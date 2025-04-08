Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Who Loves To Flaunt Her Money Gets Angry With Hubby For Not Saying His Cousin Has Way More
Couples, Relationships

Wife Who Loves To Flaunt Her Money Gets Angry With Hubby For Not Saying His Cousin Has Way More

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not unheard of for well-off people to flaunt their wealth. But not every member of society who has plenty to flaunt feels the need to do that.

This redditor’s cousin didn’t, despite being basically set for life. The netizen’s wife, however, liked to tell everyone just how much she makes and make sure everyone knew that she made it. Apparently, the woman didn’t know about her husband’s relative’s wealth, and when she learned about it, she blamed her husband for “embarrassing her.” Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    Some people don’t like to flaunt their wealth, while others use every given opportunity for that

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This man’s wife blamed him for “embarrassing her” for not telling her that his cousin was extremely wealthy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Agitated-Turnip4724

    Many netizens didn’t think the OP was a jerk in the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, shared a different opinion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    3

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LMAO! I grew up in small towns. When there's only like 500-1000 people you ALWAYS find out who the prideful a******s are. I have known so many upper-middle class $150k/yr combined income wives who go around in full Karen all the time because they think they're amazing. They never realize that everyone in town hates the s**t out of them. Especially the people who earn more but know how to keep it to themselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's really hope the wife learns from this and changes her ways. She doesn't sound like a fun person to be around. Even if he loves her, that attitude will start grating at some point. Maybe not now, but 10 years down the road perhaps.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    e-binon avatar
    Laura ballam
    Laura ballam
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    feels similar to my first house share situation in university. I never spoke about money or what my parents did for work but my two housemates were obsessed with money and status. One had a doctor father and the other had a very old boyfriend with a lot of money. They called me poor and when I complained they weren't cleaning they gave me 10 euros to do it for them since i need the money. I threw it in their faces and moved out. never told them my dad was a lawyer - none of their business and they were super pathetic for it. They lost so many friends because of their attitude.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LMAO! I grew up in small towns. When there's only like 500-1000 people you ALWAYS find out who the prideful a******s are. I have known so many upper-middle class $150k/yr combined income wives who go around in full Karen all the time because they think they're amazing. They never realize that everyone in town hates the s**t out of them. Especially the people who earn more but know how to keep it to themselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's really hope the wife learns from this and changes her ways. She doesn't sound like a fun person to be around. Even if he loves her, that attitude will start grating at some point. Maybe not now, but 10 years down the road perhaps.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    e-binon avatar
    Laura ballam
    Laura ballam
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    feels similar to my first house share situation in university. I never spoke about money or what my parents did for work but my two housemates were obsessed with money and status. One had a doctor father and the other had a very old boyfriend with a lot of money. They called me poor and when I complained they weren't cleaning they gave me 10 euros to do it for them since i need the money. I threw it in their faces and moved out. never told them my dad was a lawyer - none of their business and they were super pathetic for it. They lost so many friends because of their attitude.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda