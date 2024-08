ADVERTISEMENT

People have a strange fascination with practical jokes, especially watching them on YouTube. Videos titled “I got a tattoo of my boyfriend prank!” and “I have a crush on your brother prank!” regularly receive millions of views and have become some of the most prominent content on the platform. With clickbait thumbnails and titles, it’s easy for viewers to lose themselves in them, clicking one video after another.

Redditor Regular-Put-775’s wife was one of the people who developed an obsession with YouTube pranks. At first, the practical jokes she tried to replicate were lighthearted and fun. But during their anniversary dinner, she completely went off the rails, faking domestic violence.

A seemingly harmless prank can quickly become a recipe for disaster

This husband even left his wife at the restaurant, who pulled a prank on him by pretending to be choked by him

“especially in new relationships, pranking is a way to have fun while learning more about each other”

Helen Jambunathan, an anthropologist, writer, and cultural researcher, told Vice that “especially in new relationships, pranking is a way to have fun while learning more about each other—it shifts the mode of interaction to reveal something new.”

It can also act as a form of social play that tests and establishes boundaries, and practical jokes allow partners to identify exactly what the limits are.

“This is why ‘backlash to prank’ and ‘prank gone wrong’ videos often go viral too,” Jambunathan says. “Outside of often being funny in their own right, they can help people understand how far is too far and help them resolve the tension of pranking in the first place.”

Whether inspired by videos online, looking to test boundaries, or adding a spark to a relationship, 11% of long-term couples living in Britain surveyed by Money Saving Heroes admitted to playing pranks on each other online.

When it comes to what joke they tend to pull on their partner, the majority reported enjoying scaring them (48%). Others preferred to make them look silly (23%), while 15% tried to convince their significant other of something that wasn’t true.

68% of couples admitted that their pranks have led to an argument

However, the largest part (68%) of surveyed couples admitted that their pranks have led to an argument with their partner. In 4% of cases, a practical joke was even the reason for the breakdown in the relationship.

George Charles, spokesman for Money Saving Heroes, commented on this by saying, “There’s nothing wrong with a simple prank—as long as it’s safe. If you have the sort of dynamic where it’s deemed OK to prank each other and share the reactions on social media, that’s great, but it’s not for everyone and can lead to friction or even arguments within the relationship.”

He further advised, “Remember, be safe, don’t take it too far, and try to avoid any injuries. It’s not worth risking your relationship simply for a laugh and to impress others online.”

To preserve their relationship, a YouTube prank channel couple, Kristen and Reafe, say, “We made a pact never to cross any boundaries.” However, they wouldn’t disclose what those particular limits are. Nevertheless, they enjoy keeping the relationship fun and exciting while having guidelines that help them maintain respect for each other.

Readers supported the husband for leaving

