Woman Threatens Divorce If Husband Financially Contributes To His Mother’s Care: “Told Him That Is Nuts”
Parents might spend decades sacrificing for their kids, helping them reach a point where they can take on the world on their own. So it feels natural that the children will return the favor and step in when their parents start having problems because of old age.
However, life usually sounds simple only in theory, and real situations are much more nuanced and complicated.
One woman recently took to the internet to ask if she was wrong for drawing a hard line after her husband’s family insisted on keeping his elderly mother out of a nursing home and pressuring him to increase his contribution to her care, even though the man was already stretched thin.
This woman felt like her household was already struggling, living on a tight budget with little room
Image credits: Queenmoonlite35/Envato (not the actual photo)
So when her husband started considering taking extra jobs and taking on more debt for his elderly mom, she couldn’t see how they could manage it
Image credits: MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Character-Line5221
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