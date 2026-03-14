If You’re Questioning If Anything Good Is Left In The World, Here Are 67 Uplifting Posts You Might Need
Bad news tends to show up in everything from news cycles to social media feeds which are often blending together these days anyway. But that doesn’t mean we should just let it be the only thing we look at day in and day out. Sometimes a little positivity is key.
So we’ve gathered some of the cutest and most wholesome posts from an Instagram page dedicated to exactly that. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
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Mr.Rogers taught an entire generation of children that they were loved exactly as they were.
He created and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” a children’s show that taught kindness, acceptance, and self-worth in ways no one had before.
Fred Rogers actually got into television because he hated it. He saw found a lot of it demeaning, so he decided to use TV to nurture children instead. He addressed topics like death, divorce, war, and racism with gentleness.
In a groundbreaking 1969 episode during the segregation era, he invited Officer Clemmons, an African American actor, to soak his feet in a kiddie pool with him. He took any chance he could to dismantle systemic barriers and stand for equality.
His signature message was “I like you just the way you are.” He believed everybody longs to be loved and longs to know they’re lovable. He worked with prisons to create child-friendly spaces for family visitation and sat on hospital boards to minimize trauma in children’s health care. His messages transcended race, gender, and income.
His reputation for genuine kindness remained intact throughout his life and after his death. No scandals or anything. Just a man who dedicated his life to creating a better world.
When you encounter a video of a golden retriever gently befriending a kitten or a community coming together to build a ramp for a neighbor, your brain is not just being sentimental. It is actually engaging in a sophisticated biological response that helps keep our species connected. This warm and fuzzy sensation often described as wholesomeness is deeply rooted in the release of oxytocin, which is frequently called the love hormone or the cuddle chemical.
When we witness acts of kindness or see something adorable, our brain floods our system with this neurotransmitter to promote trust and social bonding. Unlike the sharp and fleeting spikes of dopamine we get from high stakes action or shocking headlines, oxytocin provides a more stable and enduring sense of peace that reassures our nervous system that the world is a safe place for a moment.
An 11-year-old in Brooklyn set up an emotional support booth in the subway every week.
Ciro Ortiz sat at a folding table in Williamsburg every Sunday for two hours. He charged subway riders $2 for five-minute sessions where he listened to their problems and offered advice. On a good day, he made about $50.
Ortiz started the booth in 2016 after being bullied at school. Adults stopped by to talk about relationships, jobs, and life changes. The most common problem he heard was people struggling with change. His advice was to accept it. “It’s going to happen—it’s always going to happen. Life is always changing.”
He also didn’t keep the money but instead used it to buy lunch for schoolmates who couldn’t afford it. The first time he set up the booth, he was nervous people would laugh at him, but eventually they saw he was serious. “The most rewarding part is actually making an impact on how people feel about themselves. Just seeing the stand might give them hope for something.”
Some prisons in the U.S. allow inmates to adopt pet cats if they are well behaved.
Programs like “Pawsitive Impact” in Indiana and “Jail Cats” in Georgia pull cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters and place them directly into correctional facilities where inmates become their full-time caretakers.
The cats are often the ones nobody wanted—too scared, too aggressive, or just out of time. Inmates feed them, groom them, and socialize them. A cat that arrived hissing learns to purr. One that hid in corners starts playing. Within weeks, cats labeled “unadoptable” become adoption-ready. These programs achieve 90-100% adoption rates.
Studies show 100% of facilities running animal programs reported reduced inmate stress, and 89% said it humanizes the prison environment. Officers report fewer disciplinary problems and have seen men with violent histories softly cradling their cats, talking to them like family.
The cats find routine, safety, and a quiet place to relearn trust. The inmates find rare purpose and gentleness. When a cat gets adopted, a new one arrives. The cats leave ready for homes. The inmates leave with skills that follow them beyond the walls.
Some horses have emotional support stuffed animals to help them stay calm and feel more secure.
Caretakers have observed horses forming real attachments to stuffed toys, particularly when they’re isolated, anxious, or recovering from injury. The toys offer comfort, familiarity, and something soft to rest beside when herd companions aren’t there. They’re also used to comfort orphaned foals, who often sleep curled up beside teddy bears to help them heal.
Horses are deeply social animals, evolved to live in constant connection with others. When kept alone, their stress levels rise — leading to restlessness and repetitive behaviors. A stuffed toy can’t replace another horse, but it helps ease the loneliness, lowering heart rate and providing a small sense of safety.
Psychologists have a specific name for this profound feeling of being moved by love or kindness, and they call it kama muta. This term comes from Sanskrit and describes that physical sensation of a warm chest, a lump in the throat, or even a few happy tears. Research into this emotion shows that it is a universal human experience that serves to strengthen our devotion to others and our communities.
Unlikely friends.
In 2015, a goat was placed inside a Siberian tiger’s cage to be eaten, but the two animals ended up becoming friends instead.
The tiger, Amur, was supposed to eat the goat as part of his regular feeding. But he didn’t, and the two became unlikely companions instead. The goat was later named Timur.
They walked around together, ate together, and played for weeks. They headbutted and chased each other like friends. The tiger even tried teaching the goat how to hunt. Timur got nervous when Amur wasn’t around and started copying his movements. The tiger also became calmer and stopped roaring as much.
Their friendship captivated Russia and became a viral sensation. The safari park director called it a miracle and “a sign from above” for people to be kinder to each other.
Experts think it worked because Amur was well fed and Timur didn’t act scared. The two were eventually separated after a fight in early 2016. Some people criticized the whole thing, saying it sent the wrong message about wild predators. But the story became a symbol of unlikely bonds and compassion overriding natural instincts.
Amur is still alive at the safari park. Timur is no longer with us.
By seeking out wholesome content, we are effectively giving ourselves an emotional tune up that encourages us to be more compassionate and empathetic in our daily lives. This is especially important because our minds are naturally prone to a negativity bias, which is an evolutionary trait that makes us focus more on threats and bad news than on positive events. Wholesome media acts as a necessary counterweight to this bias and helps us maintain a more balanced and realistic perspective on the goodness of humanity.
A man in China spent his fortune to buy a slaughterhouse and has now saved over 2,000 dogs.
In 2012, Wang Yan’s dog went missing. “I went looking everywhere, but all to no avail,” he said. Someone told him to check the local slaughterhouse in Changchun. His dog wasn’t there, but he saw rows of terrified dogs in cages waiting to be slaughtered. Some were being butchered for meat while others waited in unbearable conditions. Seeing a sight like this ended up changing his life.
Wang owned a steel manufacturing business. He used his fortune to purchase the slaughterhouse and an abandoned steel factory nearby. He turned both into a rescue center called the “Changchun Animal Rescue Base” and expanded it to house at least 1,000 dogs at a time.
He’s spent over $470,000 on dog food and medications. Once a millionaire, he’s spent nearly everything and even gone into debt to keep the sanctuary running. He doesn’t accept monetary donations, only food and supplies for the dogs.
Over the past decade, he’s saved more than 2,000 dogs and turned the place where dogs were being killed into a sanctuary where they’re saved.
In Hong Kong, pets have their own ID cards. Each card includes a photo, name, and registration number.
The system helps track vaccinations, ownership, and even microchip data, making it easier to reunite lost animals with their families. It also reinforces the city’s strict animal welfare standards, where every registered pet is officially recognized as part of a household.
There is also a very specific visual component to why we find certain things so irresistibly wholesome, and it is known as the baby schema. This biological concept explains that features like large eyes, round faces, and soft edges trigger an automatic nurturing response in our brains. Evolution designed us to find these traits endearing so that we would be motivated to care for vulnerable infants.
John Cena holds the record for the most wishes granted in Make-A-Wish Foundation history — over 650 and counting. No one else comes close. He’s also the only celebrity to ever surpass 300 wishes.
Cena began working with Make-A-Wish in 2002, early in his WWE career, and has kept saying yes ever since. Most of the requests involve meeting him in person, attending a WWE event, or getting backstage access — though he’s also made private visits to hospitals, often without cameras or publicity.
Make-A-Wish has called him both their most requested and most active celebrity. He’s repeatedly said he’ll never turn down a wish: “If I can offer them happiness, then I’ll be first in line to do it.”
On 9/11, over 300 rescue dogs worked at Ground Zero after 9/11. They faced heartbreak from finding mostly deceased victims, so handlers staged “fake rescues“ so they could feel the joy of saving lives to keep them encouraged. Many of the dogs were later honored with medals for their bravery and service. Real heroes.
However, this hardwiring is so effective that it also applies to puppies, kittens, and even inanimate objects or animated characters with similar proportions. When we look at something that fits this schema, our brain rewards us with a surge of affection that instantly lowers our defensive walls and makes us feel more relaxed and happy.
A baby smiling at cops who rescued him from kidnappers.
Animals sometimes adopt babies from entirely different species, defying evolutionary logic.
These adoptions puzzle biologists because raising another species’ baby offers no genetic advantage from an evolutionary perspective. Yet it happens anyway.
Interspecies adoptions happen more often in social animals like primates, elephants, dolphins, and dogs than in solitary animals. These bonds can be so strong that adoptive mothers will carry babies around and protect them from threats just like their own offspring.
It often happens to animals who have lost their own young or can’t have biological offspring. But nursing mothers are the most likely to adopt because hormones like oxytocin make them more receptive to caring for babies in general.
The benefits of consuming this kind of content go far beyond just a temporary smile because it can significantly impact our physical health. Watching wholesome videos or reading uplifting stories is an excellent tool for stress management because it actively helps to lower our cortisol levels.
There are donkeys in the Italian mountains who carry around newborn lambs in backpacks during seasonal migrations.
Donkeys are naturally gentle and patient animals, making them the perfect caretakers newborns. The backpacks are specially designed to keep the lambs secure and protected from the elements during the trek. It also helps the lambs stay warm and calm inside, allowing them to sleep through much of the journey.
The practice is called transhumance and it’s over 1000 years old. When seasons change and flocks need to move from one grazing ground to the next, shepherds pack the lambs too young to walk into warm, cozy pouches worn on the sides of their donkeys. These journeys can last 10 to 20 days along ancient mountain routes, and at pit stops along the way, the baby lambs are reunited with their mothers for feeding and bonding.
Transhumance is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. It represents a sustainable, low impact way of moving livestock that’s existed long before modern farming, connecting shepherds today to their ancestors who used the same paths for generations.
Cortisol is the primary hormone associated with the stress response, and having too much of it circulating in our bodies for too long can lead to anxiety and fatigue. By choosing to spend time with content that makes us feel safe and happy, we are telling our bodies that it is time to switch out of survival mode and into recovery mode. This shift allows our hearts to slow down, our muscles to relax, and our minds to clear.
Wholesomeness has a contagious quality that can lead to a phenomenon known as moral elevation. This is the specific feeling of being inspired by the virtuous actions of others. When we see someone being exceptionally selfless or brave, we do not just feel good, we actually feel a renewed desire to be better people ourselves.
Unlikely friends.
Unlikely friends.
Studies have shown that people who experience moral elevation are more likely to perform their own acts of kindness or help a stranger shortly after being inspired. In this way, wholesome content serves as a digital spark for real world goodness. It creates a ripple effect where the joy we feel on our screens translates into tangible positive actions in our neighborhoods.
In Japan, when a tree is in the way of construction, they relocate it instead of cutting it down.
The technique is called Nemawashi, which translates to “laying the groundwork.” Workers carefully dig through the soil by hand to find the tree’s root system. The roots are wrapped and bound, then the tree is lifted using cranes, inflatable platforms, wooden rollers, and tracks. It’s lowered into a new trench that’s been cleared of stones and debris. The process can take over a year.
Nemawashi is rooted in Japan’s Shinto tradition, which considers nature sacred. Trees are believed to be occupied by kami, or spirits. Trees that reach 100 years old become resting places for kodama, tree spirits that inspire veneration. Cutting down one of these trees would harm the kodama, creating an angry spirit or releasing a curse. This is why Japan invests heavily in tree relocation rather than removal.
Choosing wholesome content is a form of mental self care that helps us navigate an increasingly loud and stressful digital landscape. It is a refreshing palate cleanser for the soul that reminds us of our capacity for love and cooperation. While the world will always have its challenges, focusing on these moments of light helps us build the emotional resilience needed to face those challenges with a steady heart. So the next time you find yourself lingering over a video of a toddler sharing their snack with a puppy, remember that you are doing something genuinely good for your brain and your body.
In 2001, a couple replanted over 2 million trees on 600 acres of barren land in Brazil and an entire ecosystem came back.
Photographer Sebastião Salgado and his wife Lélia returned to his family’s land in Minas Gerais, Brazil. It was completely deserted with only 0.5% of the land having trees. The soil was damaged and nothing was growing. Salgado described the land as “sick.”
Lélia had the idea to replant the forest from scratch. They started with seedlings, bringing in employees and volunteers to help. Over 18 years, they planted more than 2 million trees across 1,502 acres.
The results were immediate. As the forest grew back, wildlife returned. 172 bird species came back. 33 species of mammals. 293 species of plants. 15 species of reptiles and 15 species of amphibians. An entire ecosystem rebuilt itself once the foundation was there.
“When we began to do that, all the insects and birds and fish returned,” Salgado told The Guardian in 2015. “Thanks to this increase of the trees, I too was reborn. This was the most important moment.”
The forest now houses over 500 endangered plant and animal species. What was once barren land is now a functioning, thriving ecosystem.
Jr. invited his entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing. Every single one of them showed up — holding paper hearts and cheering as he officially became part of his new family. One classmate told the judge, “Because I love Michael.”
Elephants experience joy, grief, trauma, and friendship just like us
When a family member returns after being away, they have greeting ceremonies with trumpeting, ear flapping, and spinning in circles. They remember other elephants and humans for decades, and can even distinguish between human languages.
They have distinct personalities that stay consistent throughout their lives, and they seek out specific individuals they prefer spending time with. They’ve been filmed playing in rain, sliding down muddy hills, splashing in water just for fun, and even appear to play pranks on each other. They also seek out fermented fruit and have been observed acting drunk.
Elephants mourn their deceased too. They return to bones of deceased family members and stand silently for long periods, cover bodies with leaves and branches, and adopt orphaned calves from other families. Orphaned elephants who witnessed their family killed by poachers show symptoms similar to human trauma survivors like nightmares, depression, and aggression.
Elephants are one of the only animals that can’t jump, but they can recognize themselves in mirrors. They can live into their 70s, they’re afraid of bees, and they’ve been documented helping other species like rescuing trapped dogs and guiding lost humans.
Easily one of the best animals on this planet.
Bees sometimes drift off to sleep inside the flowers they’re working in.
After long days of collecting pollen, some bees — especially solitary species — rest right where they land. They curl into the petals, grip the stamen with their legs, and take a nice cozy nap.
Research has even shown that tired bees struggle to perform their little “waggle dance,” the movement they use to tell others where to find food.
If you look closely in the early morning, you can often spot them still asleep — dusted in pollen and dew, resting exactly where they worked.
Love from the trail cam.
Unlikely friends.
A stranger helping out another stranger struggling with his tie.
Roughly 1 in 10 people experiencing homelessness has a dog. In some cities, that number rises to nearly 1 in 4. They share what little they have — food, blankets, shelter — with the same loyalty their dogs give them.
For many, the dog is their only constant. Companionship helps regulate stress hormones, reduce isolation, and bring a sense of purpose. The daily routine of finding food and shade becomes a kind of structure in an otherwise unstable life.
That bond often comes at a cost. Most shelters and housing programs don’t allow pets, forcing people to choose between safety and separation. Many refuse to abandon their animals, sleeping outside instead. Some cities are adapting — opening pet-friendly shelters, veterinary outreach clinics, and street programs that provide free food and vaccines.
Just a reminder to slow down before judging, have a little more understanding, and stay kind when it’s easiest not to. The dogs never seem to need that reminder.
Jumping dogs.
My addition to the list, in reply. Howling Woods Farm in NJ was started 20 years ago as a sanctuary for wolfdogs. Wolfdogs cannot be released in the wild, as hunting is a learned behavior, they would not survive. They also do Not make good pets, they have extremely strict and difficult to meet needs. As such, there are thousands of wolfdogs abandoned or put down due to backyard breeders selling them to people who think having a wolf for a put would be cool without understanding what it will take. Howling Woods Farm offers wolfdogs a great life, where they are loved and cared for. Some of them have even gone on to model for Vogue magazine, or appeared in movies like the Sorcerer's Apprentice. Look up "Wolves and Puppies: The Sorcerers Apprentice" on youtube for more about that.
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And of course, can't leave out our biggest (literally) troublemaker, my buddy Orion. Orion2-69b...96cc1a.jpgLoad More Replies...
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That's so Raven 484925130_...947e08.jpg
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Walking past with cheese 648618132_...f10054.jpg
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Buddy's first Valentine 481122478_...3d81ee.jpg
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I call this one "Ack! Cold Paws!" ColdPaws-6...bc0196.jpg
My addition to the list, in reply. Howling Woods Farm in NJ was started 20 years ago as a sanctuary for wolfdogs. Wolfdogs cannot be released in the wild, as hunting is a learned behavior, they would not survive. They also do Not make good pets, they have extremely strict and difficult to meet needs. As such, there are thousands of wolfdogs abandoned or put down due to backyard breeders selling them to people who think having a wolf for a put would be cool without understanding what it will take. Howling Woods Farm offers wolfdogs a great life, where they are loved and cared for. Some of them have even gone on to model for Vogue magazine, or appeared in movies like the Sorcerer's Apprentice. Look up "Wolves and Puppies: The Sorcerers Apprentice" on youtube for more about that.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
And of course, can't leave out our biggest (literally) troublemaker, my buddy Orion. Orion2-69b...96cc1a.jpgLoad More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That's so Raven 484925130_...947e08.jpg
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Walking past with cheese 648618132_...f10054.jpg
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Buddy's first Valentine 481122478_...3d81ee.jpg
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I call this one "Ack! Cold Paws!" ColdPaws-6...bc0196.jpg