activism transformed everyday life over coffee.

    #20

    Cartoonist illustrates a woman at a makeup counter humorously seeking a lipstick that "completes her."

    #21

    Two mice in a cage, with one pointing and saying, "That's my secret passageway," reflecting everyday life humor in comics.

    #22

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic shows a person acting like a dog, humorously reflecting on everyday family life.

    #23

    A cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows a dancing inflatable figure at a White House podium.

    #24

    Two people playing video games on a couch, one says, "So even if I lose we agree I won, right?" reflecting everyday life.

    #25

    Cartoonist's comic showing a ventriloquist with a puppet that says, "I'm here because you make me laugh."

    #26

    Cartoon depicting a dog's head among an audience at the theater, reflecting on everyday life humor.

    #27

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic of two people walking in snow, discussing Keanu Reeves' age with cinema in background.

    #28

    Cartoonist's comic of bundled up person at cafe ordering a chilled latte, highlighting everyday life humor.

    #29

    Two women with coffee watch a man trimming hedges, reflecting on everyday life in a single-panel comic.

    #30

    Robots humorously reacting to spilled coffee, illustrating everyday life in a one-panel comic.

