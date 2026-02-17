Is Tell Me Lies Season 4 Happening? Series Creator Finally Breaks Silence Over The Show’s Fate

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the end of the road for Lucy and Stephen, as Tell Me Lies won’t be returning for Season 4.

Series creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has confirmed that the third-season finale, which was released on February 17, 2026, would serve as the final chapter.

Hours before the finale dropped, Oppenheimer took to Instagram, where she shared an update on the Hulu show’s future.

Oppenheimer revealed the hit Hulu drama reached its “natural conclusion,” and she didn’t want to risk a weaker follow-up season.

Even stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White weren’t sure about the show’s future until the season 3 finale.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” she wrote.

Tell Me Lies showrunner reveals why Season 4 isn’t happening

Based on Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies premiered in 2022, with Grace Van Patten and Jackson White playing the lead roles of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco.

The third installment began airing in January 2026, with its final episode serving as the series finale. Oppenheimer admitted that the possibility “to continue the story” had been explored, but she and her writing team felt the show “had reached its natural conclusion.”

“This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaghan Oppenheimer (@moppyoppenheimer)

In an interview with Deadline, Oppenheimer shared additional insight into the decision to end the series without a fourth season. She doubted the chances of another season matching the quality of its predecessors.

The story unfolded across two timelines, which merged in the Season 3 finale. Therefore, Oppenheimer argued that without the framing device, another season would have felt “like a completely different show.”

“I felt like it would have to be completely reimagined. The framing device is over. So yeah, while it’s difficult, I think the worst-case scenario would be turning in something I didn’t believe in,” she added.

The Tell Me Lies cast and crew were in the dark about the show’s future

Oppenheimer also revealed that despite making the tough decision, she was at peace with it because the cast loved the ending she and the writers had crafted.

The showrunner further shared that she had informed the cast that the third-season finale was being written with a “certain amount of finality.”

“None of us knew for sure what was definitely going to happen, but we all went into it knowing that this could likely be the end,” she added.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, series stars Van Patten and White told Elite Daily that they had “no idea” about the show’s future but were “prepared for anything.”

Before the finale, Van Patten spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and confessed she was happy with the conclusion, irrespective of whether the series was renewed.

“I love the ending so much. It’s an amazing ending if it was the end,” she shared.

Meaghan Oppenheimer reveals her next project after Tell Me Lies

In the same conversation with Deadline, Oppenheimer provided an update on her upcoming projects.

She confirmed that the previously announced dramedy Second Wife, starring her husband, Tom Ellis, had been put on hold.

Instead, she is developing a new project under her existing overall deal with 20th Television. She described it as a “dark” and “twisted” relationship drama about the interconnected lives of adult siblings.

Oppenheimer also expressed a desire to develop another family drama that is as “edgy” and “addictive” as Tell Me Lies.

“I have a lot of experience with dysfunctional families. So yeah, that’s the world,” she added.

Tell Me Lies is currently streaming on Hulu.