Guy Wants A Solo Trip While Wife Takes Care Of 7 Y.O. And 8-Month-Old Twins, Gets A Reality Check

Most of us associate solo trips with single people. But parents need some quality alone time, too! In fact, 77% of Americans believe that mom and dad should go on trips without kids. What’s more, experts say that parents should travel without each other as well – it’s a great way to reduce everyday stress and friction in the relationship.

One young family had a similar arrangement, but one day, the dad sprang up his solo trip plans on the mom unexpectedly. Since they didn’t have a full-time nanny and had 7-month-old twins, the mom felt it was too early for him to leave the family alone. But who do you think was right in this situation?

A mom of three rejected her husband’s plans to go on a solo trip and leave her alone with kids

“We don’t have full-time child care and, and it’s honestly just a lot with the 3 kids,” she defended her decision

The couple take turns having me-time and the guy is a good dad overall

The parents currently have a part-time nanny only, so the dad’s decision blindsided the mom

Most people felt it wasn’t fair to leave the mom alone with three kids in this situation

Others thought that if the mom gets to travel often, the dad should get some time off, too

