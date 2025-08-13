ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Jarque Krebs is a Peruvian photographer recognized for his intimate, black-background portraits of wildlife that highlight each animal’s eyes, expression, and individuality. His work, including the recent book “WildLove” published by teNeues, aims to foster empathy and awareness by showing that emotions and connections exist throughout the animal kingdom.

Beyond their visual impact, his photographs draw attention to the urgent decline of global wildlife populations, with more than half of species experiencing dramatic drops in the last fifty years, underscoring the need for conservation.

More info: Instagram | pedrojarque.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up portrait of a wild manatee underwater showcasing fine details in wild animals from up close photography.

pjarquek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up portrait of wild animals showing two golden snub-nosed monkeys with vivid blue faces and orange fur.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Close-up portrait of a wild animal featuring a striking blue cockatoo with vivid red cheek patch against black background

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Close-up portrait of wild animals featuring a lemur mother and baby with detailed fur and bright eyes.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up portrait of a wild lion with a majestic mane, showcasing wild animals up close in natural lighting.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up portrait of a wild bird showcasing detailed feathers and vivid colors from wild animals up close collection.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Colorful wild animal parrot in mid-flight with blue and yellow feathers captured in an up close portrait photo.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up portrait of a wild bird with striking blue eyes and large beak from wild animals photography series.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up portrait of a black panther showcasing wild animals in detailed wildlife photography.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up portrait of two wild orangutans touching noses, showcasing intimate animal connection and detailed fur texture.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Close-up portrait of a wild walrus showcasing detailed textures and features in wild animal photography.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up portrait of a wild bird with striking feathers and a vibrant red beak from wild animals photos.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up portrait of a wild animal with detailed whiskers and intense eyes in dramatic lighting.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Wild animal okapi portrait from up close with detailed stripes on a black background by Pedro Jarque Krebs.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two wild tiger cubs lying close together in a dark setting, showcasing detailed animal portraits from up close.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Close-up portrait of a wild animal crane showcasing detailed feathers and striking red and orange eye against black background.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Close-up portrait of a young wild orangutan with detailed facial features against a dark background.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Close-up portrait of a wild animal with large curved horns, detailed fur texture in wildlife photography style.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Wild animal close-up portrait of a bird with dark feathers and long legs against a black background.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Colorful wild animal parrot captured up close against a black background in a vibrant portrait photograph.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Three dynamic wild animal portraits showing a serval cat in mid-air against a black background.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Close-up portrait of a wild mandrill showing detailed facial features and sharp teeth against a black background.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black panther captured in a stunning wild animal portrait, highlighting details in low light for an up close view.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Close-up portrait of a wild monkey with reddish fur captured as part of wild animals from up close photography.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Close-up portrait of a wild orangutan showing detailed facial features and expression, captured in nature photography style.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Close-up portrait of a wild monkey with detailed fur and expressive eyes, part of wild animals photography series.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Close-up portrait of three wild orangutans showing detailed expressions and textures in intimate moment.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Black vulture with outstretched wings captured up close in a detailed wild animal portrait by Pedro Jarque Krebs.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Close-up portrait of a wild bird with a long curved beak and detailed feathers from wild animals photography.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Close-up portrait of a wild animal with detailed fur and facial features from wild animals from up close collection.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Close-up portrait of a wild lion with detailed mane and intense eyes showcasing wild animals from up close.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Close-up portrait of a wild baboon showing detailed facial features and fur in wild animal photography style.

    pjarquek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!