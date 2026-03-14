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Bad news tends to show up in everything from news cycles to social media feeds which are often blending together these days anyway. But that doesn’t mean we should just let it be the only thing we look at day in and day out. Sometimes a little positivity is key.

So we’ve gathered some of the cutest and most wholesome posts from an Instagram page dedicated to exactly that. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram