With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a web developer, amateur photographer, graphic artist and attempted product designer living in Nigeria.

I actually picked up photography as a hobby while in Scotland for five years.

AI-generated art has become a big thing recently and I thought I might as well try my hand at it as well. I’m still a newbie but getting the hang of it.

I was at work one day wondering what flying my office chair out the window would feel like.

A few AI art prompts later and the Ikani Heliexec Chairs concept was born – office chairs with helicopter-like rotors you could pilot around… And never be late for meetings again.

I opened a new Instagram page for it and started sharing images I was generating almost on a daily basis.

AI isn’t that smart yet and I still need to add some minor touches and corrections here and there on the images using graphic design tools like GIMP.

Here are some of my flying office chair images for you to enjoy (never mind the physics).

For even more images, check out the Instagram page.

Thanks.

More info: Instagram | zaafirah.com.ng

Current Product Model 1

Share icon

Flying High

Share icon

Baba’s Selfie

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

No Stopping

Share icon

Propulsion Test

Share icon

Initial Flight Test

Share icon

Speed Test

Share icon

Exclusive ‘Ik Heliexec’ Perfume Brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Exclusive ‘Ik Heliexec’ Perfume Brand 2

Share icon

Old School

Share icon

New School

Share icon

Architect on Site

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Current Product Model 2

Share icon

Local Mechanic Workshop

Share icon

Modern Mechanic Workshop

Share icon

On the Beach

Share icon

Adding Custom Designs

Share icon

Plastic Chair Range for the Masses

Share icon

Custom Chair Body Work

Share icon

Plastic Chair Model

Share icon

Work from Anywhere

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Farm House Chair

Share icon

School Landing

Share icon

High in the Sky

Share icon

‘Ik Heliexec’ Air Freshener/Humidifier

Share icon

“Ik Heliexec’ Air Freshener/Humidifier 2