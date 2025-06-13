In trying times, it might seem like kindness among people is declining. However, research shows that small acts of kindness are actually frequent and universal. There are plenty of people who jump up to help a stranger or simply brighten their day. In fact, one study found that people help each other in trouble every 2 minutes.

#1 I'll never forget the impact this experience had on me.



When I was a kid we didn't have a lot of money, so we often shopped at thrift stores. What I loved about that was that you could get 10 books for a dollar, so I would plant myself in front of the book section and make piles of which one I wanted to get and then decided after I'd gone through them all.



One day an older lady saw me sitting with my piles and asked if I liked to read. I told her I did and showed her a few of the books I found that I liked. She smiled and then pulled a dollar out of her purse, handed it to me and said, "Promise me that you'll keep reading." I was so happy and immediately stood up and said that I would. She smiled and walked away and I went back to my piles able to pick out an extra 10 books to take home.



It was just a small act of kindness for her, but for me having a random stranger encourage my love of reading and making me promise to never stop definitely had a lot to do with my continued love of reading. This was over 20 years ago, but I still think of her whenever I buy a new book.

#2 Maybe my rock bottom moment?



I was moved from Los Angeles to New Jersey in the middle of winter to get thrown into rehab.



My family lied to me to get me to move. Said I’d have the place to myself, they had a condo right on the beach that I was going to stay at rent-free to get “mentally healthy again”



Oh no.



So just throwing it out there now,



Rehab is something the a****t needs to choose for themselves.



Anyway, it’s my 2nd day there, I’m losing my s**t because not only am I going through withdrawals but I’m there against my will in someplace I’ve never been, so I escaped.



I packed my bags. Walked right out the door, not even knowing where I was in the state… and started walking.



I was hoping to figure out which way the beach was, but I was in the middle of the snowy woods with no sense of direction.



I realized that if it took an hour to drive here from the condo, it’ll prob take a lot longer to walk, so I decided to play my luck further and stuck my thumb out to hitchhike a ride.



Not only did a person pick me up and not m****r me, but TWO cars picked me up and didn’t attempt to m****r me! (The first one took me a good portion of the way, the second one got me to the condo)



I, of course, was on my defense, had a pen in hand, ready to attack if anything got weird, but they were kind enough to let me warm up in the car and get me along as far as they could take me.



I thanked them both over and over for their kindness and marched my way up the steps to the condo, only to find no one was home.



When they left me at the rehab center, they took my keys and my phone, so I had no one to call, and no way to let myself in - cue the meltdown.



I’m f*****g livid. Freezing. It’s 16 degrees outside and I’m stuck on the windy oceanfront with a duffel bag of clothes from California, and nowhere to go.



I’m thinking to myself- this is it. I’ve finally f****d up so bad, I’m probably going to die now.



Out of sheer anger at myself and my parents, I decide… I’m going to kick in this condo door and get warm.



But the front door was on a step, which was hard to get the right angle to get a solid kick into it, so I just tried slamming my body up against the door, but felt like I was only doing damage to my body.



Just as I was giving in to the sadness and ready to give up… the door next door opens.



It’s a neighbor I’ve never met who has no idea why some guy is trying to break in next door.



I try to catch my breath to tell him, I’m sorry - I’m their son, I’m just trying to get warm. Etc etc



He was an older man, late 50s, who was making breakfast for his daughter in their kitchen when he heard my kicking at the door.



He invited me in, gave me some hot coffee, started chatting with me while the daughter wanted to show me her school work and tell me about their plans for the day.



They were getting ready to go get her dress for some school event when he asked if there was anyone I could call.



I was able to get in touch with my aunt, who recommended I go back to the rehab center.



I was ready to plead with her there over the phone to let me stay with them, but something about this guy and the kid made me feel safer than anyone from my entire family.



I decided to accept my fate and asked the kind stranger if he could take me back, to which he was more than happy to help.



The car ride back to rehab was the exact opposite experience I had when going into rehab.



We talked about his brother who had similar problems to my own.



He spoke with such love for him, it broke my heart to think I was in the same boat, but he reassured me - if his brother could get better, so can I.



Something truly resonated that day for me.



I didn’t want to be a burden to the world from the pain my parents gave me - I wanted to be healed, and to help heal others like this guy.



The kindest stranger I ever met-



Thank you, Mr. Gray. 🙏

#3 Back in high school, I was admitted to an under-18 mental hospital due to some problems I was going through, and I had to stay there until they found it was okay and safe to release me.



During the time I was there, I ended up missing my prom and was really upset by it. The other people in the hospital with me - ranging from ages 10-18 - decided to surprise me with an in-hospital-prom.



We were going into the sensory room (which was a room that had lots of colorful lights and comfortable floors, and we’d play calming music for meditation hours) when the nurse in charge asked me what my favorite song on the radio at the time was. She then surprised me by playing that song instead of the calming music and told me the meditation hour was going to be spent at my very own prom that was organized by my fellow inpatients, and we’d have fun music and the cool lighting. We all danced and laughed together and it’s something I’ll never forget that these people - who I had only known for a day or two - got the nurses to agree to hijack the sensory room and surprised me with my own prom.

#4 Once when I was still in my "paint it black" phase I went to the grocery store with my dad. (Keep in mind this is a very conservative semi small church culture town.) I am above average height and that day I was wearing high heel boots. So there I am with the black dress and the fringe and everything and this tiny old woman randomly approached me. My heart freezes for a second. I flinch inwardly. "You are so tall, my darling! And so very pretty!" (Rough translation.) This tiny a*s old church looking lady came over not to ridicule me but to give me a genuine compliment and my heart just melted. I still think about it regularly.

#5 In February 2020, I met an angel. I still think about him. Here's the story.



I had just sat down on an international flight home to see my unexpectedly ailing father when I got a call saying he was on a ventilator and may not survive the night. The man next to me very obviously overheard everything, but didn't say anything.



On the flight though, he pulled out a snack and offered me some. This was his way of initiating conversation with me. He said he had overheard the call about my dad and repeatedly expressed a genuine desire for him to pull through. He also told me that I'd be okay no matter what happened. We hugged it out when we deplaned and he again expressed good wishes. If this stranger had not engaged with me, I would've spent the flight silently crying and being in my head. He made that two-hour flight bearable.

#6 I got back from a class trip and had to go home from the train station. On my way I had a homeless guy come to me and asked me if I had some money for food and drinks... I got myself my last 20€ and we went to a restaurant and had lunch together and had a great time. He told me everything about him and I did too. Still seeing him on the streets today, still greeting each other when we see each other.

#7 My family was driving through Mexico in a motorhome after my high school graduation. We came to a fork in the road, but there were no signs. So we were stopped there for a bit, as we pulled out maps and tried to figure out which road would go to Mérida. (This was before cell phones, never mind GPS.)



No one noticed the commuter bus behind us until it honked. So we pulled over to let it pass. He pulled up beside us and asked if we needed help. We explained where we were heading, and the driver told us to follow him.



We followed him for about 10 minutes before he motioned for us to pull up beside him again. He gave us the last couple turns we needed and then explained he needed to head back because his route actually goes the other way at the fork where he found us.



I couldn't believe he took his whole bus 10 minutes out of the way just to show us the way. I looked at his passengers and not a single one even seemed upset. A few even waved and smiled as they departed. I loved all of Mexico, but the people in the Yucatan were amazingly friendly. Since then, I've always tried to help strangers to my city.

#8 I used to work as a DSP, i enjoyed the work i was doing but it did not pay very well and I was struggling a lot financially. a lot of my clients liked to go out to eat on our days out and I usually just didn't order anything when we did because I never had the money. i had gone with a client to a local pizza chain one day and when the waitress brought out their food they brought a personal size pizza as well, set it in front of me, told me it was on the house and asked if I'd like a drink to go with it. i nearly cried as i thanked her. i had no money and no food at home to eat, it was because of her that I ate that day at all and I'm still incredibly grateful for her kindness. she didn't know I was struggling or how little I had the chance to eat, she just noticed someone didn't order food and decided they deserved to eat too.

#9 I had just dyed my whole head of hair a very obnoxiously bright pink, and my conservative family were just continuously putting me down about it, saying it’s because I want attention, that it makes me look like a clown, etc. I was starting to regret it after a bit but left it as it was fading making it turn light pink.



While at the store, a random elderly lady approached me and I was prepared for a lecture about how damaging dye can be, but instead she just beamed and said “it’s like cotton candy! How cute!” And then someone she was with gasped when they noticed and agreed, they said it looked amazing and how they wished they could pull it off the way I do. I wanted to jump up and down, I was so happy.

#10 I was on the train home late one night, minding my own business, when this woman comes out of nowhere and sits her a*s next to me. "You'll do," she said and plonked down a bottle of wine (open), and two plastic cups. We spent the journey talking about her breakup, our lives and drinking her wine. Parted ways at the end of the line and have never seen her again. She was brilliant.

#11 I hate flying. I'm terrified of it. Back in 1995, I was flying home from grad school, short flight. We are landing so I'm thinking YAY, I'm still alive when suddenly s**t starts bouncing around. I know we didn't fall super far but it felt like we were falling pretty significantly. My seatmate's drink spilled, an overhead compartment opened and stuff fell out, people were gasping and there were some yells. Outside the window is sort of greenish grey. At some point, I calmly took my seatmate's hand--total stranger, older white guy. I said how scared I was and he immediately started telling me that he flies every week and trying to explain about turbulence.



We went back up in the air and got rerouted to another city about three hours away from where we were supposed to be. Dude is super nice, trying to distract me by showing me pictures of his kids, talking about his job and family, asking me things. We land after being told we have the option of taking another flight back home. No way in hell am I getting on another plane. Dude says he is going to rent a car and can drop me off since he lives near where I was living with my mom.



48-year-old me would be telling myself OMG THIS GUY COULD BE CRAZY, KIDNAP YOU, K**L YOU but 23-year-old me was like, "Sure!" Dude drives us back shows me his CAR PHONE like holy cow what sorcery is this?! Calls his wife, I meet her over the phone, everything was awesome. I tried to pay him for gas but he wouldn't hear of it.



It's kind of sad to say how thrilled I am that nothing untoward or pervy or anything weird happened other than that a very nice man gave me a ride home. I had his business card and sent him a thank you note to his office. I will never, ever forget that extreme act of kindness.

#12 I had an very frail old lady ask to hug me at the mall once. As I’m not a monster I obviously obliged. I asked her afterwards why she wanted to hug me of all people , she explained that I looked just like her grandchild that passed away recently. That is a moment I don’t think I’ll ever forget.

#13 Crashed with my bicycle and the chain came off (I was fine), random cyclist stops, lifts my bike, and with three quick moves puts the chain back. It happened so fast. I didn't even see what she did. I wanted to at least give her some money for a coffee but off she went. What an absolute pro. Thanks random stranger.

#14 I received a letter from the parent of a guy (inmate) at the prison where I worked. It said “I want you to know because of your kindness to my son he was able to spend his birthday with his brother and family for the first time in years. He told us you were one of the few people he could count on to treat him like a human. Your diligence in getting errors corrected by the court has helped him trust again. He is enrolled in school. Thank you sir. “



Very few people take time to do this and it made my day.

#15 Went away to the mountains with the wife before our second kid was born. Wakes up in the middle of the night with bad pains says we need to get to hospital ASAP.



Height of the pandemic they won’t let me in and we are far from home. I end up trying to sleep on the floor. In the morning they tell us she needs to be kept for observation. My exhausted a*s needs to drive back and get our stuff.



Besides the stress and exhaustion, it had snowed and I was driving through slippery, winding mountain roads that hadn’t been plowed yet. At one point the car starts drifting and I can’t regain control. Pass the double lines and into a snow bank. Car is covered to mid windows and I pass out.



I was woken by a stranger that was following a little behind. I got out of the car but had no cell service so he took my info and drove to the base of the mountain to call AAA. No luck. Another dude with a pickup stopped and they helped me dig up my car and pull it out.



The car was pretty covered with snow. Not sure if anyone would see me if the guy wasn’t immediately behind me. Maybe I would have woken up or maybe I would have just frozen to death. Some other people stopped while I was working on the car and showed me the best part. I went left - had I gone right I’d have rolled off a cliff and 100% died.



Instead I got to hold my daughter a few weeks later. Those dudes were my guardian angels and all I got ‘em was some Amazon gift cards….

#16 I was working the counter at a coffee shop and this girl asks if she can draw me. I'm super skeptical because I'm chubby and have only ever been the butt of a joke. I say sure, but with an inflection that made it sound unsure, if that makes sense?



The girl perks up and says 'thank you so much, you're so doughy!' I was super confused because I thought she was calling me fat so I say 'In a good way or bad way?'. She gasps and says 'oh my gosh I'm so sorry! In a good way, you're gorgeous!' Turns out she meant 'doe-faced' not 'doughy'.



It was the first time someone has complimented me. Ever.

#17 Was waiting at the airport for my flight, it had been delayed 2 hours. It was a full flight so almost all the seats near the gate were taken. There was one last empty seat next to me, so this older woman (Mary) asked if she could sit there. She was very friendly and we ended up talking about life and our relationships for almost the entire 2 hours.



My mother had been a very cold and toxic person. Mary’s daughter had passed away from cancer years earlier. It was a very cathartic 2 hours for both of us. She shared stories and life lessons she hadn’t had the chance to tell her daughter before she died. I told her about things I could never have told my own mother, and she gave me very honest, compassionate advice.



Wish I’d gotten her number or an email, but I was afraid of overstepping at the time.

#18 I was going through some stuff and was standing on the street waiting for a bus. I wasn’t crying, but I must’ve been giving off a vibe of distress. An elderly lady came up, put her hand on my arm and just said “this too shall pass.” Then she walked away, and that’s when I really started crying.

#19 A long time ago a woman's card declined while buying groceries, so she was doing that whole remove an item and swipe again thing. I got extremely frustrated, but every other line was long so moving wasn't an option. I said f**k this I wanna go home and eat, I paid for all the groceries to make my life easier, and get home after a long 12 hour shift.



She asked for my phone number so she could eventually pay me back. I gave it to her but told her to only text me when she had paid it forward because I didn't need the money.





I randomly received a text a few years later that said, " I finally paid it forward".





Was lost, thought they had the wrong number, but they specifically saved it to tell me they were doing well enough to pay it forward finally. At that time I was going through a really rough time, and that text actually brought me out of the funk I was in.

#20 I pulled into the mall parking lot and heard something snap in my car, but couldn't figure out what it was. Did my shopping and came back. The car would start, but I couldn't shift out of park. A man and his daughter pulled up and saw me craning under the steering wheel, and came over to ask what was wrong. The guy took a look at it. Turned out a wire had wrapped around the drive train and snapped when I turned the wheel, and for safety reasons the car would not drive again until it was fixed.



I was pretty much in despair. I was a broke college student with no money to have the car fixed, let alone towed and then fixed.



But this dude was not just a dad. Oh no. He was a SuperDad™. Not only did he have the know-how to fix my car, he had all the tools in his truck.



There were complications. Twice he and his daughter took me to AutoZone to get parts I needed. He worked for a few hours, finished as it was getting dark, and once they were sure my car worked, he and his daughter left without having set foot in the mall.



This was a couple of years back and I don't remember their names, but I'll always remember what those two did for me.

#21 A Native American from a local tribe gave me a homemade leather pouch with a natural remedy inside and said, "For the anxiety".



I was on break, at my first job. It was so thoughtful.

#22 Last summer I and a random dad with his son was waiting for the same local bus outside my towns biggest grocery store.



15 min after the bus should have arrived the dad started to complain, me too, where the f**k was the bus?! So we actually looked at the d**n bus schedule and we realized that we had missed the last bus. So for me it was around 1h walk home, for the dad and his son was it 2-3h walk home.



The dad asked if I wanted to ride the same taxi home. I explain and said to him that I could take my own taxi(taxi is expensive af here, 10-15min ride is 20 dollars) since I lived x and they lived y.



"no no no" said the dad "we should share, it's better for the environment" so I said ok. I was fully prepared to pay my share of the ride, but when it was my time, the dad said "no no, you don't need to pay anything". I was stunned of his kindness, "are you sure" I asked over and over. And he said "yes ofc it's ok". So I thanked him, got out from the taxi and walked home. In awe of his kindness.



the end.

#23 I was in the supermarket years ago and the operator scanned a pack of biscuits that wasn't mine. It was the only thing the guy behind me was ordering so I was like meh, i'll just pay it. It wasn't a big deal at the time and it was like $1. I randomly bumped into that guy about month later on the bus and he had felt so warmed by the experience. He said he went to the petrol station on the way home from the supermarket and there was a guy who's card declined and couldn't pay for his gas, so he had paid it for him as a way of paying it forward. It was cool to think that what started off so small and irrelevant could spawn into something more wholesome.

#24 One time i was going through costco just doing my normal s**t. There was an old Street Fighter 2 arcade game on sale right in the middle of the store. There was some guy around my age (30) just looking at it.

So i walked over stood next to him for like 10 seconds, we looked at each other and smiled and stepped up like a movie. We played for what felt like hours but in reality was only like 30 minutes until his wife came and collected him. He said, "nice to meet you man, that was fun". We shook hands and he walked away.



I'll never forget the look on his face when he looked back as he was walking away with his wife.. his face might have said “Don't get married.” But i took it as “don't get married to someone who won't stop and play Street Fighter in Costco with you”.

#25 I had a really polite kid (I'd say 8 or 9) come up to me when I worked fast food who wanted to know if we had specific toys from the current set. (Mario Kart.) I asked him what he already had, and managed to complete his set for him.



The next day his Dad came in and said that his son wanted the toys to give him for his birthday which was the day before, because Mario Kart was their thing.

#26 Oh I nearly forgot about this,

I was at a second hand shop once and overheard a girl trying on a wedding dress. She was asking the price of the dress and when they told her she asked if they could hold it because she didn’t have the money right now and really wanted the dress. The employee told her they didn’t so I saw her put it back.



I then heard her talking with her partner Saying that she was so upset because that was the only dress that fit her and she really liked it. So I grabbed the dress and her and her fiancé and bought them the dress.



They were both blown away and I love the thought that I got to help be a small part for their big day.

#27 Walking through campus at night, snow everywhere. I like making snowballs and throwing them at trees or sings as I walk around. So as I turned a corner, I saw a guy holding a snowball, I also had one. We stopped, looked at eachother and proceeded to have an impromptu snowball fight. Fun times.

#28 I'm a bi girl and I was unable to go to a pride parade for YEARS because I was always working the whole weekend. Finally after about 5 years I got to go to pride with some friends. I decided to wear this super bright purple lipstick to pride. It was the brightest royal purple ever. Well as I was walking around I walked past a guy who had the same purple lipstick as me. Both of us smiled really wide when we saw each other and we both said "nice lipstick" at the same time as we walked past each other. It felt amazing and elating in the mix of the beautifully accepting atmosphere.

#29 I work at a hospital and was walking back from lunch when I see this lady, a little older than me crying super hard. I saw everyone quickly walking past her as if she wasn’t there. I felt in my heart, I can’t be like them, she needs someone. I sat down by her, asked her if she’s ok and she fell into my arms, I held her and let her cry (both of us women for context). She told me how she flew out there just to say goodbye to her dying father. I just held her and listened to her and didn’t leave until she stopped crying a bit. I just needed her to know she wasn’t alone. It stays with me because that’s what we all need, is to know we are not alone.

#30 Just today, my daughter and I were rushing our foster kitten to the vet ... but we had to walk because my wife had the car at work and wouldn't be home until far too late. A cab was out of the question since Christmas basically left us broke.

Now, the kitten was very much going to die unless we got her to the vet in time - we didn't even stop for decent footwear and were trudging about in gumboots.



I attempted to flag down every passing car as we hurried along - many cars just drove on by as our little kitten's life ebbed away in my daughter's hands ... but one stopped. A wonderfully kind woman pulled over and drove us directly to the vet - cutting the trip from 30 minutes down to about 3.



If kitty survives, this kind stranger is her saviour.



[Update] I got a call from the vet nurse today - little Hera is eating, playing and yelling for attention, as is propper. She's not out of the woods yet ... but everyone is expecting a full recovery. No word on what the problem was but it's not uncommon for kittens to catch a little something that causes them to crash. The trick, the vet mentioned, is to keep them warm, hydrated (vets can use an IV for this) and apply a bit of antibiotics and they've got a good shot. Hera will be with the vet another night ... so hopefully I have news of her return tomorrow!



[Last update]



Hera is home with a clean bill of health!

Above link is a pic each of the 3 kittens - just back from a check-up and a bit scraggly. Hera definitely needs a bath!

We found out that Posiedon has very mild hydrocephalus, which is certainly interesting, given his name!



In a twist of Brisbane-ness, the lady who gave us a lift happened to be at the vet, too! She's been invited to visit any time.

#31 I'm an average looking dude. Yesterday like an 80 year old woman turned around in the grocery check out line and told me I had very handsome hair. Made my day.

#32 My wife and I were travelling in Tokyo and we were looking for a good non-smoking restaurant (a lot of them still allow smoking unfortunately) in the neighborhood we were staying. Most restaurants in that neighborhood were only advertised with discrete Japanese signs. We are white Europeans and looked obviously like tourists.



This Japanese guy comes out of nowhere, asking if he could help us, so we tell him what we are looking for. Turns out that guy had been working in Germany for a few years, so he could speak English fairly well. He helped us find a traditional, upscale restaurant only visited by locals, hidden on the 8th storey of a skyscraper that we would never have found in a lifetime.



The best part is that he obviously liked to chat with us, it reminded him of his life in Europe., and asked if he could join. We gladly accepted, and he helped us with how to behave and take our order. It turns out that guy was a high-level consultant for an accounting organization, and he insisted on paying the bill, so we got to eat in a very high-end restaurant that no tourist would have ever found, and didn't even pay for it!

#33 I was wearing bob squarepants socks and a homeless man started singing the intro, I joined, then another homeless man, we sang it all, it was epic.

#34 There is an older guy that rides his bike the same route as me. Every time we see each other we race. I ride fixed, he's a roadie. We don't even really talk to each other, we just race. I haven't seen him a long time, but I was driving one day and saw him riding a fixed gear bike and I got all excited.

#35 I was crossing the street in between the crosswalks, so like at the middle of the block, and this much older Chinese man who was doing food delivery on a bicycle was also crossing but from the opposite side. We kind of came like diagonally at each other and couldn't decide who should move over to let the other pass so we wound up standing face-to-face with each other and not moving for like 10 seconds, and then we both just bursted out laughing and went our separate ways lol. It was such a perfect, comically human moment that for some reason I feel lucky to have shared with a stranger. Here are two people who couldn't be more different from one another, and for a single moment in time, and without exchanging a single word, we totally understood each other.

#36 When I was 5, I saw a woman standing with a priest in a graveyard. I was curious because she was crying and I didn’t yet understand death. I went up to her and held her hand for little over an hour. She told me she would’ve been blessed to have a son like me with her husband. I later figured out he died and they were both all alone. Very sad and wholesome at the same time. I think about it every day.

#37 I was crying dramatically in the rain at a crosswalk over some dumb thing I don’t even remember, and this old man who stopped at the same crosswalk stood next to me and slowly raised his umbrella for me and walked across the road with me.

I was crying hard and couldn’t get a thank you out tho, I hope he’s doing fine.

#38 This happened pretty recently (within the last year or two). It's a pretty common occurrence but its a really nice feeling. I had just gotten dinner with my family and we had leftovers so we got to-go boxes, and I was dead-set on eating my food later, because I was the only one who had leftovers worth eating.



Before we get in the car, my mom sees this homeless guy walking around asking for food, and me having been a greedy little a*****e, I didn't want to give my food up, but this moment oddly changed my perspective on things. I finally gave up my food, and seeing him quite literally dance down the street while he carried the food away made me realize that helping other people makes you want to be a better person and do it more often.





Growing up with a pretty average amount of money in my household, I never lived in a bad neighborhood or lived in areas where homeless people stayed, so I wasn't aware how much something that small could mean to someone who doesn't have a home. Small things can really change yours and other people's lives.

#39 I had just started a new job after months of unemployment. I hadn't received a pay check yet, and my car ran out of gas on the way to work. I was able to get it to a gas station, but I didn't have any money. I guess I looked pretty miserable, because a young woman approached me and asked if I was ok. When she heard my situation she paid for $10 of gas. I was able to get to work on time.

#40 2...one where I was the good guy and one where I got helped by the good guy.



1. I was on a flight from Europe to the US. We were flying with our 6 month old baby. Flight was fine, baby slept most of the time and I struck up a conversation with some Swiss dude sitting next to me. We land in DC and have about a 4 hour layover. A couple hours into the layover, while wandering around, some guy runs up to us. It was the dude from the plane...we had forgotten our baby's blanket on the plane but he had remembered that we were flying on to Oklahoma City so he had taken it to the gate for our next flight and given it to the staff with a description of us. Super cool dude.



2. Once I was walking home from work and saw this little girl, probably like 8 or 9 years old standing on the sidewalk. She was alone, crying and looked distressed. I asked if she needed help and she told me that her band practice or whatever had ended early but she couldn't call her mom to come pick her up because some bullies had stolen her cell phone. I live in a busy city and felt bad because people were just walking by and not helping her. Luckily she knew her mom's number so I called her mom, explained the situation, gave her the phone so that she could talk to her mom and then waited there with her until her mom got there to pick her up.

#41 I was walking out of a pro soccer game on a side walk near a busy road. My girlfriend was closest to the road and all I did was move her away from the road and take her spot. These older guys in a car driving by rolled the windows of their down and yelled at me “that was very chivalrous and we love it!”



Scared the c**p out of me for a second but it’s something I’ll remember for a long time!

#42 I was trying to get to this village of like 60ish people. As you can imagine, not a lot of traffic in the area. So I'm walking in 40°C weather on this road forgotten by the world itself that stretches from the previous "bigger" village and all the way to the one I'm trying to get to with another one in between, somewhere along the way.



I'm straight up about to pass out when this janky 90s ford shows up at the horizon rolling towards me. I saw they were packed so I didn't even try to hitch it, but they stopped anyways. They took me in even though we had to basically climb on top of each other (7 people, small ford. We probably looked like a clown car.). They were this super sweet family on their way to pick an onion field in the village before mine. I told them they could just drop me off there and I'd walk the rest, but they absolutely refused and insisted they drive me all the way. They told me all about their crops, their life in the countryside and how everything was simpler there and asked me about the city. They asked me why I'm trying to get to the middle of f*****g nowhere and when I told them, getting all emotional in the process, they offered me compassion and a word of advice.



It was incredibly wholesome. I hope they're doing well these days and their onions are flourishing!

#43 I posted in r/Assistance because my mom got scammed for $32 which counts for a lot in a household of six. My siblings and I couldn't help her out since we've had a bad year, our emergency funds were drained and our paychecks come once a month. My mom felt incredibly dumb and was also crying because this came at such a bad time.



Most people didn't believe my story. However, one kind user went out of his way to help me. As I live in Hungary, most apps besides PayPal don't work here. He didn't have PayPal but created one just for me. And then, he sent me the money... TWICE.



I figured it must have been by mistake and asked him if I should send half of it back. He said I could keep it because I earned it.



My mom and I were both crying in joy. I'll never forget him.

#44 I once demonstrated how the hand controls on my minivan worked for a group of Buddhist monks. I was in the airport parking garage when about a dozen of them watched me get into the driver's seat and load my wheelchair in. One monk approached and politely asked how I drove. I showed how the controls were connected to the pedals and how to push down to accelerate, in for brake. They murmured and nodded as I revved the engine, then thanked me and wished me a good day. Their smiles were very kind and genuine, it was a nice experience and a good memory.

#45 First time in US and while in cold weather I was out and about looking for jobs. I was not prepared for this type of weather. As I was waiting at the bus stop, a dude that one could say might be a gang banger stood right next to me. By then I was already just expecting the worse to happen. He asked if I was cold and of course in a joking manner I said yes. He took off his jacket and gave it to me and just said “here you go, give it back to me later”.



Fifteen years had past and I wish I could have returned the jacket and with a better career now I could give some more. There’s just no way for me to find the dude anymore.

#46 As a child I got to enjoy a plane ride on my birthday, the plane must of been full of just the nicest people as the flight attendants bought out a special drink/treat for me, an Irish dude gave me his flute as a gift, (I still have it all these years later) and I got to see the cockpit. It is by far the nicest thing strangers have ever done and it’s the coolest birthday memory ever.

#47 I was in Europe for a series of meetings and lost my wallet. I had prepaid for my hotels and transportation but I was very low on funds. I had enough money so that with the free meals I’d get at the meetings and breakfasts that are included I could get by. When I checked into my Hotel in Cologne the person at the desk asked me if I wanted to upgrade to the VIP floor that had free hors d’oeuvres and drinks in the evening. I said I would love to but I had lost my wallet and couldn’t pay for it since I didn’t have a credit card. He didn’t say anything to me but when I went to my room he had comped me onto the VIP floor. I went back later to thank him but I didn’t bump into him again. He earned some major positive karma that night.

#48 Driving to a funeral in an unfamiliar state and my car starting making a weird knocking sound and black smoke came from under the hood on the highway.



I was able to pull off onto an exit ramp before it completely died and put my hazard lights on. There wasn't much room to either side but I pulled as far to the right as I could go so people could squeeze by.



My wife got into the driver's seat and I started pushing the car to get it off the ramp and onto the main street where there would be room to be fully out of the flow of traffic. The ramp was going slightly uphill through and it was slow going.



A car pulled up behind us and a sixty-ish man got out and came up to help. Then another car pulled behind his and a younger teenage guy came and helped. We quickly got the car off the ramp and onto the side of the road.



I shook their hands and they went back to their cars and took off.



On a really s****y day, heading to a funeral, hours of driving, my car up and dying on me several states from home, those guys showing me some kindness is something I'll always remember.



The car was shot by the way. Needed a new engine. Literally a month after the warranty ended. Bad times.



Luckily my Father In Law was going to the same funereal and was able to come to our rescue.

#49 I told my son Lucky Charms was Saturday cereal and an older lady walking by laughed and said they used to call it that too.



We talked about what cereals were acceptable for M-F and which ones were weekend special cereals.



I came away thinking that in spite of being demographically very different, our similarities are much greater than our differences.

#50 I was walking along a sidewalk in midtown when there was a sudden heavy downpour.



A kind man nearby shared his large umbrella with me all the way to my destination 9 blocks away.



It was a simple act of sharing and kindness that I'll never forget.

#51 I met a guy on the bus one day. He and I looked very much like brother and sister. VERY MUCH. We talked for the whole bus trip, each of us opting to miss our respective stops. We ditched our plans and spent the whole day together at the beach, just talking and walking. Our connection was immediate. It was an amazing day. We never saw each other again, but I never forgot.

#52 One guy was playing one of those word puzzles on his phone on the train. He was stuck on one of the words I chimed in and told him the word and then everyone inside the train block started telling him the words and it was a really cool experience because people usually keep to themselves in a train journey however my one suggestion was a sort of an icebreaker for everyone.

#53 I'm a white, overly educated guy that works for the university system. I was a bit out of place at the monster truck show I was attending, but I didn't care: monster trucks, yo. I had to use the restroom and the latrine was empty. I was at the urinal when another man--a very large, overweight, camouflage wearing dude comes bee-bopping in and pulls up to the urinal at the other end. This man farted so loud and so hard as he was taking a p**s that the automatic paper towel dispenser behind us spits out a sheet of brown hand drying loveliness.



We both looked at each other and started laughing. Not just 'haha that was cool bro' laughing. It was the funniest s**t either of us have ever witnessed in our entire life. I honestly don't even remember if I pi**ed. We were laughing so hard that we were both hyperventilating. There was backslapping and bent over belly laughter as we were both pointing at the dangling paper towel in marvel.



We eventually exited the restroom, still laughing and guffawing. Me, a Yankee from way up north and this good ole boy from the deep south had a significant moment. I never got his name, but I will never forget how the air in that empty stadium latrine vibrated as this man broke wind.

#54 I went for an interview for a residency program. The programs usually interview multiple people per day at the same time. Everyone is so nervous sitting around prior to the interview, that no one talks. For one of my interviews, there were only two of us. The other girl came up to me and we both started talking about how nervous we were. She hugged me and said “Well, you seem really nice. I hope we both match here and get to work together”. After the interviews were over, she hugged me again and said she knew we would be friends in the future. It was an interesting interaction to say the least. Funny thing is, neither of us matched at that site, but ended up matching together at another program. She is one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Definitely my work bestie.

#55 I put off changing my name after getting married until my son was born a year later. I had to trudge all over downtown with a newborn in tow to get a copy of my marriage license, go to the DMV, and finally social security office. It was at the social security office that my son decided it was time to eat. I started to discreetly nurse him and a security guard looked in my direction. “Hey, you can’t do that here!”



Two women jumped to my defense before I could even look up. “That is a federally granted right!” “She is feeding a baby! Are you against babies eating?!” “You keep nursing that baby, honey! It’s a gift!”



The security guard gave them a weird look and tapped on a lady’s shoulder in a seat two rows ahead of me. “Ma’am, you cannot make phone calls inside.”



It wasn’t even about me, but these two ladies jumped to my defense. I greatly appreciated it. I thanked them profusely.

#56 In a mosh pit by myself (I happened to catch a show while on vacation), I'm a 5'2 tiny chick so while I can and do hold my own, sometimes the crowd...squashes me. And this one was one of those "push in tight" pits, and I was literally getting squeezed. Two random dudes who were each a foot taller than me grabbed me up and got me between them and acted like human barricades while I caught my breath.







They were total gentlemen and did it just to be awesome, but one of them them was really cute and I seriously wished I had been single at that time.







People at hardcore and punk shows are way nicer than people outside the scene might expect.

#57 I was on the train going to see my friend after a fight with my partner. I thought our relationship was over, and I couldn't stop crying. A lovely woman came up to me, gave me a tissue, offered me a hug, and asked if I was OK. I told her what had happened, and she comforted me.



It turned out she was a refugee from Syria - she'd just come over in the last couple of months, and hadn't seen her family since. She had lived through some truly awful things, and there she was trying to make me feel better about a spat. I will never forget her kindness in stopping to see whether I was OK, despite everything she had gone through herself. There are some truly amazing people in the world.

#58 Was upset and on my way home in the subway (NYC)



I had a lot to be sad about, but won’t go into it.

Some guy with tons of face tats who looked intimidating asked me in the softest voice, “what happened?”



I proceeded to tell him all my life woes and he stayed with me 3 stops after his, but he didn’t try to get my number



He just wanted to be a friend to me in that moment because he saw I needed it

#59 A few years back I was flying alone from the us to the uk with my 18month old son as a lap infant (the most daunting thing I’ve done tbh). Found my seat next to the window when two ladies (perhaps late fifties, early sixties) took the seats next to me. The first words were ‘aw look a baby’ I replied to say don’t you mean ‘oh no a baby’ (no one wants to be on a flight with a baby right?). Wrong I guess because they were literally the kindest people. They were on their way to uk and then Spain for a girls holiday (life goals). We chatted the whole flight about our lives. And they took such care of me and my boy. They called themselves my kid’s aeroplane grandmas 😭



Cannot remember their names but they were from Connecticut, I will never forget them.

#60 Had come back after a football game to my dorm and was playing some games. Had to use the bathroom and saw some chicks. They were cute and it was obvious they were intoxicated. I came back to my room and unpaused my game. About five minutes later I get a knock. It was the cute girl. Again, knowing she was drunk, I knew to not do anything. So I was honestly trying to get her to leave lmao. But she stayed at my door and started drawing on my door whiteboard. She asked me my name and I gave her it and she drew a massive p***s and said “This is [my names] d**k” I laughed and she took my phone and added her number to my phone. I went to bed that night and woke up to a text from her. A year later and we’ve become really good friends. Strange, but fun story nonetheless.

#61 Just the other day I was on the phone with the company that runs the payment processing for my gym to change my account info. I was trying to do it online but screwed something up so I instead called to talk to a representative.



As I was describing what I had done, and going through what I exactly said, I also reiterated what the computer said, in that dumb computer voice. Anyway, we both absolutely LOST it cracking up together on the phone. This poor woman was trying really really hard to be professional but we could NOT stop laughing at what I said.



I was also frustrated by the time I got on the phone with her so it really cheered me up. I’m fact thinking of it now I’m chuckling and she no doubt told everyone and I hope they all listened to our conversation a few times.

#62 I was waiting tables and a younger woman was taking her son out to dinner. At the time, I was unaware of their financial situation. I lived with my parents at the time and made plenty of cash the night before.



She was very nice and sweet and I overheard her son asking for a big dessert. He wasn’t bratty or anything.



We give a free desert for birthdays but he wanted a big one. So I decided to buy their desert.



Couple moments after that decision I said screw it, and bought their whole meal.



She left me a note which is one of the nicest things I’ve ever read. I’m not a picture guy so I’m glad I posted it on Reddit. You can read it if you’d like.



When I’m bummed out I read that note and remember I don’t suck.

#63 I went to a local breakfast spot after a rough night. Totally forgot my wallet so I left my phone as collateral and went to my house, promising to be right back.



Came back and some guy had already paid for me. He was there with his family and I said thank you a dozen times. I know it doesn't seem that big of a deal but it was a pretty bleak week for me so it meant a lot.

#64 In November i had a dental surgery. I got two screws drilled up into my upper jaw, and got bone-substitution, the whole operation lasted like one and a half hour. After that, I headed to the train station to go home. Before I got on the train I bought the antibiotics and the pain killers, as the given anesthesia was heavily fading. So I got on the train, and I tried to minime my movement to be able to take the painkillers as fast as possible. I sat down with a woman sitting opposite of me, and I took 3 pills right away. She noticed, that something was off with me, and asked if she could help me with anything or anyway. First I said no, but a few minutes later I asked her to speak to me, and just talk about anything to discracted my attention. So she spoke about everything, her job, her life, her family, the meal she wanted to cook for dinner etc. I'm still very grateful for her.

#65 This was years back when I was in university and I was waiting for the public bus to come so I could go home. I had a very long day, kind of slumped over on my seat, and probably looked miserable (unintentional). This woman (fellow student) walking by took a look at my face and asked if I was okay. She sat down across from me and asked me a lot of questions and I said I was fine, just tired. I had to convince her that it was just that and she finally reluctantly left while looking back at me, but she was very caring and considerate to decide to act in the moment with some compassion. Hope she's doing well these days all things considering.

#66 When I was in a uni seminar and a woman in my group who I didn't know very well called me pretty. I'm quite shy and awkward and not conventionally attractive so that made my day (and my life tbh).

#67 Back in the 70s I picked my girlfriend up when her shift ended at midnight and we went to her favorite diner. We ordered and were eating when an elderly woman passing by, stopped and told us we were a cute couple. When I tried to get our check the server told us that the woman paid for our meals.

#68 I was driving down a 3-lane highway in my old Taurus station wagon (unrelated but it’s a very ugly car) and two other people driving old Taurus station wagons pulled up next to me. For a brief moment we were lined up perfectly across all three lanes. Just three Taurus station wagons aligned on the highway. We laughed and waved at each other then drifted away. The absurdity of the moment + the fact that the other drivers also recognized it happening and shared the amusement is what makes it for me.

#69 Ugh, I was at this blues dance at a scene I'd never been to, dancing with a lot of strangers and it was so fun.



But this one guy it just clicked with. We had three dances that night and each one worked perfectly, not a foot wrong or a missfollowed lead or a mistimed turn and, ugh bliss. Just pure, human, connection.



Someday I hope to return to that dance and do it again.

#70 She was my Uber passenger, my car was rear-ended by a hit and run driver. She bought me 10 piece Chicken McNuggets.

#71 I was traveling around the US on my motorcycle and I stopped at this bar in South Dakota somewhere for a bite and this guy sat down next to me at the bar and we both drank a beer quietly beside each other before he struck up a conversation. He was super friendly and had a draw that I couldn't place, sounded like an Okie. He was traveling around the country too in his helicopter, just flying around the country stopping and getting a beer here and there, same thing as me except I was on a bike. I found this super odd.



We chatted forever and got a flight of beers eventually trying pretty much all the beers they had on tap. The oddest part was that this guy could not get over that he had an electric rental car, a prius. Like he didn't even know such things existed. So we went out to the parking lot and he showed me how quiet it was (prius' had been around for a while at this point, it was not a new technology and I'd driven plenty of them at this point). He was amazed that it could drive and be completely quiet. I also found this odd considering the guy was flying around in a rotor seemly just for fun.



Anyway we parted ways and he was just so nice and happy he left me in a good mood for a couple days.

#72 I gave a ride to a guy who came up to my work the day after New Years, it was getting dark, raining, and in the low 30s, I couldn't let him walk the 5+ miles back to town. Usually we only get addicts and loonies out in the woods where I work. But Alan was different.



He's a carpenter, from New York. Just a guy who's heart lies on the road and doesn't stay anywhere long. His phone had died and he couldn't uber back to his hotel. Instead of the usual small talk he pressed right in asking "So what it is that defines you, what makes you, you." and from there we talked about life, passions and focused on the bright points amidst the darkness of the previous year.



When I dropped him off he pulled out his wallet at my protest, but instead of cash handed me one of those little sayings that gets clipped to the end of teabags. The last few months have been extremely rough for me, between the phrase and the conversation, the whole experience was uplifting, somehow reassuring and a bit surreal.



"There is nothing like you, there was nothing like you, and there shall be nothing like you".

#73 A guy saw me pay my last two dollars for bus fare that wasn’t going where I needed to go and threw his bus pass out the window to me as they drove off.

#74 I was walking my then puppy who is a Rottweiler. She was also giant for a puppy (50 lbs by 13 weeks). We had a hard time socializing her because she was nervous around people plus most people didn’t want to take the time to meet her because of her size and breed, although she’s really a big teddy bear. Anyways we walked past the fire station and one of the firemen was out with his dog. We were talking and my dog Osa was doing ‘air bites’ towards him (puppy thing not aggressive thing which not everyone gets). He had a glove on and just stuck his hand in her mouth as if to say ‘is this what you want?’ and she was so confused but kept the softest bite on his hand. (I wouldn’t have let him do that if I thought she would hurt him.) This stands out so much because my dog often gets discriminated by people. It felt great to meet a stranger who saw that my dog wasn’t being aggressive but was just being a goof ball puppy. She also loved him after that point.

#75 I was waitressing at a local hibachi restaurant. I had recently gotten stood up by a guy from a dating app and I was having a pretty slow night. I was serving a single mother with two younger kids, and I had just taken their drink order, and after she thanked me, she looks me in the eyes and says, "You're beautiful." I immediately got flustered and thanked her, of course, and told her that this was something I really needed to hear. She continued to be encouraging and super nice the entire time I was waiting on her.



She left before I had the chance to say a proper goodbye to her. There were two receipts left on the table, which was odd because we only take one copy of it. The first one had a note on the back that said "I don't know what you're going through right now, but I meant what I said. You're a great person, and you have a lot of light in you. Don't let people dim it. xoxo". On the actual receipt, she left a 50% tip. I never saw the woman again.



I know this is kinda cliché, but I've never had somebody go out of their way to be nice to me for no reason at all. It wasn't like I was going to give her quicker service, since she was the only person in the restaurant. What she said meant the world to me at the time. I carry that receipt with me wherever I go.

#76 So it's the middle of the night and I'm headed to my friends house to hang out. After a debate about the faster route, spookiness, and legality, we decide to split up and he and my little brother take the streets while I follow the alley and railway tracks.



Que edgelord highschool me, dark clothes, leather boots, long hair, ill fitting second hand wool trench coat, strutting around a blind corner in the dark and almost face first into this short Hispanic man who jumps like a cartoon character and exclaims, half drunk, that he thought I was death finally hear to take him.



It's chilly out, cold enough to comfortably wear wool, he's in cut off jeans, a tee that's older than my dad and flip flops, he's got one arm, and it's holding a bottle in a brown paper bag. He introduces himself as Freddy.



Turns out, he lives on my buddies street on the other side of the tracks so we set off into the dark railway path, a drunken one armed man and a Columbine cosplayer. As we walk we talk about everything and nothing, cults, ex wives, movies we didn't like, youth delinquency, and five blocks later we parted ways, I offered a hand to shake without thinking and he awkwardly held the bottle with his teeth and took it. He offered that if I ever needed some booze all I had to do was knock four times then he sauntered off to the east without giving me an address or distance and I carried on to the west, baffled by the encounter.



Don't know where you are Freddy, but I'll never forget you.

#77 When I was 9 or 10 I was outside of a grocery store waiting for my mom. the store had automatic doors and whenever they opened I pretended I was holding them open with the force. One person came out and said "thank you".

#78 While walking to school I often pass a mother and her little kid (probably about 3) walking their other brother to the elementary school nearby. Approaching them on my bike, the little kid will wave and be so happy to see me (I've never talked to them other than these interactions) and make happy noises, and I'll wave and hi, and it just absolutely makes my day. I'll be half asleep and rushing to school, but after saying hi to this random little kid I will be ready to take on the world.

#79 Love when I get to answer this!



The sweetest old lady messaged me thinking I was her grandson. She said she was excited to meet the new girlfriend and asked particular questions about any dietary restrictions as she's making lunch for them. Felt so horrible having to tell her she got the wrong number, but said she's a wonderful grandmother, and I'm sure her grandson and the new gf will absolutely love the spread!



She responded, apologizing, but also inviting me for some tea and biscuits for being so kind. I had to decline as the area code was California, and after confirming she was in the San Fernando Valley area, we parted ways after acknowledging our chance meeting with a cute prayer.

#80 I have 2 small dogs and was walking them in a pretty big park in the city. A young woman came up to me, asked me about them and asked if she could join us on our walk. She was new to the city and didn't have any friends or know how to meet people and really loved dogs. We ended up hanging out at the park the whole afternoon just walking around.



At one point, we encountered a man with his young daughter who was maybe 3 or 4 years old and very clearly had some kind of mental disability. She saw the little dogs and very excitedly ran over to them. My dogs are not really great with strangers and at the time had no experience with children (nor had I) so I got this sudden sense of panic, that one might end up hurting the other. But the girl that was walking with us just stepped in between them and very patiently explained to the little girl how to approach them slowly, pet them gently, let them come to her etc.



Their interaction went on for a few minutes and was the most heartwarming thing I'd ever seen. I absolutely would not have known how to handle that situation had I been by myself. The dad was super grateful and the little girl was beyond excited.

#81 When I was little and at the Walgreens near my home with my brother, an old lady gave me money while standing in line and told us to buy ourselves some candy that was nearby.



That was so long ago and I wish nothing but the best for that lady whenever I remember that simple gesture.

#82 I went back to my home town to visit my Grandma (mother's side) for her birthday. The trip was sort of a birthday present to myself as well as our birthdays are close together and because of that we ended up having a shared party with my old friends and hers and our family (they even invited family from my dad's side which was a pleasant surprise)



Anyways long story short, there were some of my grandma's friends there obviously and there was this sweet lady about 80 years old who I had never met before ever in my life, but she got me a fairly expensive bottle of wine because "everyone should get to celebrate with wine on their 21st" and there was a card attached and it was completely full on both sides with beautiful handwriting congratulating me and just going off wishing me the best in life and god I just wish I remembered off the top of my head anything it said. I do still have the card packed away because it was so sweet and odd because as confirmed by my Grandma, I had honestly never met the woman in my life until that day.

#83 I work at a shop stocking shelves and one day I was using my knife to cut up one of the empty boxes so I could put it away when an old man stopped in front of me. He was watching me for a little while so I asked if I was in his way and if he needed past me to get something and he said “No, I was just watching to make sure you didn’t cut yourself.”



It doesn’t sound like much but at the time I was struggling with my mental health and it was nice to know that someone was looking out for me (:.

#84 One night after 1:00 AM my girlfriends and I were cruising in the family station wagon on snowy gravel roads listening to music and smoking a doob. I hit a icy patch and put the Country Squire into the ditch... Before cell phones, we were scared and not sure where we were or what to do, it was about 10 degrees outside. About 5 minutes into the dilemma, we saw tractor lights coming across the cornfield where we were ditched. A caring farmer had seen our headlights and got up, jumped on his tractor and came and pulled us out of the ditch. All he said when we got to us was, "You girls need a hand there?". We still laugh about it and are so thankful for Super Farmer Man.

#85 When not in school, I work as a contractor for a direct care provider. Essentially, I drive young adults with mental disabilities to and from work. My client and I were in the check-out line at Walmart checking out after picking up some snacks for the car ride. I hear a commotion behind me and I turn to see a young woman with a bright blue pixie cut and no less than 20 Starbucks mugs (the kind that come with instant hot chocolate) in her arms. One almost slipped out but she was able to recover it.



I asked her if she was good and she jokingly explained that it was her price control method. Instead of getting a cart, she limits herself to what she can carry in her arms. I had assumed that these were Christmas gifts, but she said that they were all for her. She works at Starbucks, but the stores never carry the best holiday merchandise. My brother works at Starbucks so I asked what store she worked at and vice versa and then the conversation turned into us just fangirling about coffee.



Suddenly she stares over my shoulder and starts saying "No, no, not a partner. Sibling of a partner." It turns out that she was talking to someone through her airpods who heard our entire conversation. We laughed and then it was my clients turn to check out. Afterword, he asked how long we had been friends and was shocked when I said roughly five minutes.



That whole interaction made my day and still makes me smile thinking about it.

#86 I was crying at school and this guy that ive never talked to just walked up to me and handed me a little pack of tissues and all he said was "there you go" with a big smile on his face, then he walked off before i could even say anything.

#87 Without thinking, I blurted out, wow, cool boots to an extremely attractive woman who walked past me wearing a pretty fabulous pair of yellow boots. She stopped, looked at me and said thanks, I like your shoes too. When you’re a single divorced dad, an interaction like that means a lot.

#88 Bought a second hand delay pedal for my guitar. The guy selling originally set the price at 600 kr (about $60-ish) and he told me that I can pay 500 kr instead as he felt I was too young to pay 600 kr. I don't think i have ever been this happy about a new guitar pedal. If the guy who sold the pedal can see this, thank you so much!