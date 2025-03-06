ADVERTISEMENT

While we all have parents in a purely biological sense, but, unfortunately, some people can’t face the responsibility of raising a child and just run away. However, as it turns out, it can be pretty useful to actually have adult relatives around to help you in your old age, which is when folks like this come crawling back.

A netizen asked the internet for advice when their absent father showed up 15 years later, needing help. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

It’s awfully entitled to show up making demands of a child you abandoned years ago

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But that is what one father did to his kids fifteen years after he left them

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PastlessFuture

Some folks gave some suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, they shared some updates after doing what some readers suggested

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PastlessFuture