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Relationships that are built to last usually have one important thing in place, and that’s honest communication. When both partners can share their feelings without judgment, their connection thrives; if they can’t, it’s the surest way to build resentment.

This is what happened to a man who felt uncomfortable after his wife moved her friend into their home and let the other woman squat there for months. Unfortunately, when the man shared his feelings about the situation, he was treated like a villain.

More info: Reddit

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When people put their own needs and wants above those of their partner, it can end up making the relationship very lopsided

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The poster explained that he always had to manage the household and felt resentful after his wife let her 24-year-old friend move into their guest bedroom after a breakup

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Even though the man took care of all meals and cleaned the house, his wife’s friend, Alice, kept ignoring him and didn’t even try to be a bit friendly

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After the man made a mistake with dinner one day and his wife and Alice criticized him, he stopped making their meals

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Over time, the man began feeling like he was a guest in his own home, especially when his wife went to the next room to secretly gossip with her friend

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The man tried to talk to his wife about how much of a burden it was on him to cook all the meals and manage things for them and a guest, but his partner instead got mad at him

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After 4 and a half months of Alice staying with the couple, the man told his wife that she shouldn’t be living with them for more than 6 months

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Since the poster’s wife wasn’t willing to confront her friend, and Alice’s only plan was to move back in with her ex, the man wondered if he should draft an eviction notice

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Eventually, the woman asked Alice how long she planned to stay, and accepted it when she said it would probably take her 8-12 months to move out, which left the poster infuriated

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The man rebelled against his wife and Alice by drinking a lot and not cooking or cleaning for them, which forced his partner to take notice and get her friend to leave

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Even though the man had considered divorce, once Alice moved out, he decided to focus on saving his marriage and working things out

It seems the poster and his wife got along quite well, and apart from their one year of marriage, they had a solid 20-year foundation to build on. Unfortunately, the only issues the man faced were his partner taking him for granted and ignoring his discomfort. That’s exactly what happened when she let her friend who had just gone through a breakup move in with them.

Nobody ever wants to be forced to take on a roommate, but in situations like this, experts explain that people might feel the pressure to help out a buddy in need. Before letting them become a roommate, though, it’s important to establish ground rules and a timeline for their stay, so that it doesn’t become a problem for you.

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Unfortunately for the man, his wife didn’t care that he was uncomfortable with the arrangement, and she expected him to cook, clean, pay the bills, and manage the household like he normally did. Apart from that, the poster also felt ignored and left out because the other woman, Alice, never spoke to him and only talked to his partner when she was around.

According to relationship advisors, when a person feels taken for granted by their loved one, resentment can build up. Even though folks might find it hard to share these feelings, they should open up to their partner as soon as possible so both can understand each other.

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Over time, the man couldn’t keep up with the demands of the house, especially because his wife didn’t seem to realize his effort. So, he decided to stop cooking for Alice and his partner and to let them fend for themselves. He also tried his best to talk to his spouse about the issue, but she completely ignored his concerns.

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In tense situations like this where a loved one is closed off to our feelings, counselors explain that it’s important to reevaluate the relationship and decide whether it’s still working out for you. If they simply aren’t willing to be considerate, then it’s better to protect your mental health in the long run.

The man also began to understand that after months of Alice living with them, so he finally told his wife that he’d only be able to put up with her for a total of 6 months. Unfortunately, his spouse refused to be firm with her friend, and they realized that the other woman was planning on staying with them for almost a year.

This made the poster very uncomfortable, and he stopped cleaning, cooking, and doing any household chores for his wife and Alice. This pushed them to finally realize the severity of the situation, and the friend eventually moved out. Even though the man was at the brink of divorce due to his partner’s behavior, having space from Alice made him realize he could still work things out.

What do you think about the man’s relationship with his wife, and have you ever dealt with an annoying roommate like this? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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Folks were shocked that the poster still wanted to repair things with his wife when she obviously didn’t care about his well-being

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