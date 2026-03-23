Recently, Reddit user Fortnacius asked women on the platform to share the biggest lies their husbands and boyfriends had told them, and the stories they received prove that you can never fully trust words alone — only actions that back them up.

We all lie. But there’s a difference between telling the waiter the food was good when, in reality, it was just average, and going out of your way to hide your gambling from your family.

#1 Acting shocked when I found out we owed 3 months of rent. When he had been pocketing it for sports betting the entire time. He finally caved the next day.



I SWIFTLY became single.



1200____1200:

Sports betting is going to cause an absolute wave of financial and social harm





InternetExpertroll:

I lived in Las Vegas for 2 years. The worst horror stories were from sports betting. Even the lady who cut my hair has a client who talked about putting his life savings on some boxing match. He lost. She never saw him again.

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#2 Called to say he would be late as he was at his BFs, when I asked how long he had been there he said a few hours, he said his BF was in a bad way following a break up. which was really funny as his BF and his girlfriend were at our house! BF means best friend.

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#3 I caught my ex trying to hook up with men on Craigslist.



He told me he wasn’t going to hook up with them, that he was “finding gay men to rob”.



I just… what.

#4 He told me his disappearing interest in me was because I had "let myself go." What he didn't say is that he was sleeping with his dad's nurse and didn't want to "cheat" on her. She did not know he was married at first, so he lost both of us.

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#5 That he didn’t eat my half of the pie.



But he did and then went out and got another pie, ate half of that one too and left the rest for me to make it look like nothing happened when I got home 😂😂😂😂😂.

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#6 He told me he definitely wasn't gay or bi, just feminine because he had been raised by women and had no male role models.



He slept with men throughout our whole relationship, including a few of my really good male friends.



Nosfermarki:

A FEW friends?? Not one or two, but A FEW???





OP:

A solid 5 that I found out about





BizMarkieDeSade:

Sounds like they weren’t actually good friends. So sorry that happened to you. I hope they all get their proper karma.

#7 Ex-husband. It was a really, really, stupid lie. We were still dating and he said he could make me a cat tree for my cat, that he’d made the cat trees that his cats had. I was excited, I couldn’t really afford one on my own, and I liked the idea of having one that someone had made. I asked him about his, how he’d made them, what kinds of parts and tools were needed. He explained each step.



We went to Home Depot and selected what he needed. He said he’d build it and have it for me when I next saw him.



The big day arrived, and the cat tree he’d built was… sad. It just looked bad, nothing like what he’d described. But I wasn’t going to complain about something I’d gotten for free. As long as it was functional, right? At home, I realized that there were nails poking out that could have hurt my cat. I put it outside.



Asked what’s his face about it, describing the hazardous parts. He was apologetic. I observed that the one he’d built for his cats didn’t have anything that would hurt them when used for its intended purpose. He said he’d fix it. (Which didn’t happen)



Months later, we were moving in together. I carried one of his cat trees upstairs, and I noticed that there was a price tag with a store name on it. I checked the other cat tree, same store name. I asked about it and he continued to insist that he had built them for his cats.



Like, dude…I don’t care if you built them or bought them. But it’s really stupid to lie about something so inconsequential. Why would you do that? And the lies about it came out so easily and convincingly.



He lied about other stuff, too. His finances. His debt. The reason he took out a large life insurance policy on me, when I was unemployed at the time and we had no kids.



But the cat tree— I consider that to be the symbol of all his lies, because it was so pointless.





StitchNScratch:

People who easily and casually lie about small things are an immediate red flag for me. If a person lies when there’s no benefit or any kind of consequence on the line, they can’t be trusted when consequences exist. I’ve been trying to teach my daughter who loves telling stories about being honest in small moments so I can trust her in the big ones.

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#8 For the three years we were together he created a bunch of fake online accounts, pretending to be several of my exes. Each one of them “reached out to me” trying to hook up or whatever, which I told him about every time. He harassed me every time it happened, as if I was guilty of something. Didn’t find out it was him all along until after we broke up. This demon was mid 40s and the father of four children. I was going through some horrific medical issues and was barely hanging on every day. It was all sadistic entertainment for him.





Swimming-Alfalfa-603:

This is absolutely vile. I wish you healing and peace



OP:

Thank you. A great story came out of it though. I was extremely close to his four kids, having none of my own. I ended up going around him and befriending their mother (his ex wife) and continued my relationship with them. He was livid about it, but screw him we didn’t care. All of them are still in my life 14 years later, but no longer have a relationship with their dad. They even came to my wedding three years ago

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#9 Faked a whole Scottish accent (well) and pretended his family wasn't alive. Lunatic.





Bunsandbeans1213:

My soon-to-be-ex-husband has been faking a Jamaican accent during our co-parenting therapy meetings!



Tactical_Fleshlite:

Family member dated a guy who was Russian. Except he wasn’t. He was using a fake name. He had really lived in Russia and married a Russian at some point, she contacted the ex wife was surprised his lie had been discovered

#10 When he finally told me about his criminal record he made it sound like he was some valiant knight in shining armor. He described a night he went out, saw a guy drunkenly beating on his girlfriend, so he stepped in and beat the guy within an inch of his life.



What I found out much later - it was a road rage incident, he beat the guy with a metal pipe. He also had a prior record for blackmail and extortion. I got to find that out firsthand when he tried to blackmail me during our divorce.



BlackMagicWorman:

Same thing - lied about his criminal record. I had to find out the truth years later. Very different story.



NellR1:

My ex made up a similar lie about a bar fight and I later found out he beat his gf on a camping trip.

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#11 I had a boyfriend in high school wnd when I tried breaking up with him, he told me that he had stage 3 cancer with only a few months left to live so he wanted to spend those last few months with me.. I’m only 14 at the time so I believed it and stayed.. well he cheated on me and left for that girl.. he’s still alive to this day.



Azrai113:

Huh. Maybe I dated him 20 years later lol. I had a boyfriend recently (im an old) that told me he was at The Other Woman's house because he'd been diagnosed with rectal cancer and was too sad to tell me. So he....went to her? Claimed the doctor said he had about 4 years left. Later, i found out one of his friends genuinely was diagnosed with that exact cancer, same prognosis. He couldn't even make up his own lie for cheating!

I hope you've found better men to date or are content with yourself alone.

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#12 Several from my ex husband, but this one takes the cake:



He brought his 'childhood friend' to my home and life, introduced her as a friend.



I hosted her several times. She played with my kids, even borrowed my dress. He invited her to extended family events like weddings and funerals.



His family knew her, as they had all grown up together in the same neighborhood.



Unbeknownst to me, he was sleeping with her for years and paying for her rent and unending college expenses.



No one in his family said anything to me (they knew). I had to play detective myself to catch him.



So generally, as I date, I'm wary of men having female friends hovering around.



Edit to add (for those asking):



Deep down, something was off. I could sense it, but his lies were staggering.



I caught a thankfully curable STD once, he convinced me I must have sat on a public toilet. He had a PHD in organic chemistry, and led me into the rabbit hole of false diagnosis in the medical field. He started pulling data after data, because that's his career in big pharma.



I was dumb and stupid, but he was a brilliant liar.





Accurate_Athlete_182:

Whew, that is some serious betrayal. And his whole family were in on it! How did you deal with it?





OP:

It was devastating. I divorced him, of course (he fought hard to stay married and frustrated the legal process at every stage). It's been 4 years post divorce.

The 2 kids are adults in college (that he pays for). I'm living my best life at 43, not worried about STDs. I sleep soundly at night.

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#13 I have plenty I didnt think he was capable of but the most mind blowing one was when I got him a very good job with the company I work for. Its manual labor, and hes a weakling so I didnt think much of him working late since you cant leave until the job is finished. When it took him longer to finish two jobs than it took me to finish 5, I grew suspicious. I asked him how he takes so long and he immediately caved. Said he had been going to the casino after work, and got in deep. So deep he embezzled money from the association we run. I also give him an allowance so to speak, to level the spending money out. He pays the bills, and does whatever he wants with whats left over. He wasnt paying the bills either. For months he was living in this private bubble of crumbling our lives to the ground.





wearentalldudes:

After I found out my ex was gambling all of our money away (and blaming ME for being irresponsible with money 🤬), I told him to go to gambler’s anonymous meetings or I was leaving.

He came home two days later saying he won $1200 on a lottery ticket. He didn’t think I’d be mad, because he won. I asked him how much money he spent before he won it and he was silent. I said flush it, we’re done.

He absolutely ruined my trust in men. I left him 12 years ago. I’m 42 and still live alone because no way am I letting someone do that to me again.

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#14 He claimed he was the victim of police brutality. He milked the story for weeks and had me and my family fawning over him. When the news story came out, it turned out he went to his ex wife's house and refused to leave. The reason it took like 7 cops to arrest him is because he's 6'-5" and jacked and continued to resist them. The cop on the news even sounded apologetic that they had to use force, which only amounted to them wrestling him into custody. Honestly, he's lucky that he's publicly known as an upstanding man in the community or else it could have been a much worse than a few scrapes and bruises. He's really a grandiose narcissist lying manipulator!

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#15 My ex fiance faked a heart attack when I found out he was cheating. Lied on the floor WHILE lying lol. A joint bank account statement came from his affair partner to our house. It was in my HANDS and I was showing it to him. I already found out who she was at this point. He kept telling me it was a credit card application and that her name was on there by mistake. As I’m looking at a bank statement lol……… talk about twilight zone !!!!

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#16 He lied about having another woman over to our house in the middle of the night while I was in the hospital, whole time I could see them on the dog camera :)

#17 That he couldn't pay his half of the bills because he had to pay $600 a month on a home equity loan he had with his ex wife. The loan was real. He wasn't paying it. He was spending it on toys for himself and junk food.



Meanwhile my car got repossessed and we were living on payday loans I had to keep taking out because he wasn't paying his share and my check didn't quite cover everything. We were only short by about $200 a month so he definitely could have afforded it and still had fun money.

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#18 This sort of works here. I have an ex who was adamant that he would NEVER lie to me, he hated liars etc. So one day I asked him what he’s doing, how his day was, all that normal jazz and in the most joking tone he tells me that he met a girl who offered to make him dinner so he went to her house and had dinner with her. I laugh it off, he laughs too, we continue on with our conversation. Weeks later, I find out that he wasn’t joking at all and had actually met a girl on a dating app and went to dinner at her house and had seen her several times since then. He justified it by saying, “I never lied, you knew about it!!!”.





ClaritanClear:

This is like when my ex would leave his house (we were teenagers) and his mom would ask where he was going and he’d say “out drinking” and she’d roll her eyes but… that’s exactly what he was doing.

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#19 Not my husband, but a man who i really cared for a lot.. He told me he was single. He had just been widowed the year before.... all the while he was actually living with his own affair partner of 10 years/fiancé.. and yes he was cheating on his wife as she wasted away from cancer. Totally gross.



Edit: to be clear.. Thank God nothing happened between us.





WabiSabi0912:

This is somewhat similar to my current situation. I got divorced almost 2 years ago. I unexpectedly met a man about 16 months ago in a similar situation. He claimed to be recently divorced. There was immediate fireworks & chemistry. We began seeing each other regularly. He wanted to be exclusive & I agreed.

There were a few things that made me wonder if he was perhaps still married so I checked court records. Turns out he had filed for divorce 2 WEEKS before we met. I never mentioned to him because I understood why he wouldn’t want me to know the truth (one of many mistakes I made). The divorce is granted. He sells his marital home & allegedly moves into a rental his female boss owns, living alone.

Three weeks ago, I discovered he moved in with his boss (probably about 9-10 months ago) & they clearly have a romantic relationship, likely for several years. I suspect it was the reason for the end of his marriage, but I didn’t let him stick around long enough to ask questions. It somehow never occurred to me that there would be a 3rd woman in the picture (in addition to me & his ex wife). I am still trying to get past how I let him take advantage of my vulnerability & excused so much of his BS, but screw him.

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#20 I was never in the habit of checking where he was, but one day I noticed on this Snapchat Map that he wasn't at work but he was at an apartment complex, so I said "I see you 👀". He sent me a photo of a dog that was his boss's that he "went over to let outside". Fair enough. It sure seemed like he spent quite a bit of time there, though.



About 3 weeks later, a woman popped up in his Facebook comments with the same dog in her profile picture... His boss is a 60 year old man with no children and - it turns out - no dog.

#21 "We can't afford it."



From everything to date nights, to vacations, to new whatever. Its a lie that he uses to get out of doing whatever he doesn't want to do.



Now, I just take myself out. I sign up for the classes or the activities a few times a year. And say, "Don't worry, I used all the money we saved from not going on vacations or dates".



I've done art, comedy, writing etc... he's a home body. So am I. But I need to be a social butterfly a few times a year, before I hibernate again lol.

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#22 He raged at me for getting pregnant, but he was the one who microwaved my bc pills. Twice, different bc pills. He didn't want me to get an abortion either time, but he threw it in my face every chance he got. He's up to 5 kids now, the coworker he cheated on me with mysteriously got pregnant too. He finally got his boy though, so good for her, I guess.

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#23 He was recently separated from his ex wife of 15 years. Told me they had been apart for 5 months. I thought that was pretty recent and we had multiple conversations about whether he was ready for a new relationship etc.



They had separated five WEEKS before we met. He waited to tell me until I had fallen in love and we had started moving in together.



I stayed, because I’m an idiot. He kept lying to me about anything and everything. He still considers himself “an honest person”.



Edit: this one is just funny but also shows how brazen he is. He once lied to me about vaping while I was in the room he was vaping in. Insane.

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#24 A thick envelope was delivered while my boyfriend was at work, sent from a woman with the same last name as his ex gf who he was still “friends” with. I opened it to find a stack of photos taken from a tropical vacation taken while he was on a “business trip”.



This jerk tried to tell me that the photos were years old from the distant past. The photos showed him wearing a shirt I gifted him and prescription sunglasses he stole from me to wear on the trip.

#25 Doubled-down on not using steroids, even after almost stabbing myself on used needles when searching for something 💀 or... Dating profiles and blaming friends.

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#26 Came home from a weekend trip (that he paid for) with my family and found jewelry on my nightstand that was not mine. He stayed home. He said they must be our roommates girlfriends from when she changed in OUR bedroom to use our hot tub. Why TF would she use our bedroom to change when we had two bathrooms, two spare rooms, and her boyfriend’s room? Stupid liar couldn’t even come up with a good lie. Haha



Needless to say that relationship didn’t last, as he was cheating. I do sometimes wonder if the girl was trying to warm me by leaving her stuff or perhaps marking her territory? Either way she helped me dodge a bullet with that guy. We were together five years when this happened.

#27 I kept accusing my boyfriend of cheating and he kept bitterly denying it.



When he finally couldn't deny it, he said "you'd have to be an idiot to think i wasn't.".

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#28 My ex-husband claimed to have gotten a new job at a bank after having been fired from his job at a payday loan/check cashing business. I was about 8 months pregnant and so relieved. He was dressing in business clothes every day, was late to my grandmother's funeral and showed up at the very end "because he had just gotten out of work," etcetera. He told me he was going to have a big paycheck in 2 weeks, so I was excited. Then he started having to work nights, and he wore casual clothes. I was like, "What the hell?" and he said they were moving offices and had to shove furniture around. There's no way in hell Wells Fargo was going to make their own bankers move furniture, but I was 20 years old and stressed and dumb about the discrepancies. I remember I asked him, "If I go into labor, should I just swing by your work (it wasn't far from our house) and run in to the front desk and say, 'I need Michael! I'm going into labor!' on my way to the hospital?" since I figured he'd want to go together. He was like, "No, just call me." One morning, I got a call, and it was him, crying and saying he'd been arrested. "They're saying I robbed a place." "Well, did you?" I asked. He sobbed. "Yeah." I was FURIOUS. Turns out, he was dressing in casual clothes to go case places, and he tried to burglarize his former workplace by taking the nice diaper bag we'd gotten at our baby shower, filling it with rope and tools, and trying to get into the building by sawing a hole in the ceiling, which still set off the alarms. I was so embarrassed bailing him out, 8 months pregnant and feeling like trash. I should have left him there but didn't want to be in labor alone. I still get mad when I think about how he wasn't there for me at my grandma's funeral because he was faking having a job. I never got the diaper bag back, either.

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#29 In his 9th step amends for AA, he told me he was sorry for cheating on me four years ago and said he would never hurt me like that again. He was already cheating with a girl from his AA group and I caught him about a week later.

#30 Ex husband got invited to a soccer coaching course in the Netherlands. Official KNVB invite and everything. We did fund raising for months to pay for his trip, didn’t raise much so my sweet widowed mother helped pay the balance(we were young and didn’t have money). Used the official invite and everything for his visa. He boasted a lot about how prestigious the invite was, how he was the youngest coach, only invitee from Africa etc etc. Won awards whilst he was there and got a letter of recommendation from the head coach that we used in his cv. Months later after filing for divorce due to multiple cases of infidelity, he admitted to me he’d made it all up. Created all the fraudulent invites and documents himself to go visit some guy he’d been chatting to online(Yes, a guy). Turns out he really would sleep with anything that looks his way. This was many years ago and I’ve kept this lie to myself. It would break my mom’s heart to know how he took advantage of her good nature in a very trying time.

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#31 “My wife and I were divorced 6 years ago but we haven’t been able to sell the house yet so she lives there with the kids and I live with my brother but you can’t visit because he’s schizophrenic.”



We dated 6 months before his wife called me and told me they weren’t divorced and he still lived at home. Never felt like such a complete idiot before.

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#32 That my cat ran away while I was out of town for a week on a family vacation. He was supposed to be cat/apartment sitting for me. The first day of my trip he tells me my cat ran out the back door and he couldn't find her. I was heartbroken the entire trip.



Get home and my cat is in the apartment. He was "just messing with me." It's not the worst lie he ever told me but it's the first one that really started making it obvious he found joy in hurting me.

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#33 Said he was in belgium (he was living with his 2nd girlfriend down the road and didnt have a passport).

#34 He cheated the day before and would ask me why I was dwelling on the “past.”.



idkifita:

Omg I hate this. I was told "it's in the past" about something that happened two hours ago

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#35 “I’m in the process of divorcing my wife.” Turned out he hadn’t filed yet.

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#36 “Stuck in traffic” for 90 minutes on the way to my house

Needed a shower immediately because he felt “all sweaty down there” from sitting in the car for so long



The only man I truly regret being with.

#37 I was trying to turn a new leaf of trusting others with my second boyfriend. I saw him pull down his apps where the 4 suggested show up, and I saw Grindr. I was suprised. I asked him.. “hey what was that?” Tried to be super understanding like.. if you’re bi that’s okay.. I would’ve been okay with that but not cheating.

He convinced me that since he got here to America he downloaded allll the apps because he just wanted to make friends. He didn’t realize that was one for gay men and just totally forgot to delete it. He passionately reassured me he’s 100%.



Months later.. after many other lies about many other unrelated things. I knew his password.. so I unlocked it, redownloaded the app, and logged into Grindr. There was a picture of his chest/abdomen and it said “I’m just a submissive looking for someone to dominate me from behind”. .

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#38 That he was bi. I broke up with my boyfriend and told him I was about to block him and he texted me “I have something to tell you”. I thought he was going to tell me he cheated but instead he said “I’m bi”. It was a bizarre lie to get me to feel empathy for him since he said he couldn’t tell anyone else because no one would understand. I knew he was lying but there was a small part that wondered if it was true, it would explain a lot of his self hatred and it worked, he hooked me. And he kept up that lie for weeks until he finally admitted it wasn’t true.

#39 He said he wanted to bring food over to his fire station where he worked because his co-workers wanted to try our cultural food (we were celebrating Eid, his co-workers are not Muslim)



Turns out he drove all the way to bring food to another woman and her family.



Lied umpteen times about where he was just to meet up with this woman secretly.



Then still had the guts to deny an affair. Thank God our counsellor called him out for it. It may not have been a romantic affair but it was clearly an emotional one.



He's still in contact with her and recently talked to her about our marriage issues, instead of talking to me, his wife. Funny. I'm applying for the divorce soon, please pray I'll get there.

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#40 Ex-bf. It was Christmas eve and I was helping his mum in the kitchen. I went over to him on the couch to give him a surprise peck but caught him swiping right on Tinder. He proceeded to tell me I was overreacting and that he made a bet with his uni friends of who can match with the most women on Tinder over the holidays and he was allegedly talking to none of them (spoiler: he was).



One of the pics was in MY childhood home with my mum’s just ironed shirt hanging behind him lol.

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#41 I learned mine was a psychopathic serial liar, who spent a literal fortune on women and gambling--he stole **my** money (I didn't know---I trusted him with the finances, which women should never do), lied to me ten thousand times. All his lies were diabolical. So glad to be free of him.

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#42 Mine brought a down on her luck cleaning lady from his work into my office and told me her husband had wrecked their car by hitting a deer on his way to work.

Would I be willing to sign over the title to a vehicle we owned so this poor cleaning lady could have a way to work.

I told everyone about his generosity and kindness!

It was his lover of the year!

#43 My ex-husband told my mom he was sent to the emergency room for having multiple holes in his heart. The emergency room supposedly told him that heartbreak can cause this issue, and he implied it was because I left him.

I was dumb and went back to him out of worry. I didn't ask him for proof.

I caught on to it because I saw him smoking and downing multiple energy drinks every day. When I asked him if he should be doing that because of his heart he shrugged it off with "I guess it's fine now" and refused any suggestion that he should get his heart checked again. .

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#44 When he fell off the sober wagon, I had a feeling as it wasn't super obvious at first. He made me feel guilty for suspecting he was drinking again. Eventually, when he fell on his face in front of me, he finally admitted to it. But the gaslighting and messing with my head for weeks was just uncalled for.

#45 Before we got married he told me that even tho we had an open relationship he would always put me first. He met someone else and left me not even two years after we got married.

#46 My ex Husband would buy big ticket items and swear that we had discussed it and I had agreed to the purchase. He was so convincing that I seriously started to doubt my memory and spoke to Drs about it and even ended up seeing a Neurologist. I was quite young (early 20s) and was pretty trusting. It was only when he tried to do it to someone else and they weren't having any of it that I figured it out.

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#47 My exhusband lied for 6 months about going to therapy, even going so far as to tell me advice he received during these therapy sessions including how she said I deserved him treating me the way he did for how I failed as a wife.

#48 That I was the cause of financial issues (despite contributing to our joint bills). Turns out he spent more than a quarter million dollars of joint assets on camgirls and OF in a couple years. He also fraudulently drained my retirement account to do this.



Yes, he was controlling and the marriage wasn't short, so I had trusted him after a certain amount of time. There were other extenuating circumstances. We were living abroad at the time, so I didn't see certain things in the mail; they were being sent to a P.O. Box.



I can't say a huge amount, because legal cases are ongoing.

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#49 He kept a baby secret from me for eight months of the pregnancy, and when I finally found out, I confronted him and asked him why he didn’t tell me. He said, “idk I thought you knew. Everyone else does.”



*You thought I knew you got your ex pregnant* just because a bunch of other people I don’t socialize with regularly (or at all) know? Gtfo.

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#50 He lied about potentially having cancer when I was postpartum.... to "go play video games".

#51 When I was diagnosed with stage IV lymphoma and paralyzed from the waist down for almost a year: "I'll be your caretaker" lol he stayed but neglected the f**k out of me. Would have been kinder for him to leave but then he wouldn't be the *'look at how nice he is, shes dying and he stayed'* guy. Literally told me that he wouldn't leave because he's "not going to be the bad guy" publicly at least.

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#52 He cheated, lied about cheating and said that they we just friends, blah blah blah. The diabolical lie was that whatever happened between us, he would always care for and provide for the children.



He does not care for and provide for the children. He owes me over $25k in child support and uses every loophole to minimise his income. He also lied about a cash wedding gift from his parents (a house deposit), they sued me for the repayment of the “loan”.

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#53 Here’s one….

My daughter needed medical equipment at

6 months old.

His union required us pay out of pocket first. Then submit a claim to get partial compensation.

I was a stay a home wife. We paid on my credit card.

The check came mailed to him from his union…his 8year old child watched him put it in his pocket and the. Say the check never came.