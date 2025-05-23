The winners of the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 have been announced, showcasing the very best in nature photography from members of the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT). This year’s overall winner is Konrad Wothe, who impressed the jury with his extraordinary image ‘Dipper flying through waterfall,’ a shot that took years of patience, technical precision, and a deep connection to the natural world to achieve.

This year, the competition drew over 8,000 entries from 507 photographers across 11 countries. The awards span seven main categories—including Birds, Mammals, Plants and Fungi, and Landscapes—as well as a special theme for 2025: Eerily Beautiful – Germany’s Peatlands. From dramatic wildlife encounters to hauntingly serene landscapes, the winning images offer a breathtaking glimpse into the diversity and beauty of our natural world.

Scroll down to explore a curated selection of our 20 favorite photographs that won across various categories in the 2025 contest.

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram | Facebook