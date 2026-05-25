ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been around for a while, you might remember our ‘Cringetopia’ list. Well, this one is the complete opposite.

We discovered the subreddit ‘Chadtopia,’ and at first, its name threw us off a bit. Those who consider themselves nonconformists on the internet use the word ‘Chad’ in a derogatory way to describe a stereotypically attractive male, implying he succeeds effortlessly at things they struggle with. But this community doesn’t.

It’s dedicated to people who’ve mastered the art of not caring what others think and simply doing whatever makes them happy, even if someone insults them for it. According to the group, those are the real Chads, and it doesn’t matter if they’re men or women.