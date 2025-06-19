Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Insists Woman Give Up Her Seat On 10-Hour Flight, Throws A Tantrum When She’s Refused
Woman sitting in airplane seat looking out window, representing a mom insisting a woman give up her seat on flight conflict.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Insists Woman Give Up Her Seat On 10-Hour Flight, Throws A Tantrum When She’s Refused

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of modern air travel keeps getting higher, and we’re not just talking about the prices. Putting up with increasingly invasive TSA checks, shrinking seats, and parents who don’t know how to control their kids all seem to be part of the deal, too.

One woman who struggles with flying planned ahead and paid extra for a window seat. Things went south, though, when a mom with two kids demanded she switch seats with her. She refused, but now she’s asking an online community if it was a jerk move. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Modern air travel seems to be getting worse by the flight, as this woman found out the hard way

    Image credits: Longxiang Qian  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She’s not good with flying, so she always books a window seat, claiming it helps with her airsickness

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: galitskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she got to her seat for a 10-hour international flight, a mom with two kids asked if she’d switch seats with her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    The mom expected her to switch to a middle-row seat further back in the plane, so the woman politely refused, explaining why she needed the seat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Things got awkward when the mom got nasty about it, so now the woman has turned to netizens to ask if not giving up her seat makes her a jerk

    When OP booked a 10-hour international flight, she paid extra for a window seat to help ease her anxiety and motion sickness. When she arrived at her seat, however, two children were already in the row, and their mother soon approached, asking her to switch seats so she could sit with her kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The request was polite at first, but when OP explained she needed the window seat for her own comfort, things took a sharp turn. The mom grew irritated, insisting her children were young and needed her nearby. OP stood firm, repeating that she’d specifically booked the seat for a reason.

    Throughout the flight, the entitled mom made pointed comments to flight attendants and even gestured toward her while muttering about “compassion.” Ironically, the kids were totally fine: entertained, calm, and chatting with each other. OP even offered them snacks and kept things polite, despite the tension.

    Now she’s left wondering: did she do the right thing? A colleague says she had every right to keep her seat, especially since she paid more. One of her friends, however, thinks she should’ve “done the nice thing.” But is kindness really about giving up your needs to fix someone else’s poor planning? Netizens weighed in in the comments.

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    OP’s story is not uncommon. Thanks to mobile phones and social media, there’s plenty of proof of mid-flight friction, with a few full-blown air rage incidents thrown in. Just what is it, though, that makes some people forget their manners the minute they get on board a plane? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for Thrillist, Sophie-Claire Hoeller writes that flying stresses like long lines, security scrutiny, being told to take off shoes and fasten seat belts all make people feel like they lack control, which leads to fear, anxiety, and ultimately acting out. 

    “Few things can leave you feeling less in control than flying. Someone else is driving, you can only get up when you have permission, there’s a lot of noise, you’re often left in the dark,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula. “When we feel out of control, our emotions get out of control too. It’s a recipe for rage.”

    Patrick Smith, who blogs for askthepilot.com, says that in previous decades, when flying was a lot more expensive and exclusive, you didn’t have gangs of inebriated college kids flying off to Cancun for the weekend. “Right or wrong, passengers don’t feel an obligation to behave as politely as they once did,” says Smith.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d say OP did well to stand her ground, especially considering she already has anxiety around flying. Let’s hope the experience taught the problematic parent to plan better next time so she doesn’t end up acting like the world owes her something again.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Should she have switched seats, or did the mom get what was coming to her? Tell us what you think in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly agreed the woman was not the jerk in the equation and slammed the entitled mom for her poor planning and bad attitude

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT