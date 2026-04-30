Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Wanting or not wanting children is one of the most clear-cut deal-breakers in any relationship, which is why most couples make a point to discuss it before things get serious—to avoid unnecessary heartbreak down the line.
This Redditor thought he had. Before getting married, he sat down with his wife and had that exact conversation, and they seemed to be on the same page about starting a family. So when the time came, they began trying for a baby. Months passed, but for some reason, she just couldn’t get pregnant.
That’s when he stumbled upon the truth and realized that the woman he loved had been hiding a pretty serious secret from him all along. Read the full story below.
The man and his wife were trying for a baby, but she was struggling to get pregnant
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
When he found out the real reason why, he felt completely betrayed
Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawayaitadadthin
Readers had some questions for the author, and he answered them in the comments
Many thought he had every right to be angry after being lied to
While some felt both of them handled the situation poorly
Others, however, believed he was in the wrong, arguing that having children is ultimately the woman’s choice
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I really don’t understand the YTAs. This was discussed before marriage: he said he wanted 4-6 children, she said that was too many so they agreed on 1-3 children. He didn’t insist on his position, he compromised. She says she changed her mind. She is certainly entitled to change her mind, no argument there, however she is not entitled to actively deceive her husband. If she had been honest, maybe they could have worked something out. But with that level of continuous and ongoing deceit, the marriage is over based upon the deceit alone. Although the way she went from agreeing to 1-3 children to not wanting children at all makes me suspicious that she wasn’t honest to begin with. Although whether she was fooling herself as well as her husband is unknown.
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I really don’t understand the YTAs. This was discussed before marriage: he said he wanted 4-6 children, she said that was too many so they agreed on 1-3 children. He didn’t insist on his position, he compromised. She says she changed her mind. She is certainly entitled to change her mind, no argument there, however she is not entitled to actively deceive her husband. If she had been honest, maybe they could have worked something out. But with that level of continuous and ongoing deceit, the marriage is over based upon the deceit alone. Although the way she went from agreeing to 1-3 children to not wanting children at all makes me suspicious that she wasn’t honest to begin with. Although whether she was fooling herself as well as her husband is unknown.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
30
3