Woman Asks If She Was Wrong To Sit On Her Husband’s Lap At Thanksgiving Dinner Because Her MIL Gave Her Chair To Her Son’s Ex

Two days ago, a confused 28-year-old woman turned to the AITA community to ask if she was wrong to act the way she did during Thanksgiving at her mother-in-law’s.

“We had Thanksgiving dinner at my MIL’s house. Shaun went there before me and when I arrived, it was already dinner time. Everyone was seated and I saw that all chairs were taken,” the Redditor wrote.

Not only that, she saw her husband’s ex comfortably sitting next to him. “I asked MIL why she didn’t save me a seat and she said ‘sorry,’” the author recounted. As you may suspect, this surely triggered the author and she had to spend the dinner sitting on her husband’s lap.

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/ThrowRA099000