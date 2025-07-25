Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Wants A Solo Trip While Wife Takes Care Of 7 Y.O. And 8-Month-Old Twins, Gets A Reality Check
Mother comforting crying 8-month-old twin baby outdoors, illustrating reality check of solo trip while wife cares for children.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Guy Wants A Solo Trip While Wife Takes Care Of 7 Y.O. And 8-Month-Old Twins, Gets A Reality Check

Most of us associate solo trips with single people. But parents need some quality alone time, too! In fact, 77% of Americans believe that mom and dad should go on trips without kids. What’s more, experts say that parents should travel without each other as well – it’s a great way to reduce everyday stress and friction in the relationship.

One young family had a similar arrangement, but one day, the dad sprang up his solo trip plans on the mom unexpectedly. Since they didn’t have a full-time nanny and had 7-month-old twins, the mom felt it was too early for him to leave the family alone. But who do you think was right in this situation?

    A mom of three rejected her husband’s plans to go on a solo trip and leave her alone with kids

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “We don’t have full-time child care and, and it’s honestly just a lot with the 3 kids,” she defended her decision

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The couple take turns having me-time and the guy is a good dad overall

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: BackgroundGarbage325

    The parents currently have a part-time nanny only, so the dad’s decision blindsided the mom

    Most people felt it wasn’t fair to leave the mom alone with three kids in this situation

    Others thought that if the mom gets to travel often, the dad should get some time off, too

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

