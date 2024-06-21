Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Changes Her Mind About Having Kids After 9 Years Of Marriage, It Leads To Divorce
Couples, Relationships

Woman Changes Her Mind About Having Kids After 9 Years Of Marriage, It Leads To Divorce

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

According to research, married couples who disagree about having children are twice as likely to divorce. And today’s story highlights this statistic. 

Reddit user Mindonfire_ never wanted kids, something she and her spouse had agreed on when they got together. But things took a drastic turn one day when her wife suddenly had a change of heart. 

It was unfortunate for the couple, leaving the original poster (OP) devastated and regretful for the lack of understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Married couples who disagree about having children are automatically in a tough spot

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair in this story agreed not to have kids, until one of the spouses began to think twice

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: seleznev_photos / envato (not the actual photo)

The wife grew serious about her desires, which led to the end of their nine-year marriage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mindonfire_

The reluctance to have children among LGTBQ couples often has a deep-rooted reason

The situation between the OP and her spouse is nothing new within the LGBTQ community. Likewise, most couples finalize this decision early on. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Author and law school professor John Culhane wrote an article for Slate in which he interviewed 48-year-old philosophy professor John Corvino. Corvino refuses to co-parent with his 43-year-old husband, Mark Lock. 

“Corvino’s early recognition that he didn’t fit in with standard-issue heterosexuality led him first to the priesthood and then into a full embrace of his gay identity,” he wrote. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told me that, while he’d been able to shift his view to one in which he could marry the person he loved, he hadn’t made the same leap when it came to parenting.”

Prof. Culhane has two children with his husband, but he recognizes how complicated parenting can be for same-sex couples

ADVERTISEMENT

For gay men in particular, expanding our families to include children requires ‘extra steps.’ While parenting is just something that ‘sort of happens’ for opposite-sex couples, both adoption and surrogacy require great effort and, therefore, an intentionality born of some amount of self-searching.

“For LGBTQ people there’s an added layer of complexity that will likely always keep it a decision reached after careful consideration, rather than an expectation fulfilled or denied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce isn’t the only solution for couples who disagree about having kids

Other experts say the story of the OP and her wife doesn’t necessarily have to end in divorce.

For licensed marriage and family therapist Anita Chlipala, talking things through is still viable. However, she stresses the importance of asking the right questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Why’ questions often put the other person in the position of having to defend, explain, rationalize, justify, and ‘prove’ their choices,” she told Very Well Mind.

“A question like ‘How did you arrive at this decision?’ or ‘What shifted you to this choice at this time?’ is less argumentative and allows you to explore the issue with kindness, curiosity, and compassion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chlipala delved further and encouraged deeper conversations that dug through the meat of the matter.

“Address fears and have an action plan for each fear if applicable. This will also let you know if you and your partner have similar ideas.”

Unless they’ve exhausted all available options, the couple could’ve tried to find a compromise. However, they seem to have finalized their decision to part ways, which is a sad end to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters felt sorry for the OP and her situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people are being unnecessarily cruel towards OP's ex-partner. It's very painful, but one can and is allowed to change their mind about wanting a child. That doesn't mean you were being dishonest, you simply changed your opinion on/feelings towards something. Whether you think the reasons for wanting one are legit or not, is irrelevant. It's mean to want to not take someone seriously because you think they're just having transient baby-fever or are 'manipulating you through exposure'. It's sexist and disrespectful to wave it of as 'just hormones' as much as 'you'll change your mind when you get older' is about not wanting kids. Also, just because you think baby clothes are cute doesn't mean you don't take having a kid seriously, sheesh. 'It's not a doll', no of course it isn't but you're allowed to find baby clothes cute.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's possible the fixation on the clothes was to be able to assess if he was open to changing his mind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The desire to want to have children is not always a conscious choice. Just like a nine year old might be grossed out by the idea of having a boyfriend or girlfriend. They mean it honestly when they say they never want to have one. However, hormone-balance in you body changes during uour life, especially for women. Just like you can't blame that nine year old for wanting a partner at the age of 19, you can't really blame a woman for wanting a baby, even if she did not want it before. Yes, a pregnant sister may trigger it, but the desire was already lingering for a while, according to OP.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vitriol, and nastiness expressed for this poor woman is undeserved. She's allowed change her mind. It doesn't make her wrong, it doesn't make her dishonest. Also we are only getting this one man's interpretation of WHY she changed her mind. The desire for a child is much deeper then wanting a "cute doll". The liklihood of OP giving a full and honest account of her feelings, which she admits she can't understand, is slim to none. (edit for gender of OP)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
53 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people are being unnecessarily cruel towards OP's ex-partner. It's very painful, but one can and is allowed to change their mind about wanting a child. That doesn't mean you were being dishonest, you simply changed your opinion on/feelings towards something. Whether you think the reasons for wanting one are legit or not, is irrelevant. It's mean to want to not take someone seriously because you think they're just having transient baby-fever or are 'manipulating you through exposure'. It's sexist and disrespectful to wave it of as 'just hormones' as much as 'you'll change your mind when you get older' is about not wanting kids. Also, just because you think baby clothes are cute doesn't mean you don't take having a kid seriously, sheesh. 'It's not a doll', no of course it isn't but you're allowed to find baby clothes cute.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's possible the fixation on the clothes was to be able to assess if he was open to changing his mind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The desire to want to have children is not always a conscious choice. Just like a nine year old might be grossed out by the idea of having a boyfriend or girlfriend. They mean it honestly when they say they never want to have one. However, hormone-balance in you body changes during uour life, especially for women. Just like you can't blame that nine year old for wanting a partner at the age of 19, you can't really blame a woman for wanting a baby, even if she did not want it before. Yes, a pregnant sister may trigger it, but the desire was already lingering for a while, according to OP.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vitriol, and nastiness expressed for this poor woman is undeserved. She's allowed change her mind. It doesn't make her wrong, it doesn't make her dishonest. Also we are only getting this one man's interpretation of WHY she changed her mind. The desire for a child is much deeper then wanting a "cute doll". The liklihood of OP giving a full and honest account of her feelings, which she admits she can't understand, is slim to none. (edit for gender of OP)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
53 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda