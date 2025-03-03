Mom Of 3 Desperate For A Good Night’s Sleep, Mad When Hubby Wakes Her Up To Ask Stupid Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is hard work, and it never seems to let up. Taking care of kids, especially when they’re still young, is a full-time job and not everyone can afford childcare in today’s strained global economy.

One mom of 3 kids (all under 5) was enjoying a rare, good night’s sleep. Then her hubby decided to wake her up to ask her questions it turned out he already knew the answers to. Exhausted and furious, she took to the internet to rant.

More info: Mumsnet

Raising kids is a full-time job, something this woman is trying her best to cope with

With three kids all under 5, she very rarely gets a good night’s rest and is constantly exhausted, both mentally and physically

When she finally got the chance to have a proper sleep, her hubby woke her up mid-slumber to ask her questions she’d already answered the night before

Share icon

When she got mad at him later that day, he just got up and left, leaving her to deal with the kids alone and have even less chance of a rest

At her wits’ end, she’s since gone online to ask netizens whether or not she’s being unreasonable to be so angry at her hubby for disturbing her precious sleep

OP begins her story by telling the community that she and her husband have three kids aged 5 and under. She mentions that she has a part-time night job and also does the school and nursery runs. This all adds up to her getting about 4 hours of sleep a night.

She goes on to stress to her readers how absolutely exhausted she is and shares that her right eyelid twitches constantly thanks to her surviving on tea, sugary drinks, and what she calls a ‘convenience food’ diet.

OP then says a relative recently offered to have all three kids over for the night so that she could get some well-deserved rest. She adds that her parents-in-law have two of the three children overnight once a week, so this would be a real treat.

Well, she says she couldn’t get to sleep early but had her hopes set on having a good, long snooze in the morning. Her husband, however, had other plans, and casually woke her up to ask her questions about stuff they’d already cleared up the night before.



OP concludes her post by telling the readers that she was too angry to get back to sleep but wonders whether or not she’s being unreasonable to be so mad at her thoughtless hubby.

From what OP tells us in her post, we think it’s safe to say her husband was just plain inconsiderate. He of all people should’ve known how precious her sleep was. So, what can she do to make sure this never happens again? We went looking for answers.

In his article for Retirely, Ron Clendenin writes that disrespect can deeply harm the emotional bond between partners, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the road. According to Clendenin, by addressing the behavior constructively, you can rebuild trust and restore harmony.

Clendenin goes on to suggest some effective ways to deal with a disrespectful husband, including setting clear boundaries, staying calm and composed, communicating your feelings directly, practicing active listening, addressing the root cause, seeking professional help, and leading by example.

In her article for Marriage.com, Anne Duvaux writes that selfishness in a spouse can manifest in varying degrees and forms. According to her, it’s essential to discern between occasional selfish acts and a pervasive pattern of behavior.

It certainly seems like it’s time OP put her foot down and let her hubby know that her sleep is sacred and not to be interrupted, especially for no good reason.

What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Do you think her husband deserves a smackdown? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, the majority of readers agreed that the woman was not being unreasonable and called out her husband for being so witless

