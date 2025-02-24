Wife Finds Out About Husband’s Coworkers’ “Game”, Can’t Even Look At Him Anymore
It’s nice to get along well with co-workers and maybe even get together after work sometimes. Though, for some people, it happens on a regular basis, and sometimes it gets pretty wild.
This redditor shared that her husband, a senior partner at a banking firm, spends time with his co-workers after work quite often, which has led to some pretty serious bad behavior, presented as fun drunken antics in the past. The woman opened up about one of such antics that has left her feeling hurt and violated, though her husband believed it was something they should be able to laugh at.
It’s not unheard of for people to spend time with their co-workers after the workday is done
Image credits: Oscar Söderlund / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Though this woman felt that her husband’s drunken antics with his co-workers had crossed the line
Image credits: Chris Yang / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Adept-Pepper-5859
People in the comments sided with the woman; they didn’t think the co-workers’ games were appropriate
The wife shared more details with fellow netizens
A couple people shared similar stories about their partners
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
She should let the other wives know what went on, then have them all bring a pair of their husbands’ underwear to hang up in the office and play a “Whose is Whose” game of their own.
I imagine this or similar is going on in most departments in the current administration as we speak.
She should let the other wives know what went on, then have them all bring a pair of their husbands’ underwear to hang up in the office and play a “Whose is Whose” game of their own.
I imagine this or similar is going on in most departments in the current administration as we speak.
32
6