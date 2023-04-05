So we’ve got a list down below that will remind you that the world isn’t all bad, and will hopefully restore a little bit of your faith in humanity. We’ve compiled some of the most heartwarming and wholesome photos from around the internet, so enjoy soaking up the virtual sunshine and good vibes that you find here. Keep reading to also find an interview with Jonathan Widder, founder of Squirrel News , and be sure to upvote the pics that manage to put a smile on your face!

It’s finally spring time, pandas, and along with that comes more sunshine, more warmth and for many of us, more joy. But tuning into your local news or skimming the newspaper might have you believing otherwise, as it can sometimes feel like we’re drowning in bad news.

#1 After Growing Up Homeless And Without The Help Of Family And With Parents That Didn't Care About My Education Or Well Being, I Still Did It

To learn more about the importance of consuming good news, we reached out to an expert on the topic, Jonathan Widder, founder of Squirrel News, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “In most media, negative news prevails, and solutions play a much smaller role than problems, scandals, catastrophes,” Jonathan shared. “In the short term, that attracts readers. But in the long run, many become frustrated by this imbalance.” “There is a general need to live in a world that makes sense, at least to a certain degree, and not to have the constant feeling that the apocalypse is just around the corner,” the founder went on to explain. “Opposed to this, reports on solutions and progress show that there are many brilliant, problem-solving people out there and that many things are actually working or could work with new ideas and approaches. Thus, reading constructive news not only helps people to make better sense of the world, but it also helps to spread solutions and make the world a better place.”

#2 This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So The Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump And Even Sat There Holding Her Hand When It Still Got To Be Too Much For Her

#3 Two Years Ago Today I Survived An Extremely Risky Surgery That Every Doctor Thought Would Kill Me. I Was 93 Lbs, Today I Am 193 Lbs I’ve come a very long way, I am thankful for life every day I wake up.



We were also curious about what Jonathan loves the most about being able to share good news with people. “Spreading constructive news on solutions and progress is incredibly rewarding, as it often evokes strong positive emotions in readers,” he told Bored Panda. “Many are very grateful when they find a rare, reliable source that provides an overview on positive developments. Apart from that, it’s also very enriching to deal with promising solutions and groundbreaking changemakers on a daily basis. These people are very inspiring, and they show us how much is possible, how much positive potential there is in the world.” And when it comes to where the Squirrel News team finds their positive stories, Jonathan says, “Our team scans a wide variety of sources each week and only picks the most relevant news on progress and solutions. We judge stories according to a number of criteria, such as the degree of innovation of a solution, its reach, scalability, credibility, understandability, neglectedness, and others. In the end, we usually narrow it down to ten news articles per issue, so people can focus on the most important and interesting stories.”

#4 My FIL Has Dementia And Thinks He Needs To Go Back To Vietnam. A Lieutenant Colonel From The Same Squadron Agreed To Come And Tell Him He Doesn't Need To Go Back

#5 The Omelette

#6 High School Girls In Iran

“During our work, we come across many touching stories, and some very exciting people have even been guests in our podcast,” Jonathan shared with Bored Panda. “One of them was a former homeless person in the UK who is now pursuing a university degree thanks to a special program. During our conversation, you could feel how happy he was. He had finally found the right place for himself.” “Also very heartwarming was the story of an American NGO that donates pianos and gives free piano lessons to disadvantaged kids,” the founder continued, noting that he’s a piano player himself as well. “And then we interviewed an expert from India on open prisons in Rajasthan. Those prisons neither have wardens nor fences, but people still don’t run away, because they have much better conditions than in other prisons. They can see their families during the day. It was impressive to see what a difference the system made to them and how our expert, a young woman, successfully fought to expand the system throughout the whole country.”

#7 What A Goal

#8 Since February, I've Been Through 2 Surgeries, 8 Rounds Of Chemotherapy, And 21 Rounds Of Radiation. Today My Doctor Said I'm Now Cured From Breast Cancer

#9 The Woman Had Just Undergone Surgery, And When Her Afghani Neighbour Heard About It, He Decided To Go The Extra Mile And Helped Her Out

And if you pandas are in need of more uplifting news, Jonathan says Squirrel News is certainly the place to start. “We include links to so many other outlets and have a very good overview,” he explained. “We have a mobile app, a web edition and a newsletter, so everyone should find the appropriate tool for them. It’s all free of charge and free of ads, so you don’t have to bother with paywalls and pop-ups. People can use Squirrel News as a starting point, and in case they want to read more, they can dive into the additional offer of the outlets we provide links to.” You can find their website, along with their podcast and links to their apps, right here!

#10 A Baby Girl Was Rescued After 130 Hours. She Was Under The Rubble After A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocked Turkey And Syria On February 6, 2023

#11 My Father-In-Law Is A "Big Tough Farmer"

#12 Four Years Ago I Got To Play For A Local Farmers' Market And Got Tipped In Potatoes, Apricot Jam, And Nutbars Honestly, this gig brought such a smile to my lonely musician's heart during quarantine. Best gig ever!



We all know doomscrolling can’t be good for us, but sometimes, it’s just so hard to resist. Like that last cocktail when you’re out with friends that you know you’ll regret in the morning, finding ourselves caught in a cycle of consuming depressing content just leaves us feeling overwhelmed and exhausted. The temptation to doomscroll and surround ourselves with negative news never seems to go away, but today, at least for the next few minutes, I urge you pandas to focus on positivity. Because we’ve got some photographic evidence that the world isn’t all bad. In fact, it actually might be pretty nice! Like taking time out of our days to exercise, sometimes consuming uplifting news takes a bit of effort. You have to go out of your way to find it or have a sharp eye to be able to spot moments of goodness in your day. But I promise, pandas, it’s worth it. According to VicHealth, we as humans evolved to develop a “negativity bias” to keep ourselves safe from predators, so we’re programmed to fixate on negative information and experiences. Nowadays, however, this bias can make it incredibly hard to resist complaining and doomscrolling.

#13 A Photographer Dad Has Figured Out A Magic Word That Always Seems To Elicit A Natural Smile From His Son When Shooting A Photo

#14 My Daughter Got Her First Backpack And Now We Match. Off To Daycare And Work

#15 I'm 7 Months Into A Complicated Pregnancy And Mentioned To My Husband That I Was Thinking Of Having A Bath. I Came Home To This

It's important to actively seek out uplifting and positive information, as to not get trapped in negativity and to activate our happy hormones. “All of those happy hormones like dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, they do the opposite [of stress hormones]. They bring your blood pressure down, they improve your mental health and they reduce your chances of some chronic diseases,” VicHealth CEO Dr Sandro Demaio says. And when it comes to the benefits that wholesome news can bring us, Rhiannon Whalen-Harris, M.Ed. says that positivity supports brain health. “When we experience positive emotions, like joy or gratitude, our brains release dopamine and serotonin, which are neurotransmitters associated with feelings of pleasure and well-being,” Whalen-Harris writes for One-Eighty. “So, staying positive can help create a positive feedback loop. And our brains are constantly rewiring themselves in response to our experiences and thoughts – a process known as neuroplasticity. That means when we focus on positive thoughts and experiences, we can actually create new neural pathways that work to reinforce positive patterns of thinking and behavior.”

#16 A Dasher Left This In My Mailbox

#17 My Dad Raised Three Daughters, But Always Wanted A Son. Now He Has Three

#18 My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat But I'm Allergic So We Couldn't Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own Instead. It's Insulated And Has Electric Heating Look at that happy little face!



Positive thinking can improve our mental health, enhance our relationships, increase resilience, boost physical health and promote happiness and well-being. So aside from seeking out heartwarming good news like you’re finding on this list, some additional easy ways to support your positivity are staying connected to family and loved ones, showing gratitude, meditating, eating well, sleeping well, limiting screen time, staying active, and practicing kindness. These actions may seem simple, but they become second nature over time. Start with a few, simple acts of gratitude, and before you know it, those positive thoughts will be flowing like a waterfall!

#19 My Family Never Remembers My Birthday, I Haven't Celebrated Since I Was Little. My Husband Flew In The Middle Of The Night With Pie And A New Car For Me

#20 There Is A Young Autistic Gentleman In My Neighborhood That Likes To Come Over Twice A Week And Look At My Old Car. The Only Time He Speaks Is When He's Around My Car

#21 Alcoholism vs. Sobriety. Today Marks 1,000 Days Sober. Going Into Rehab And Having The Courage To Ask For Help Saved My Life

If you’re naturally a pessimistic person, you might be rolling your eyes at the idea of practicing more positive thinking. But it might incentivize you to know that it can actually give you a longer, healthier life. “A 2018 study published in the Journal of Aging Research found that having a positive mental attitude was linked to decreased mortality over a 35-year period,” Kendra Cherry wrote in an article for Verywell Mind. “People who had a more positive outlook were also more likely to get regular physical exercise, avoid smoking, eat a healthier diet, and get more quality sleep.” Life is incredibly unpredictable, and we can never guarantee how long we’ll be around. But if keeping a cheery attitude increases my likelihood of living a long life, count me in!

#22 My BF Says I Reverse-Catfished Him And It’s Now His Favorite Social Gathering Story To Tell. Who He Matched With vs. Who He Met

#23 4-Year-Old Pretends To Be A Hired Cleaner And Shares About Herself

#24 My Daughter Showed Me The Rings Of Saturn With Her Telescope This Morning For Father's Day

One potential reason behind why positive people seem to live longer is that they’re less affected by stress. “Research suggests that having more positive automatic thoughts helps people become more resilient in the face of life's stressful events,” Cherry writes for Verywell Mind. “People who had high levels of positive thinking were more likely to walk away from stressful life events with a higher sense of the meaningfulness of life.” It’s also possible that people with better attitudes live healthier lives in general, as they’re not drawn to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as indulging in too much food or living sedentary lifestyles. There’s nothing wrong with staying home sometimes, but people who are genuinely happy tend to get out and about, even just for a walk and some fresh air.

#25 After 6 Years Of Living In Apartments That Don’t Accept Animals, My Wife And I Finally Moved And Were Able To Get A Dog. Meet Gus

#26 Good Kitty

#27 My Little Brother Found A Broken Electric Scooter At A Yard Sale. He Wanted To Get It Working So He Asked My Mom To Take Him To The Mechanic's To Get It Fixed They spent 45 minutes working on it for him, free of charge.



We know that there are always tragedies happening in the world, and it’s important to be well-informed about global events, pandas. But we shouldn’t ignore the good things either! We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome and uplifting pics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that bring a smile to your face. Feel free to share any heartwarming stories from your personal life down below as well, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more photos that will restore a bit of your faith in humanity, you can find Bored Panda’s last list on the same topic right here!

#28 Too Cute

#29 An Italian Painter Who Is Now An Elderly Man That Doesn't Paint Anymore Because He Doesn't See Well Just Gifted Me This 100-Year-Old Easel. How Epic Is This

#30 His Sign May Be Smaller, But His Message Is Much Bigger

#31 A Couple Of Years Ago I Didn't Even Leave The House. Today I Am Happy To Say I Rented My First Accessible Apartment

#32 The Little Things We Take For Granted

#33 Hero Step Dad

#34 When You Tell Your Retired Cabinet-Building Father-In-Law That The Guys From Home Depot Said No To My Designs For My Kitchen. He Said: "Meet Me In My Shop"

#35 While My Wife Was Away I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She's Got At Home

#36 After 5 Miscarriages And Endless Heartache, My Wife And I Finally Had Our Rainbow Baby

#37 Banks In Georgia (Country) Allow Dogs To Take Shelter In A Freezing Cold

#38 I've Never Loved My Physical Appearance And Physical Looks. I Just Wanted One Night To Feel Beautiful And For Once And My Prom Night Was The Night. I Loved The Dress I felt like a princess I felt like I was beautiful.



#39 My Mom Started Secretly Cross Stitching This Sweater For Me 28 Years Ago, She Finally Finished It And Gave It To My 3-Year-Old For His Birthday

#40 My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus. And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them This was the only picture I could get before the waterworks. I'm 27 years old and my dad is still taking me to school.



#41 Getting Home After A 49.5-Hour Shift Working On Hurricane Harvey. Houston, TX

#42 My Wife Showed Me This Photo She Took Of Our Daughters. “That’s Cute, They’re Copying Each Other” I Said. Then She Zoomed-In To Me (Purple Hoodie). Made Me Smile

#43 A Few Months Ago I Learned How To Stand In Physical Therapy With No Hands. Now I’m Standing In A Tux

#44 My Grandma Is In The Hospital Having A Hard Time Remembering Things. She Had Taken Her Wedding Ring Off But Asked For It Back. My Grandpa Brought It Back To Her He asked "Can I marry you?", she looked at him completely lucid for a second, smiled, and said "52 years", which is how long they've been married.



#45 When I Proposed To My Wife, We Were Poor College Kids, So The Ring I Gave Her Was Inexpensive. 15 Years, 4 Kids Later, I'm Going To Surprise Her With A Long-Overdue Upgrade

#46 After Being Allergic To Peanuts For Four Years, My Son Passed His Oral Food Challenge And Was Declared Resolved Of The Allergy. Here He Is Eating His First Ever PB&J

#47 My 7-Year-Old Niece Just Got Her First Phone And These Were The First Few Text Messages I Received

#48 I Jokingly Asked My Mom To Knit A Sweater For My Cat. She Took It Seriously And Actually Did It

#49 My Roommate Facetimes His Little Sister Every Week To Help Her With Algebra

#50 My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together

#51 Burning My Suicide Note Because From Now On I Will Work Things Out

#52 Man Who Couldn't Afford Prostate Surgery Gifts 2 Chickens To The Doctor Who Performed The Surgery For Free

#53 My Dad Shaved His Head To Support Me Losing My Hair Again. So Then The Obvious Next Thing To Do Was To Take A "Bald Is Beautiful" Family Portrait

#54 San Angelo Texas Roadhouse Hires Deaf Server. What A Great Way To Accommodate Those With Disabilities. Go Support Mario If You’re In The Area

#55 A Child’s Perspective