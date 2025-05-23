The winners of the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 have been announced, showcasing the very best in nature photography from members of the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT). This year’s overall winner is Konrad Wothe, who impressed the jury with his extraordinary image ‘Dipper flying through waterfall,’ a shot that took years of patience, technical precision, and a deep connection to the natural world to achieve.

This year, the competition drew over 8,000 entries from 507 photographers across 11 countries. The awards span seven main categories—including Birds, Mammals, Plants and Fungi, and Landscapes—as well as a special theme for 2025: Eerily Beautiful – Germany’s Peatlands. From dramatic wildlife encounters to hauntingly serene landscapes, the winning images offer a breathtaking glimpse into the diversity and beauty of our natural world.

Scroll down to explore a curated selection of our 20 favorite photographs that won across various categories in the 2025 contest.

Overall Winner: Dipper Flying Through Waterfall By Konrad Wothe

Bird in flight captured splashing through water, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #2

    Mammals, 9th Place: Anybody Home? By Jens Cullmann

    Young lion cub curiously inspecting a tortoise in a natural habitat, captured by GDT 2024 photography winners showcasing nature’s beauty.

    oh my, I'm sure he'll grow into his giant paws one day))

    #3

    Mammals, Category Winner: Chamois By Radomir Jakubowski

    A mountain goat standing on a rock bathed in golden light capturing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #4

    Mammals, 5th Place: Grumpy Cat By Dr. Beate Oswald

    Pallas's cat prowling through snowy grass at dawn, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #5

    Mammals, 8th Place: Enjoying The View By Sarah Böhm

    Squirrel peeking out of a tree trunk in a lush green forest, capturing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #6

    Birds, 9th Place: Dancing Rivals By Nicole Watkins

    Two black grouse displaying in a grassy field showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #7

    Birds, 4th Place: Courtship Display By Karsten Mosebach

    Puffin perched on a rock at dusk with a vibrant purple and pink sky, showcasing nature's beauty in GDT 2024 photography.

    #8

    Mammals, 3rd Place: At Sunrise By Christoph Kaula

    Silhouette of a small rabbit in warm orange light showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #9

    Birds, 3rd Place: Patterns In The Snow By Levi Fitze

    A white bird camouflaged on snowy terrain with detailed snow patterns in a GDT 2024 photography winners nature scene.

    #10

    Birds, Runner Up: Common Redstarts In Meadow Orchard By Christian Höfs

    Two vibrant birds in mid-flight surrounded by green foliage, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #11

    Special Category, 6th Place: Not For The Faint Of Heart By Ulrich Hopp

    Close-up of a snake with dark scales and blue eye, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #12

    Other Animals, 8th Place: Orchard In Vienna By Niklas Banowski

    Close-up of a moth resting on white blossoms showcasing nature’s beauty in the GDT 2024 photography winners’ collection.

    #13

    Birds, 6th Place: Sing 'N Snack By Wolfram Nagel

    Bird perched on a reed about to catch an insect, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners’ collection.

    #14

    Other Animals, 9th Place: Next Generation By Simone Baumeister

    Underwater close-up of numerous tadpoles swimming in a natural habitat, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography.

    #15

    Other Animals, Runner Up: Weevil By Torsten Christ

    Close-up of mushrooms with an insect climbing the stem, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #16

    Birds, 5th Place: A Matter Of Perspective... By Peter Mrasek

    Close-up black and white photo of ostrich legs highlighting nature’s details in GDT 2024 photography winners collection.

    #17

    Other Animals, Category Winner: West Coast Dragon By Dr. Gerald Haas

    Dragonfly resting on dark sand with swirling patterns, showcasing nature's beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #18

    Mammals, Runner Up: King Of The Alps By Karsten Mosebach

    Silhouetted mountain goat at dusk beside a winding river, capturing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography winners.

    #19

    Mammals, 10th Place: Life And Death By Ulrich Heermann

    Snow leopard cub playfully wrestling a wild mountain goat on rocky terrain in stunning nature photography GDT 2024 winners.

    #20

    Special Category, Category Winner: Misty Morning By Andreas Volz

    Mist-covered field with dewy spider webs and distant trees at sunrise, showcasing nature’s beauty in GDT 2024 photography.

