41YO Man-Child Demands Junk-Food Diet, Furious Wife Serves Him A Brutal Reality Check

Couples often bicker over things, but some people just want to control their partner and refuse to see reason. Such folks then start using their anger as a weapon or start throwing tantrums just to have things their way. They sound pretty entitled, don’t they?

This 41-year-old husband went ballistic when his 28-year-old wife suddenly started cooking healthy. He tried to force her into eating junk food and demanded she prepare the meals as he wanted them. She refused and retorted that he should cook for himself. Here’s how he got dramatic and raged at her!

More info: Reddit

It might sound silly when couples argue over trivial things, but sometimes, deeper issues cause these conflicts

The 28-year-old poster was overweight when she met her 41-year-old husband, but started focusing on her health while working from home

As her family had a history of high blood pressure, she started exercising and preparing healthy meals, which triggered her husband

He forced her to eat and cook junk food, accused her of pushing her “get better looking” propaganda on him, and got mad when she asked him to cook for himself

airbear9801

The poster’s sister sided with her husband, claiming that she was being unfair towards him, so she vented online, seeking advice

In today’s story, the 28-year-old original poster (OP) laments about the conflict she had with her 41-year-old husband. She was overweight when she met him, and they used to eat a lot of junk food. However, during the pandemic, she saved time by working from home and started exercising. Moreover, as her family had a history of high blood pressure, she started cooking healthy meals.

Her mailman husband was supportive in the beginning, but as she started losing weight, the guy got surly. He started forcing her to eat junk food, and even doubled down on his efforts to make her stop working on her health. Despite having issues with the meals she made, he still ate his two or three helpings, but it all escalated into a massive argument one day.

When she used a lighter sauce for the casserole, he flipped out that she was pushing her “get better looking” agenda on him. In fact, he also accused her of using her workout time to get away from him. OP was aghast as none of this was true, so she snapped and told him to cook for himself. This just triggered him further, so he simply refused and angrily stormed off.

The disturbed poster called up her sister for advice, but the woman sided with her husband. She claimed that OP was being unfair to him. She also said that just because the poster cooked didn’t mean that only she had a say in it. Well, our lady was baffled as she really didn’t think that she was in the wrong here. Probably confused by it all, she vented online and sought advice.

Netizens claimed that her sister was really bad at giving advice, saying OP made the right choice by looking after her health. WHO has declared that an unhealthy diet is one of the leading risks for the global burden of disease, mainly for noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. The guy should be glad his wife is cooking healthy meals.

Many folks also raised their eyebrows at the age gap between the couple. Some felt he had deeper insecurities that she would get fit and leave him, while others argued he was controlling. Experts stress that a controlling partner isn’t always overtly threatening or aggressive. Sometimes they are emotionally manipulative and acting out of insecurity.

While their conflict was deeper than just the food, it was baffling how he was not ready to compromise even when she tried to resolve it. Research emphasizes that when one partner seldom compromises, it can make the other person feel disrespected. It further elaborates that such behavior can quickly turn destructive towards the intimacy between a couple.

The poster addressed many of the comments and said she planned to have a proper conversation with him about it. Seems like the couple really needed to discuss his deeper insecurities because of his previous wife, who had cheated. Also, he should really compromise, since she was the one cooking for him. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know in the comments!

Many netizens claimed that it was more about the man’s deeper insecurities than food, and that he should compromise somewhere

