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If you’ve been around for a while, you might remember our ‘Cringetopia’ list. Well, this one is the complete opposite.

We discovered the subreddit ‘Chadtopia,’ and at first, its name threw us off a bit. Those who consider themselves nonconformists on the internet use the word ‘Chad’ in a derogatory way to describe a stereotypically attractive male, implying he succeeds effortlessly at things they struggle with. But this community doesn’t.

It’s dedicated to people who’ve mastered the art of not caring what others think and simply doing whatever makes them happy, even if someone insults them for it. According to the group, those are the real Chads, and it doesn’t matter if they’re men or women.

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#1

Chads Help Their Boy Out

Kids dressed as the President and secret service men showing inclusivity and creativity.

blackky01 Report

12points
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glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
Premium 52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it! They are showing us the way forward: be kind to one another and value your friends!

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    #2

    Real Chad

    Bearded man in tutu playing with daughter dressed as a fairy

    First_Ratio_5542 Report

    12points
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    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The statement was accurate.

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Grandmas Are The Best

    Man models homemade vest gifted by his 90-year-old grandma

    NoMereRanger73 , www.tumblr.com Report

    12points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this!

    1
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    #4

    Absolute King

    Man grows hair for 3.5 years to make wig for girlfriend with alopecia

    anon Report

    12points
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    #5

    Chad Al

    Portrait of Weird Al Yankovic who declined a $5 million beer endorsement for ethical reasons

    Billbat1 Report

    11points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, every time I learn something new about that guy he somehow gets even more awesome.

    4
    4points
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    #6

    This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children. His Name Is Trey Ganem

    Man decorating a pink and white coffin in a workshop

    Extra-Lie489 Report

    11points
    POST
    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an very generous thing do this guy to do, but this is extremely sad and not 'feel good' at all.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    The Most Honorable Thing A Youtuber Can Do

    Elderly YouTuber writing subscribers names in notebook and thanking them

    Nightly_crime Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Chad Finally Graduated

    Graduate proudly holds sign showing life milestones including college graduation at 70

    Acrobatic-Ad-6529 Report

    11points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happy for you! Congratulations!

    1
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    #9

    The Most Chad President

    Theodore Roosevelt supports first black female postmaster by rerouting town mail

    -K-C- Report

    11points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you, Mr. Roosevelt. He was quite a man. Like the saying goes, you learn something new every day.

    1
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    #10

    Chad Can Grow It Back

    Before and after photos of a man who cut his long hair and donated it to charity

    RadicalMicrowaves Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    Queen Chad Doesn’t Give An F About Internet Trolls

    Woman shares selfies after being called ugly and banned from posting photos

    RaunchyAppleSauce , x.com Report

    10points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What really makes someone worthy of scorn is having an ugly soul.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    King Improves Himself And Shows It Off To The World

    Weight loss progress day 1 versus day 112 in same shirt

    mopeiobebeast Report

    10points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never laugh at someone who’s trying to better themselves

    3
    3points
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    #13

    Absolute Chad

    Text message exchange featuring a boy proudly showing a scrunchy on his wrist from his girlfriend

    pirateslifeisntforme Report

    8points
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    #14

    Chad Believes Everyone Should Have Access To History

    Photo of millionaire Cecil Chubb and aerial view of Stonehenge with historical note

    starbuckle337 Report

    8points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t you hate it when you just wanted some dining chairs but end up with an ancient astronomical site made of massive stones instead?

    0
    0points
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    #15

    Chad Picks Up A New Hobby

    Muscular man learning to play Mary Had A Little Lamb on guitar

    Hoedjevanpapier5 Report

    8points
    POST
    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one learning something new or working to improve themselves should be made fun of.

    1
    1point
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Sry If This Is A Repost

    Realtor smiling beside vandalized real estate sign with drawn-on glasses and mustache

    definitelyusername Report

    8points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life is so much better when you have a sense of humour about yourself.

    1
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    #17

    Chad Makes Rock Map Of Scotland

    Man proudly showing his rock map of Scotland made over 30 years

    Quistill Report

    8points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one makes me smile everytime. Geology for the win!

    0
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    #18

    What Did It Cost Him? Nothing Because It Was All Worth It In The End

    Boy sells Pokemon cards to pay for his sick dog's $700 treatment

    Mxhmoud Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    King Move

    Man pretends to be girl on Tinder to make roommate clean apartment

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    Chad Looks Good

    Little boy celebrating birthday dressed like Ice Cube with themed cake and outfit.

    Stopping_to_get_help , x.com Report

    7points
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    #21

    Chad Gets A Tattoo Of Himself And Is Happy

    Man with mismatched face tattoo and photo of the same man smiling shirtless

    dispenseroftheswamp2 Report

    7points
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    #22

    A Fashion Icon

    Man posing near Golden Gate Bridge wearing a sweater with the bridge knitted on it

    SuperDuperOtter Report

    7points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope I get the chance to do something like that someday!

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Chad

    Reddit post about a boyfriend helping with chores after a heartfelt talk

    Success_Vibrant378 Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    George Clooney

    Comparison meme of Logan Paul and George Clooney with photos and pet pig story

    Tremendeous_balls Report

    7points
    POST
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    #25

    Ignoring Convention, Historical Chad Paints Himself However He Likes

    18th century paintings showing men with expressive and humorous poses

    PardonMyLysdexia Report

    7points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's how ya get put in memes a few centuries later.

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Sometimes The Best Way To Solve Your Own Problems Is To Help Someone Else

    Chinese woman reunited with kidnapped son after 32 years of searching

    Night_Inscryption Report

    7points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Amazing woman. I'm sure she brought a lot of happiness to those 29 children and their families.

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Dadpilled And Adoptionmaxxed

    Gay dads happily adopt six siblings to keep family together

    Puzzleheaded-Bus11 Report

    7points
    POST
    #28

    Chad Gives His Wife A Nice Surprise On A Nice Day

    Man in a convertible car wearing sunglasses sharing a story about meeting his wife just to give her a kiss

    Joseph-Is-Best-Jojo Report

    6points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you!

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Whole Team Of Chads

    Janitor proudly showing off Greenwood football championship ring

    KhalidWithAnEye Report

    6points
    POST
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    #30

    Chad Waiter

    Twitter conversation about worst first date involving expensive drink requests

    jd9618 Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Chad Knows When To Break The Rules

    Forklift driver with dog admits giving rides despite no passengers

    quokkafarts Report

    6points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who can say no to that cutie?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Chad Cyanide & Happiness

    Cyanide & Happiness tweets warning about fake NFTs and scammers

    GroundbreakingPea876 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #33

    Chad Photographer

    Turkish photographer protects a 15-year-old bride by confronting client outdoors

    imtolazylol Report

    6points
    POST
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    #34

    Chad Hot Sauce Enthusiast

    Tweet about Sriracha founder refusing to change hot sauce taste with a portrait photo

    BurbleBoii Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Chad Former Teacher

    Detroit teacher fired for rap videos makes music with former students

    LiftBigRock Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Absolute Chad

    Man fooled Twitter by posting photos of himself and Chris Hemsworth side by side

    ImHidingFromLife Report

    5points
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    #37

    Ultimate Chad

    Yearbook photo with a humorous vegetarian quote by Ankit Jain

    Enzomarcello Report

    5points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's a different approach.

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Chad Uses Lifeline On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Just To Tell His Dad He's About To Win A Million Dollars

    First Who Wants to Be a Millionaire winner calls dad without lifelines

    ripjaw6442 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Chad Says Boys Can Wear Pink

    Father dyes hair pink to support son facing teasing in Zoom class

    mr-crowly- Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Chad Gets Rewarded For His Effort And Dedication To His Job

    Entrepreneur proudly shares about being his own boss in pest control company

    ThePencilEater Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was the head of department in my last job, because I was the ONLY person in my department. I made the executive decision to purchase a more comfortable chair for the department's most hard-working employee.

    1
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    #41

    My Got Done Dirty In Cringetopia, Absolute Chad In My Books

    Inspirational quote about self-worth with a close-up selfie of a person wearing glasses and a headband

    ImSoUnique69 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #42

    Chad Letting His Mom Know He's Safe Traveling

    Man on a plane texting mom about safe travel updates

    Rexitoxal Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Chad Speaking

    Visual timeline of evolution of mobile phones since 1973

    HotTubJim Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    It’s 70’s Day And This Kid Is Dressing For The 1770’s

    Group of boys with one dressed in historical costume

    ortognatotw Report

    3points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least someone dressed up!

    0
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    #45

    I Hope It Does Too

    Small engagement ring in black box with message of pride and hope

    Safe_Wrangler_858 Report

    3points
    POST
    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any size stone is fine but make sure the band fits the finger!

    0
    0points
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    #46

    Absolute Chad

    Funny school email about cougar sightings and a student's humorous reply

    LucasNeal64 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    No One Is More Chad Than The Wikipedia Editor

    Definition of non-fungible token with cartoon ape NFT image from Wikipedia summary

    SGScoutAU Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    The Harvest Is Bountiful 💪

    Small scale farmer sitting on chair in lush green field discussing crop irrigation

    Ryanchri Report

    3points
    POST
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    #49

    Some People Just Don’t Make Excuses

    Man trains son’s friend fighting lung cancer at gym

    Salt-Slayer Report

    3points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck, Jarod! You’re a trooper

    0
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    #50

    Thanks To The Amish Chads

    Amish community builds 12 tiny homes in under 48 hours

    Non_Serviam_666 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    I May Not Have A Girlfriend, But I Do Have A Full Character Raster In LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

    Young man playing video game with character selection screen showing Qui-Gon Jinn

    PachoTidder Report

    3points
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    #52

    Chad

    Young student reads book with laptop showing cozy fireplace

    Frances_Amazing Report

    3points
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    #53

    Chad With Chad Hair

    93-year-old woman with pink hair refuses to grow old

    waffelmaker2000 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Chad

    School principal shaves head and dresses like Gru for Halloween with teachers as minions

    RobyWanKenobi27 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    The Professor Of My Online It Security Course Used His Lunch Break To Show Us His Katanas

    Man holding a sword in live webcam video screen captures

    mattjh Report

    2points
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    #56

    This Guy Has His Priorities Straight

    OnlyFans creator shares screenshot of subscriber sending Valorant clips

    needs_grammarly Report

    2points
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    #57

    Chad Doesnt Care

    Reddit conversation about a 14-year-old user commenting on a NSFW question thread

    generic_thingy Report

    2points
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    #58

    This Chad Has Good Self-Esteem

    Side by side photos comparing a man claiming to look like Justin Bieber

    sfyjnkljc Report

    2points
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    #59

    Chad Wanted A Big Check

    Nebraska Lottery winner holding $10 Wild Cherry Crossword Doubler check with lottery branding

    DiscipleActual Report

    2points
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    #60

    Jonathad Spending His Old Age Well

    Jonathan the tortoise, oldest known living land animal in a grassy area

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #61

    The Grind Never Stops

    Man proposes marriage, returns to posting about Smash Brothers within 40 minutes

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #62

    I Want To Believe

    Tweet about a man mistaken for 3D render who refuses interviews and podcasts with 3 grayscale photos

    OccasionalCaucasian Report

    1point
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    #63

    Is Kojima The Ultimate Chad?

    Hideo Kojima tweeting about voicing character Hideo Kojima

    o-roy Report

    1point
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    #64

    The Biggest Chad Of Them All

    Man with glasses outside with caption indicating indifference

    J1mmyJJones Report

    1point
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    #65

    This Is What Chads Are Made Of

    Tweet of a student claiming to be the spoon bandit stealing over 1500 spoons

    oldmanpop Report

    1point
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this wholesome? He's literally stealing from a school. It's a low cost item sure, but schools literally run out of paper they are so poor. This is horrible IMO.

    2
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    #66

    Absolute King Has The Best Costume

    Adult helps kids in Minecraft costume at school event

    GonnSolo Report

    1point
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    #67

    Absolute Chad Flexes On Everyone In The Airport

    Man at airport pulls life-size Lego groundhog from carry-on bag

    LakeeshaBonds Report

    1point
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    brandon-mcclure0301 avatar
    Wetbeard-the-Pirate (they/she)
    Wetbeard-the-Pirate (they/she)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's Master Builder Alec on YouTube, he's an employee at LEGO

    2
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