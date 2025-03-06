“My Dad Left Us 15 Years Ago – Now He’s Dying And Wants Me to Take Care of Him”
While we all have parents in a purely biological sense, but, unfortunately, some people can’t face the responsibility of raising a child and just run away. However, as it turns out, it can be pretty useful to actually have adult relatives around to help you in your old age, which is when folks like this come crawling back.
A netizen asked the internet for advice when their absent father showed up 15 years later, needing help. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.
It’s awfully entitled to show up making demands of a child you abandoned years ago
But that is what one father did to his kids fifteen years after he left them
Later, they shared some updates after doing what some readers suggested
Image credits: PastlessFuture
It isn't a question of what is deserved, or one of right and wrong. The question is what one can live with afterward.
I had been no contact with my abusive, narcissistic father for years. He passed three years ago, and I learned afterwards that he had been declining mentally, whether from dementia of some kind of whatever. While I wouldn't want anyone to die sick and alone, he made his bed. He had friends who looked after him, and he was a better friend to them than he ever was a father and a husband. We all need to think long and hard about how we treat those around us. We won't live forever, and being kind to people takes almost no effort.
My biological father left when I was 2. Tried coming back when I was 14 and I told my Mom I'd leave if he did. Then at 32, he came to meet my sister and me. My sister decided to meet him, but I wanted nothing to do with him and I have NO REGRETS. When he died my mom tried getting me to go to his funeral. Nope.
