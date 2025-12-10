Dad Calls Out Wife After She Teaches Their Daughter To Treat Her Boyfriend Like A Personal ATM

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents need to agree on core values so that children get a clear message about what their family stands for and against.

For father and Reddit user lost-my-mind-in-LA and his wife, a big part of that had been gender equality—or at least he thought so.

The man uploaded a candid confession to the platform, explaining that he was shocked to learn that she was teaching their teenage daughter to use her boyfriend as a personal ATM.

This father was fond of his daughter’s boyfriend, and though he was a kind kid

Young couple enjoying ice cream outdoors, illustrating a daughter treating boyfriend like a personal ATM concept.

Image credits: Edu Bastidas (not the actual photo)

But his wife saw him as an opportunity to teach the girl how to take advantage of boys financially

Text excerpt about a dad calling out his wife after she teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Text excerpt showing a dad expressing concern about his daughter’s boyfriend being nervous and respectful in their dating situation.

Text excerpt discussing a dad calling out wife after teaching their daughter about treating her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Dad calls out wife after teaching their daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM causing family tension.

Text excerpt explaining a dad calling out wife after she teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Text image showing a dad explaining financial fairness in relationships to his daughter, addressing the personal ATM issue.

Text on a white background reading I figured that would be an easy way for a young person to understand the difference.

Alt text: Father calls out wife after teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM and be entitled with money.

Text excerpt about a wife teaching their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM, causing a dad to call out behavior.

Text showing a dad expressing concern after his wife teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Middle-aged couple sitting apart on couch with arms crossed, depicting dad calling out wife over daughter treating boyfriend like ATM.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a dad calling out his wife after she teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Image source: lost-my-mind-in-la

People who read the father’s story were just as appalled by his wife’s behavior as he was

Reddit comment discussing a dad calling out wife after teaching their daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment criticizing a wife for teaching their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM, highlighting financial exploitation.

Comment from cpplearning discussing a dad calling out wife over teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like an ATM.

Reddit comment calling out wife for teaching daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM with entitlement issues.

Comment discussing a dad calling out wife after she teaches daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Dad calls out wife teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like personal ATM in a relationship, highlighting entitlement issues.

Screenshot of online comment discussing women exploiting feminism and chivalry, related to treating boyfriend like personal ATM.

Reddit comment calling out a mother for teaching her daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment on parenting conflict where dad calls out wife for teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like ATM.

User comment criticizing wife teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM, urging a talk about behavior.

Comment criticizing a mom for teaching her daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM, calling it manipulative and entitled.

Comment criticizing wife for teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM, warning about enabling harmful money equating love.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad calling out wife after she teaches daughter to treat boyfriend like an ATM.

Comment discussing a wife teaching their daughter to treat her boyfriend like an ATM, with a focus on feminism and equality.

Comment on a forum thread expressing disapproval of behavior involving treating a boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment from a 15-year-old boy sharing his view on unfairness in relationships and calling out personal ATM behavior.

Comment highlighting the importance of teaching relationships as partnerships, not personal ATMs, in family discussions.

Comment criticizing wife and daughter for teaching daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad calling out his wife over teaching their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Screenshot of a user comment calling out rude behavior about expecting someone to pay for everything like a personal ATM.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a dad calling out wife after she teaches daughter to treat boyfriend like personal ATM.

Comment criticizing fake feminists for raising daughters to treat boyfriends like personal ATMs, sparking dad calls out wife debate.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a girl being taught to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment discussing the mindset of treating a boyfriend like a personal ATM and the importance of paying for oneself.

Comment discussing dad calling out wife after she teaches their daughter to treat boyfriend like a personal ATM, warning about dependence.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a dad calling out his wife for teaching their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment discussing a dad calling out wife after she teaches daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment criticizing sexism in a family argument about a daughter treating her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad calling out his wife over their daughter's behavior treating her boyfriend like an ATM.

Comment discussing a dad calling out wife after she teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Screenshot of an online comment about a dad calling out wife after she teaches their daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM.

Comment criticizing wife for teaching daughter to treat her boyfriend like a personal ATM in a relationship.