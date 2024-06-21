Woman Changes Her Mind About Having Kids After 9 Years Of Marriage, It Leads To Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

According to research, married couples who disagree about having children are twice as likely to divorce. And today’s story highlights this statistic.

Reddit user Mindonfire_ never wanted kids, something she and her spouse had agreed on when they got together. But things took a drastic turn one day when her wife suddenly had a change of heart.

It was unfortunate for the couple, leaving the original poster (OP) devastated and regretful for the lack of understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Married couples who disagree about having children are automatically in a tough spot

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair in this story agreed not to have kids, until one of the spouses began to think twice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: seleznev_photos / envato (not the actual photo)

The wife grew serious about her desires, which led to the end of their nine-year marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mindonfire_

The reluctance to have children among LGTBQ couples often has a deep-rooted reason

The situation between the OP and her spouse is nothing new within the LGBTQ community. Likewise, most couples finalize this decision early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author and law school professor John Culhane wrote an article for Slate in which he interviewed 48-year-old philosophy professor John Corvino. Corvino refuses to co-parent with his 43-year-old husband, Mark Lock.

“Corvino’s early recognition that he didn’t fit in with standard-issue heterosexuality led him first to the priesthood and then into a full embrace of his gay identity,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told me that, while he’d been able to shift his view to one in which he could marry the person he loved, he hadn’t made the same leap when it came to parenting.”

Prof. Culhane has two children with his husband, but he recognizes how complicated parenting can be for same-sex couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For gay men in particular, expanding our families to include children requires ‘extra steps.’ While parenting is just something that ‘sort of happens’ for opposite-sex couples, both adoption and surrogacy require great effort and, therefore, an intentionality born of some amount of self-searching.

“For LGBTQ people there’s an added layer of complexity that will likely always keep it a decision reached after careful consideration, rather than an expectation fulfilled or denied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce isn’t the only solution for couples who disagree about having kids

Other experts say the story of the OP and her wife doesn’t necessarily have to end in divorce.

For licensed marriage and family therapist Anita Chlipala, talking things through is still viable. However, she stresses the importance of asking the right questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Why’ questions often put the other person in the position of having to defend, explain, rationalize, justify, and ‘prove’ their choices,” she told Very Well Mind.

“A question like ‘How did you arrive at this decision?’ or ‘What shifted you to this choice at this time?’ is less argumentative and allows you to explore the issue with kindness, curiosity, and compassion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chlipala delved further and encouraged deeper conversations that dug through the meat of the matter.

“Address fears and have an action plan for each fear if applicable. This will also let you know if you and your partner have similar ideas.”

Unless they’ve exhausted all available options, the couple could’ve tried to find a compromise. However, they seem to have finalized their decision to part ways, which is a sad end to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters felt sorry for the OP and her situation

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT