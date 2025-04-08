Wife Who Loves To Flaunt Her Money Gets Angry With Hubby For Not Saying His Cousin Has Way More
It’s not unheard of for well-off people to flaunt their wealth. But not every member of society who has plenty to flaunt feels the need to do that.
This redditor’s cousin didn’t, despite being basically set for life. The netizen’s wife, however, liked to tell everyone just how much she makes and make sure everyone knew that she made it. Apparently, the woman didn’t know about her husband’s relative’s wealth, and when she learned about it, she blamed her husband for “embarrassing her.” Scroll down to find the full story below.
Some people don’t like to flaunt their wealth, while others use every given opportunity for that
This man’s wife blamed him for “embarrassing her” for not telling her that his cousin was extremely wealthy
Image credits: Agitated-Turnip4724
Many netizens didn’t think the OP was a jerk in the situation
Some, however, shared a different opinion
LMAO! I grew up in small towns. When there's only like 500-1000 people you ALWAYS find out who the prideful a******s are. I have known so many upper-middle class $150k/yr combined income wives who go around in full Karen all the time because they think they're amazing. They never realize that everyone in town hates the s**t out of them. Especially the people who earn more but know how to keep it to themselves.
feels similar to my first house share situation in university. I never spoke about money or what my parents did for work but my two housemates were obsessed with money and status. One had a doctor father and the other had a very old boyfriend with a lot of money. They called me poor and when I complained they weren't cleaning they gave me 10 euros to do it for them since i need the money. I threw it in their faces and moved out. never told them my dad was a lawyer - none of their business and they were super pathetic for it. They lost so many friends because of their attitude.
