Pedro Jarque Krebs is a Peruvian photographer recognized for his intimate, black-background portraits of wildlife that highlight each animal’s eyes, expression, and individuality. His work, including the recent book “WildLove” published by teNeues, aims to foster empathy and awareness by showing that emotions and connections exist throughout the animal kingdom.

Beyond their visual impact, his photographs draw attention to the urgent decline of global wildlife populations, with more than half of species experiencing dramatic drops in the last fifty years, underscoring the need for conservation.

More info: Instagram | pedrojarque.com