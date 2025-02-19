Woman Lets Cheating Husband Think She’s Forgiven Him, Then Wrecks His Life And His Dad’s Marriage
What’s the best way to handle a cheating partner? Forgive them, walk away, or plot some petty revenge? Well, this Redditor went for the last option, one so elaborate it could inspire a movie script.
After her husband of five years, whom she had known since childhood and once considered her best friend, cheated on her, he initially asked for a divorce. But when he came crawling back, begging for another chance, she agreed—while secretly setting the stage for his downfall. By the time she was done, he’d be homeless, carless, and dealing with the fallout of his parents’ ruined marriage.
Read the full story below.
The woman’s husband of five years, whom she once considered her best friend, cheated on her
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
So she plotted an elaborate revenge, the kind that belongs in a movie
Image credits: ShintarTatsiana (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
She later revealed that his parents knew about the cheating, so she made sure they paid the price too
Readers loved the drama of her revenge
Though some warned it could have potential legal consequences
This strikes me as slightly psychopathic, maybe it's just me though
Destroying his parents marriage because they supported their son is next level psycho.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
And I love it.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
