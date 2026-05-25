67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing
If you’ve been around for a while, you might remember our ‘Cringetopia’ list. Well, this one is the complete opposite.
We discovered the subreddit ‘Chadtopia,’ and at first, its name threw us off a bit. Those who consider themselves nonconformists on the internet use the word ‘Chad’ in a derogatory way to describe a stereotypically attractive male, implying he succeeds effortlessly at things they struggle with. But this community doesn’t.
It’s dedicated to people who’ve mastered the art of not caring what others think and simply doing whatever makes them happy, even if someone insults them for it. According to the group, those are the real Chads, and it doesn’t matter if they’re men or women.
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Chads Help Their Boy Out
Love it! They are showing us the way forward: be kind to one another and value your friends!
Grandmas Are The Best
Absolute King
Chad Al
Man, every time I learn something new about that guy he somehow gets even more awesome.
This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children. His Name Is Trey Ganem
The Most Honorable Thing A Youtuber Can Do
Chad Finally Graduated
The Most Chad President
Thank you, Mr. Roosevelt. He was quite a man. Like the saying goes, you learn something new every day.
Chad Can Grow It Back
Queen Chad Doesn’t Give An F About Internet Trolls
What really makes someone worthy of scorn is having an ugly soul.
King Improves Himself And Shows It Off To The World
Absolute Chad
Chad Believes Everyone Should Have Access To History
Don’t you hate it when you just wanted some dining chairs but end up with an ancient astronomical site made of massive stones instead?
Chad Picks Up A New Hobby
No one learning something new or working to improve themselves should be made fun of.
Sry If This Is A Repost
Life is so much better when you have a sense of humour about yourself.
Chad Makes Rock Map Of Scotland
This one makes me smile everytime. Geology for the win!
What Did It Cost Him? Nothing Because It Was All Worth It In The End
King Move
Chad Looks Good
Chad Gets A Tattoo Of Himself And Is Happy
A Fashion Icon
Hope I get the chance to do something like that someday!
Chad
George Clooney
Ignoring Convention, Historical Chad Paints Himself However He Likes
Sometimes The Best Way To Solve Your Own Problems Is To Help Someone Else
Wow. Amazing woman. I'm sure she brought a lot of happiness to those 29 children and their families.
Dadpilled And Adoptionmaxxed
Chad Gives His Wife A Nice Surprise On A Nice Day
Whole Team Of Chads
Chad Waiter
Chad Knows When To Break The Rules
Chad Cyanide & Happiness
Chad Photographer
Chad Hot Sauce Enthusiast
Chad Former Teacher
Absolute Chad
Ultimate Chad
Chad Uses Lifeline On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Just To Tell His Dad He's About To Win A Million Dollars
Chad Says Boys Can Wear Pink
Chad Gets Rewarded For His Effort And Dedication To His Job
I was the head of department in my last job, because I was the ONLY person in my department. I made the executive decision to purchase a more comfortable chair for the department's most hard-working employee.
My Got Done Dirty In Cringetopia, Absolute Chad In My Books
Chad Letting His Mom Know He's Safe Traveling
Chad Speaking
It’s 70’s Day And This Kid Is Dressing For The 1770’s
I Hope It Does Too
Absolute Chad
No One Is More Chad Than The Wikipedia Editor
The Harvest Is Bountiful 💪
Some People Just Don’t Make Excuses
Thanks To The Amish Chads
I May Not Have A Girlfriend, But I Do Have A Full Character Raster In LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Chad
Chad With Chad Hair
Chad
The Professor Of My Online It Security Course Used His Lunch Break To Show Us His Katanas
This Guy Has His Priorities Straight
Chad Doesnt Care
This Chad Has Good Self-Esteem
Chad Wanted A Big Check
Jonathad Spending His Old Age Well
The Grind Never Stops
I Want To Believe
Is Kojima The Ultimate Chad?
The Biggest Chad Of Them All
This Is What Chads Are Made Of
Absolute King Has The Best Costume
Absolute Chad Flexes On Everyone In The Airport
That's Master Builder Alec on YouTube, he's an employee at LEGO