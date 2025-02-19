Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Lets Cheating Husband Think She’s Forgiven Him, Then Wrecks His Life And His Dad’s Marriage
Couples, Relationships

Woman Lets Cheating Husband Think She’s Forgiven Him, Then Wrecks His Life And His Dad’s Marriage

What’s the best way to handle a cheating partner? Forgive them, walk away, or plot some petty revenge? Well, this Redditor went for the last option, one so elaborate it could inspire a movie script.

After her husband of five years, whom she had known since childhood and once considered her best friend, cheated on her, he initially asked for a divorce. But when he came crawling back, begging for another chance, she agreed—while secretly setting the stage for his downfall. By the time she was done, he’d be homeless, carless, and dealing with the fallout of his parents’ ruined marriage.

Read the full story below.

    The woman’s husband of five years, whom she once considered her best friend, cheated on her

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    So she plotted an elaborate revenge, the kind that belongs in a movie

    Image credits: ShintarTatsiana (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    She later revealed that his parents knew about the cheating, so she made sure they paid the price too

    Readers loved the drama of her revenge

    Though some warned it could have potential legal consequences

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    lk9rto7a avatar
    Endcensorship
    Endcensorship
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This strikes me as slightly psychopathic, maybe it's just me though

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Destroying his parents marriage because they supported their son is next level psycho.

    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    locking someone out of their home is illegal, I think, around here. If they're married or in a registered partnership one person cannot "evict" the other and this will become a police matter. Getting real psycho vibes here

