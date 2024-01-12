With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies
I’m a web developer, amateur photographer, graphic artist and attempted product designer living in Nigeria.
I actually picked up photography as a hobby while in Scotland for five years.
AI-generated art has become a big thing recently and I thought I might as well try my hand at it as well. I’m still a newbie but getting the hang of it.
I was at work one day wondering what flying my office chair out the window would feel like.
A few AI art prompts later and the Ikani Heliexec Chairs concept was born – office chairs with helicopter-like rotors you could pilot around… And never be late for meetings again.
I opened a new Instagram page for it and started sharing images I was generating almost on a daily basis.
AI isn’t that smart yet and I still need to add some minor touches and corrections here and there on the images using graphic design tools like GIMP.
Here are some of my flying office chair images for you to enjoy (never mind the physics).
