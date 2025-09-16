“Weaponized Incompetence”: Husband Left Baffled After Wife Can’t Complete The Simplest Tasks

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it: not everyone is the greatest chef or highly skilled at DIY. But there are some basic home tasks that you should know in order to survive as an adult, like boiling water for pasta, changing a lightbulb or washing the dishes.

When a man left for a business trip, he assumed his wife would be okay, especially since she’d lived alone before they got married. Imagine his surprise when she kept calling him for help with the simplest of things. At one point he snapped and accused her of weaponized incompetence. She hit back and told him that only women can use the term. Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong…

He thought his wife had things under control while he was away for work

Man showing frustration on phone call, illustrating weaponized incompetence in handling simple tasks at home.

Only for her to constantly call him to handle basic life tasks from hundreds of kilometers away

Text excerpt discussing weaponized incompetence involving a husband on a work trip and his wife at home alone.

Text excerpt showing a husband perplexed by wife's weaponized incompetence in handling simple cooking tasks.

Person confused while cooking, asking simple questions about pasta, onion, and preparation reflecting weaponized incompetence.

Text message conversation showing frustration with a fallen towel shelf, illustrating weaponized incompetence.

Text on a white background stating a person remains silent all day, implying weaponized incompetence in completing tasks.

Woman showing frustration while on phone call, illustrating weaponized incompetence and inability to complete simple tasks.

Text excerpt showing a husband baffled by wife’s weaponized incompetence in completing simple household tasks.

Text describing frustration with weaponized incompetence as wife fails to complete simple tasks, leaving husband baffled.

Text excerpt discussing weaponized incompetence and confusion over task ability in a domestic setting.

Text on a plain white background reading I will also mention here that this isn't some huge fight, we talk about political stuff a lot.

Text message expressing frustration over wife's inability to handle basic tasks, highlighting weaponized incompetence.

Text on screen discussing confusion about using the term in the context of weaponized incompetence in relationships.

Warning message addressing misogynists, emphasizing reasonableness and asking to avoid commenting on this post.

“Weaponized incompetence isn’t a ‘husband-only’ problem”: a family lawyer weighs in

“Weaponized incompetence involves strategically avoiding responsibility—by pretending to be incapable or inept at a task so that someone else helps, takes over, or stops delegating tasks to them,” explains the Psychology Today site. “In this way, the imbalance becomes entrenched over time.”

But despite all of the memes about husbands who refuse to pitch in, women can be just as guilty of weaponized incompetence as men. That’s the view of family law attorney Elise Buie.

“So often, I meet women who didn’t do so much as change a light bulb, tighten a loose screw, or unclog a sink while they were married, claiming they didn’t know how,” says the expert. “The truth is they were content not knowing.”

Buie adds that while weaponized incompetence occurs mostly at home, it can happen anywhere: school, work, while out with friends. The point is to recognize it when it happens, she says, then not repeatedly pick up the slack. The expert advises meeting weaponized incompetence with a phrase like, “Hey, I’m happy to show you how to do it.”

Buie also points out that when weaponized incompetence is at play, both parties pay the price, not just the person picking up the slack. Those engaging in the behavior might think they’re winning, but it can come back to bite them.

“For starters, they will pay with the quality of their relationship with the person they’re burdening,” explains Buie. “Over time, weaponized incompetence breeds resentment, if not contempt. If you’re the one playing dumb, it can be at the root of why you have tension in your relationship or lose it altogether.”

The divorce lawyer advises victims of weaponized incompetence to speak up and learn to say no. She says having a conversation about the treatment you’re receiving can be difficult at first, especially if you meet resistance. In this case, you’ll have to try, and try again.

“However, if a shift never comes, and you continue to find yourself subjected to weaponized incompetence, there’s nothing in your relationship with your boyfriend, girlfriend, partner, or spouse that says you have to stay,” notes Buie.

“You always have the option to leave and find someone who will respect your boundaries and your desire to enjoy your free time, in essence, your life, too,” adds the expert.

“Using you as Google”: Many agreed that the wife was guilty of weaponized incompetence

Reddit user discussing weaponized incompetence in a relationship when simple tasks are left incomplete by spouse.

Reddit comments discussing weaponized incompetence with examples of simple tasks like boiling pasta being questioned.

Screenshot of an online discussion showing frustration with weaponized incompetence as husband is baffled by wife’s simple task struggles.

Reddit comments discussing weaponized incompetence and confusion over a wife’s inability to complete simple tasks.

Reddit conversation showing comments about frustration linked to weaponized incompetence in a marital context.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation highlighting weaponized incompetence with a husband confused by simple tasks his wife cannot complete.

Screenshot of an online discussion about weaponized incompetence with users debating gender and behavior.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing weaponized incompetence and its impact on household task completion.

Reddit comment about feeling overwhelmed and incompetent, illustrating weaponized incompetence in a marital context.

Husband confused by wife's weaponized incompetence as she struggles to complete the simplest household tasks.

Text excerpt discussing feelings and expectations tied to cooking and nourishment, highlighting emotional comfort and frustration.

Text excerpt discussing weaponized incompetence in relationships, highlighting emotional support and simple task struggles.

Comment highlighting weaponized incompetence, stating it is not dependent on gender, from an online discussion forum.

Some felt the woman was merely missing her husband

Comment explaining wife's behavior, challenging the idea of weaponized incompetence, and discussing communication in relationships.

Reddit comment discussing weaponized incompetence, debating whether wife’s behavior is true incompetence or laziness.

Reddit comment showing frustration illustrating weaponized incompetence in a marriage about simple household tasks.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing feelings of incompetence and emotional struggles in relationships.

Text from an online forum discussing weaponized incompetence in relationships and communication challenges between partners.