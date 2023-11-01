If you're someone who wants to pursue a career in photography, here is some advice from Aryanto. "I would advise you to decide and commit because that is the most important thing. The quality of our life is based on the micro-decisions that we make every single day, and those decisions can either lead you back to the safety net or push you to find the courage to move forward outside of your comfort zone towards your dream life. Without commitment, every single small excuse and every challenge that comes up will hinder you from achieving your goals. So, first of all, decide that this is what you want, and second of all, commit.

The second piece of advice that I would give is to act as if it has already happened because when you're able to act as the future you, when you're successful, you will do what successful people do. So why wait until you become successful? Why not start right now? And if you do it now, act, think, and do like a successful person, it's inevitable that you're going to become successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last piece of advice is that you don't need a portfolio, a website, thousands of followers, or an expensive camera to make money from your photography. These are misconceptions, the old ways that are no longer valid today."