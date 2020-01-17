ADVERTISEMENT

Go to my profile and here you find a website named petsworldtoday.in, go there and see amazing articles and videos.

Why dogs are better than cats?

Protective nature in dogs:

Dogs are very protective in nature. Cat is not a nature to defend you and protect you from enemy but dog have the nature to defend you from enemy.

Training of dogs:

Training a dog is really easier and either hand training a cat is really very difficult. Dogs can learn things quickly and adapts with the new peoples and learn new things but training of a cat is so much difficult.

Playfulness in dogs:

Dogs are playful in nature. Dogs like to play with owner and they love to play with kids. Dogs are very fun loving and they like to go out for picnic of other fun activities with their family but in other side cat do not like so much to go out with their family.

Dogs prefer active lifestyle:

Dogs like to leave an active life. Cats have a tend to go outside from home alone and play with own or with other cats or either they stay in the home and do their own work.

But in other hand dogs likes to go outside with their owners for walk or other physical activity. Dogs love to go walk everyday. Dogs need much exercise everyday.

Dogs adapt change quickly:

Most of the dogs can adapt quickly new environments and they have not much problem to stay with new owner. But cats are very sensitive in nature, they do not like new environment very much.

To see the full article and another amazing facts and videos like this go to my profile, here you fain a website named petsworldtoday.in, go to the website and see the amazing articles and videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

More info: petsworldtoday.in

Why dogs are better than cats? See my profile and you find a website go there.