Man Jokes He’ll Trade Wife For Younger Woman, His Twin Brother Offers To Date Her Instead

Jokes can be playful, but they can also sting—and when they get repeated one too many times, it makes you wonder what’s really behind them.

That’s exactly what one woman began to question after her husband kept making comments at her expense, brushing them off under the guise of humor. Things finally came to a head at a family dinner when he told her she should feel lucky he still found her attractive after three years of marriage. What he didn’t count on was his parents and brother refusing to let it slide.

Scroll down to see how his words backfired, ending in a tearful breakdown and a wake-up call for their relationship.

The man kept making misogynistic jokes at his wife’s expense

But when he tried another at a family dinner, it completely backfired

Readers were appalled by the husband’s actions, with some suggesting he seek counseling

In a follow-up, the author shared that her sister-in-law tried to insert herself into the middle of the fight

Later, she revealed that she had discovered the reason behind her husband’s sudden change in behavior

They couple some time apart, during which the husband began therapy and things started improving

In her last update, she explained that she found another root of his insecurity, and together they’ve been taking steps to rebuild trust

