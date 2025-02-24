Wife Finds Out About Husband’s Coworkers’ “Game”, Can’t Even Look At Him Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s nice to get along well with co-workers and maybe even get together after work sometimes. Though, for some people, it happens on a regular basis, and sometimes it gets pretty wild.

This redditor shared that her husband, a senior partner at a banking firm, spends time with his co-workers after work quite often, which has led to some pretty serious bad behavior, presented as fun drunken antics in the past. The woman opened up about one of such antics that has left her feeling hurt and violated, though her husband believed it was something they should be able to laugh at.

It’s not unheard of for people to spend time with their co-workers after the workday is done

Though this woman felt that her husband’s drunken antics with his co-workers had crossed the line

