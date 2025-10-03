Man Announces He’s Divorcing Wife When He Discovers She Purposefully Cooks Meals Daughter Won’t Eat

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Experts say that picky eating is normal when it comes to little children. Many go through this phase, preferring to eat pasta and nuggets instead of vegetables and fruit.
A lot of the time, selective eating is about control. Children want to be in charge of what goes into their little bodies, while parents feel the responsibility of providing them with nutritious meals that meet their developmental needs. When these two sentiments meet, they can create a serious power struggle at the dinner table.
One way to avoid it is to set realistic expectations and make peace with the fact that the child won’t be an adventurous eater from the get-go. Introduce different foods, make sure there’s a variety of healthy things they can choose from, but let them try everything at their own pace.
Adults can also be picky eaters, but then the situation is usually more concerning
Note that while many grow out of the picky eating phase, it is not the case for everybody. Adult picky eaters are also a thing and it can sometimes even be classified as an eating disorder.
Adult picky eaters usually stay this way because they are really sensitive to smells, flavors and textures. This behavior can be linked to autism or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Bad childhood experiences with food, such as choking, can also have a negative impact on a person’s willingness to experiment with flavors.
Seems like the girl in this story might be suffering from food-related anxiety. There are ways to treat it that involve traditional therapy and other tactics, but forcing someone to eat what disgusts them is certainly not the right way to do it. The step mother’s lack of consideration for the daughter is certainly very alarming, so the dad’s behavior is understandable.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
