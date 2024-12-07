ADVERTISEMENT

#1

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#2

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#3

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#4

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#5

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#6

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#7

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#8

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I've seen this picture so many times but it never fails to make me smile.

ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#10

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Ellinor
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's so great ! (and I send all the strength in the world for this woman, she's doing a great job and I wish her and her baby an amazing life.)

#11

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#12

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#13

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#14

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#15

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Bigmomma
Bigmomma
Bigmomma
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those boys are heroes if only all kids were as lucky as that little girl and her family must be so relieved and everyone should be proud of the boys

#16

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#17

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#18

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a question mark over this one. When my dad died of cancer we were told me couldn't donate any organs because of the risk of there being cancer in any of them

#19

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#20

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#21

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#22

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#23

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#24

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#25

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#26

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Doodles1983
Doodles1983
Doodles1983
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Memory bear made from a meaningful persons clothes. Our mum passed in 2013. I had bears made like this for all of her kids and grandkids.

#27

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#28

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#29

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#30

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#31

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#32

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#33

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Ellinor
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's so great ! In France we can also see how many people got healed by our blood !

#34

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#35

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#36

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#37

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#38

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#39

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#40

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Eric G
Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which is why it will never be implemented in the US. Government only does something if corporations can profit. This is why we don't have healthcare for all, you pay companies to figure out what you owe the government in taxes and there are for profit private prisons.

#41

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#42

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

#43

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#44

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#45

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#46

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#47

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#48

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#49

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#50

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#51

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#52

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#53

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#54

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#55

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#56

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#57

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#58

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#59

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#60

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#61

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#62

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#63

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#64

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#65

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#66

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#67

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#68

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#69

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#70

Random-Kind-Posts-Pics

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#72

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#73

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#74

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#75

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#77

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#78

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#79

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

#80

Wholesome-Kindness-Posts

