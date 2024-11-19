Man Wants Wife To Work At Job She Hates For 5 Years To Possibly Sell Shares Worth $1 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

Many folks tough it out at bad jobs because they need the money to survive and have no other option. Sometimes, the prospect of a high salary can also keep a person in a toxic workplace for many years longer than they should be there.

In this story, though, the lady working in a hostile work environment couldn’t wait to leave it, while her husband was more concerned about all the possible money she could get by staying. In the end, they had to figure out if money mattered more than her mental health.

Many people sacrifice their sanity for a high salary by continuing to work in a company with a toxic work culture

The man shared that he and his wife are middle-class folks with a son who live a comfortable life but have “always wanted more” for themselves

When his wife decided to put in her two weeks’ notice at her toxic job, they offered her 1000 shares of the company and said that she’d have to stay for five years before she could sell them

The man estimated the company’s shares would make them a little over a million dollars after five years, so he wanted her to continue working there even though she didn’t want to

The couple have been living a fairly comfortable life and managing their expenses with both their salaries. Despite the fact that they have a roof over their heads and can take care of their son, they’ve always aspired to have more. That’s why when his wife decided to quit her job, the OP tried to convince her not to so that they could cash in the company shares five years later.

A lot of folks tend to stay in bad companies even though it affects their mental well-being. A survey of more than 5,000 employees found that 83% feel emotionally drained because of their jobs, and 71% find that their workplace has a strong effect on their mental health. The woman also probably felt stressed due to her company’s culture and really wanted to quit as soon as possible.

Her husband expected her to tough it out so that they could be millionaires five years later. It’s definitely not easy to choose between money or peace of mind; that’s why Bored Panda reached out to Peter Duris, the CEO and co-founder of Kickresume, for his opinion.

He told us that “when your job is negatively impacting your mental health, it’s usually better to leave (if possible). I wouldn’t advise spending years in a toxic environment, even if it means missing out on significant income like company shares. In this instance, it sounds like it wouldn’t threaten the couple’s financial stability; they would just miss out on the extra income.”

“It’s quite normal to grit your teeth and get through a difficult few months at a job, but 5 years is an awfully long time that could otherwise be spent learning, growing, and possibly earning even more money,” Peter explained.

Another important thing to consider about the OP’s estimation is that he truly believed his wife’s company shares would be worth over a million after five years. He even mentioned that she could keep gaining shares the more time she stuck it out with the workplace. It’s not that he didn’t care about her wellbeing, but he truly felt like doing this would set them up for life.

Peter explained more about the idea behind workers being offered shares. He said that “companies can offer employees shares through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). These were introduced as a way to provide for employees’ retirement.”

“However, there are some limitations. Employees may not be able to access the shares if they leave the company too early. They may also be taxed more on profits. [On the other hand], offering employees shares allows them to benefit from the company’s success. It can be motivating and make them feel more connected to their work.”

Peter also explained that “companies that offer shares may balance this by providing a lower salary upfront. So job seekers should always be careful and consider the full compensation package.” If the woman’s workplace had not been negatively impacting her mental health, then it would have made much more sense to stick with the company.

Peter shared that “in recent years, there has been a cultural shift towards more frequent job changes. A recent Microsoft study shows that 46% of global workers planned to leave their jobs within a year. However, changing jobs too often, especially later in one’s career, can be viewed negatively by employers, but a toxic work environment is certainly a reason to look for a new job.”

Luckily, advice from netizens helped the man realize that his wife’s well-being was more important than a big payout years later. Although they might not become millionaires so soon, at least they’ll have peace of mind.

Many folks were confused about the man’s estimations and felt that instead of pushing his wife to stay at the toxic job, he should be the one to earn more money

