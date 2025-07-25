Guy Wants A Solo Trip While Wife Takes Care Of 7 Y.O. And 8-Month-Old Twins, Gets A Reality Check
Most of us associate solo trips with single people. But parents need some quality alone time, too! In fact, 77% of Americans believe that mom and dad should go on trips without kids. What’s more, experts say that parents should travel without each other as well – it’s a great way to reduce everyday stress and friction in the relationship.
One young family had a similar arrangement, but one day, the dad sprang up his solo trip plans on the mom unexpectedly. Since they didn’t have a full-time nanny and had 7-month-old twins, the mom felt it was too early for him to leave the family alone. But who do you think was right in this situation?
A mom of three rejected her husband’s plans to go on a solo trip and leave her alone with kids
“We don’t have full-time child care and, and it’s honestly just a lot with the 3 kids,” she defended her decision
The couple take turns having me-time and the guy is a good dad overall
