Mom Of 3 Desperate For A Good Night’s Sleep, Mad When Hubby Wakes Her Up To Ask Stupid Questions
Couples, Relationships

Mom Of 3 Desperate For A Good Night’s Sleep, Mad When Hubby Wakes Her Up To Ask Stupid Questions

20

2

Parenting is hard work, and it never seems to let up. Taking care of kids, especially when they’re still young, is a full-time job and not everyone can afford childcare in today’s strained global economy. 

One mom of 3 kids (all under 5) was enjoying a rare, good night’s sleep. Then her hubby decided to wake her up to ask her questions it turned out he already knew the answers to. Exhausted and furious, she took to the internet to rant.

    Raising kids is a full-time job, something this woman is trying her best to cope with

    Mom frustrated in bed, seeking sleep, as partner snores beside her.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    With three kids all under 5, she very rarely gets a good night’s rest and is constantly exhausted, both mentally and physically

    Text discussing a mom of 3 frustrated with her husband for waking her up; children are 5 and under, youngest is 14 months.

    Text description of a mom's struggle to balance night shifts and child care, highlighting her sleep deprivation.

    Text expressing exhaustion with a censored expletive; reflects sleep-deprived mom's frustration.

    Mom of 3 multitasking, holding child and on phone, in front of a laptop.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she finally got the chance to have a proper sleep, her hubby woke her up mid-slumber to ask her questions she’d already answered the night before

    Text expressing a mom of 3's sleep deprivation and reliance on convenience food and sugary drinks.

    Text about a mom of 3 appreciating a rare chance to sleep as her children stay overnight with a relative.

    Mom of 3 tired on sofa, child playing nearby in a bright kitchen-living room setting.

    Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she got mad at him later that day, he just got up and left, leaving her to deal with the kids alone and have even less chance of a rest

    Text describing a mom of 3 wanting uninterrupted sleep, but her husband disrupts it.

    Text description of a frustrated mom of 3 woken by her husband asking repetitive questions.

    Text expressing a mom’s frustration over disrupted sleep, yearning for uninterrupted rest despite feeling angry.

    Image credits: AngeloMysterioso

    At her wits’ end, she’s since gone online to ask netizens whether or not she’s being unreasonable to be so angry at her hubby for disturbing her precious sleep

    OP begins her story by telling the community that she and her husband have three kids aged 5 and under. She mentions that she has a part-time night job and also does the school and nursery runs. This all adds up to her getting about 4 hours of sleep a night.

    She goes on to stress to her readers how absolutely exhausted she is and shares that her right eyelid twitches constantly thanks to her surviving on tea, sugary drinks, and what she calls a ‘convenience food’ diet

    OP then says a relative recently offered to have all three kids over for the night so that she could get some well-deserved rest. She adds that her parents-in-law have two of the three children overnight once a week, so this would be a real treat.

    Well, she says she couldn’t get to sleep early but had her hopes set on having a good, long snooze in the morning. Her husband, however, had other plans, and casually woke her up to ask her questions about stuff they’d already cleared up the night before.

    OP concludes her post by telling the readers that she was too angry to get back to sleep but wonders whether or not she’s being unreasonable to be so mad at her thoughtless hubby.

    From what OP tells us in her post, we think it’s safe to say her husband was just plain inconsiderate. He of all people should’ve known how precious her sleep was. So, what can she do to make sure this never happens again? We went looking for answers.

    Mom of three with tired expression, husband in background, in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels(not the actual photo)

    In his article for Retirely, Ron Clendenin writes that disrespect can deeply harm the emotional bond between partners, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the road. According to Clendenin, by addressing the behavior constructively, you can rebuild trust and restore harmony. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clendenin goes on to suggest some effective ways to deal with a disrespectful husband, including setting clear boundaries, staying calm and composed, communicating your feelings directly, practicing active listening, addressing the root cause, seeking professional help, and leading by example.

    In her article for Marriage.com, Anne Duvaux writes that selfishness in a spouse can manifest in varying degrees and forms. According to her, it’s essential to discern between occasional selfish acts and a pervasive pattern of behavior.

    It certainly seems like it’s time OP put her foot down and let her hubby know that her sleep is sacred and not to be interrupted, especially for no good reason.

    What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Do you think her husband deserves a smackdown? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, the majority of readers agreed that the woman was not being unreasonable and called out her husband for being so witless

    Text discussing a mom of 3 who is frustrated with her husband for waking her up and suggests possible solutions.

    Comment addressing a tired mom of 3, suggesting husband should help more so she can sleep better.

    Text expressing frustration about being woken up by husband for trivial matters, highlighting need for understanding exhaustion.

    Text comment addressing a mom of three's frustration over nightly interruptions and suggesting a better routine.

    Comment addressing sleep struggles, suggesting changes for long-term improvement.

    Text about a husband's selfish behavior, comments on waking up mom of 3 with questions.

    Text comment about a tired mom needing sleep, suggesting her husband should pay for a solo hotel night.

    Text from an online forum post about a mom of 3 discussing sleep issues and mental load.

    Text emphasizing the importance of self-care for a mom of three.

    Comment discussing selfish behavior and sleep issues for mom of three.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many new dads sound that clueless and are always asking the mothers for advices regarding their own kids ? I mean, the moms are new mothers too, they both are new parents so why is the mom the only one learning and taking care of everything while the dad stay clueless ???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Devils advocate - because the moms insist it's their way or else. Dad tries to do something and it's wrong and mom re-does ot "the right way" in front of him.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
