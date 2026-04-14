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Woman Threatens Divorce If Husband Financially Contributes To His Mother’s Care: “Told Him That Is Nuts”
Stressed woman in kitchen, covering face with hand, illustrating wife not letting husband financially contribute to mother's care.
Family, Relationships

Woman Threatens Divorce If Husband Financially Contributes To His Mother’s Care: “Told Him That Is Nuts”

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Parents might spend decades sacrificing for their kids, helping them reach a point where they can take on the world on their own. So it feels natural that the children will return the favor and step in when their parents start having problems because of old age.

However, life usually sounds simple only in theory, and real situations are much more nuanced and complicated.

One woman recently took to the internet to ask if she was wrong for drawing a hard line after her husband’s family insisted on keeping his elderly mother out of a nursing home and pressuring him to increase his contribution to her care, even though the man was already stretched thin.

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    This woman felt like her household was already struggling, living on a tight budget with little room

    Image credits: Queenmoonlite35/Envato (not the actual photo)

    So when her husband started considering taking extra jobs and taking on more debt for his elderly mom, she couldn’t see how they could manage it

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    Image credits: MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Character-Line5221

    As the story went viral, the woman answered people’s biggest questions

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    People found this situation to be extremely difficult

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    Some, however, criticized the woman for her unwillingness to compromise

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    While others believed she had every right to worry about her own kids

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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