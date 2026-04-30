Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
A stressed couple with the woman crying, face to face. They struggle to get pregnant and the husband is shocked.
Couples, Relationships

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

3

30

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanting or not wanting children is one of the most clear-cut deal-breakers in any relationship, which is why most couples make a point to discuss it before things get serious—to avoid unnecessary heartbreak down the line.

This Redditor thought he had. Before getting married, he sat down with his wife and had that exact conversation, and they seemed to be on the same page about starting a family. So when the time came, they began trying for a baby. Months passed, but for some reason, she just couldn’t get pregnant.

That’s when he stumbled upon the truth and realized that the woman he loved had been hiding a pretty serious secret from him all along. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man and his wife were trying for a baby, but she was struggling to get pregnant

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he found out the real reason why, he felt completely betrayed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwawayaitadadthin

    Readers had some questions for the author, and he answered them in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many thought he had every right to be angry after being lied to

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some felt both of them handled the situation poorly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, believed he was in the wrong, arguing that having children is ultimately the woman’s choice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    pregnancy
    reddit stories
    relationship

    30

    3

    30

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really don’t understand the YTAs. This was discussed before marriage: he said he wanted 4-6 children, she said that was too many so they agreed on 1-3 children. He didn’t insist on his position, he compromised. She says she changed her mind. She is certainly entitled to change her mind, no argument there, however she is not entitled to actively deceive her husband. If she had been honest, maybe they could have worked something out. But with that level of continuous and ongoing deceit, the marriage is over based upon the deceit alone. Although the way she went from agreeing to 1-3 children to not wanting children at all makes me suspicious that she wasn’t honest to begin with. Although whether she was fooling herself as well as her husband is unknown.

    1
    1point
    reply
    hongtungvu-y-chmo-n-g avatar
    AnnabethMadilynn
    AnnabethMadilynn
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    genuinely what the hell are the YTAs smoking. this is coming from a woman btw!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really don’t understand the YTAs. This was discussed before marriage: he said he wanted 4-6 children, she said that was too many so they agreed on 1-3 children. He didn’t insist on his position, he compromised. She says she changed her mind. She is certainly entitled to change her mind, no argument there, however she is not entitled to actively deceive her husband. If she had been honest, maybe they could have worked something out. But with that level of continuous and ongoing deceit, the marriage is over based upon the deceit alone. Although the way she went from agreeing to 1-3 children to not wanting children at all makes me suspicious that she wasn’t honest to begin with. Although whether she was fooling herself as well as her husband is unknown.

    1
    1point
    reply
    hongtungvu-y-chmo-n-g avatar
    AnnabethMadilynn
    AnnabethMadilynn
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    genuinely what the hell are the YTAs smoking. this is coming from a woman btw!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT