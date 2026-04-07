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“Can You Outplay Real Millionaire Contestants?”: Try These 30 Questions
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire logo with trivia banner and glowing starry background for quiz questions
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“Can You Outplay Real Millionaire Contestants?”: Try These 30 Questions

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Would you walk away a millionaire?

Welcome to Part 3 of the “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” quiz series! Once again, we’ve doubled the challenge – instead of 15 questions like in the real game, you’ll face 30 questions to really test your knowledge.

Another twist: you’ll start with just two answer options, but as you climb the ladder, the choices grow – all the way up to six options for the final question.

The quiz covers a mix of topics – general knowledge, movies, science, history, and a few unexpected ones along the way.

Missed previous parts? Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here for more challenges!

Let’s see if the third time’s the charm! 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Who Wants to Be a Millionaire logo with bright purple background and golden question mark pattern design.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.

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    Gerda K.

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    What do you think ?
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    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For goodness sake - the last 3 were the easiest of the lot!

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q13. When I was at school, 10 + 25 x 4 = 140: 10 + (25 x 4) = 110. I still believe it's easier to teach maths linearly than by the 'order of operation' method.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can believe what you like, meanwhile the rest of the world will know you're simply wrong. Oh, and no, that was not how it was done when you were at school. That was never how it was done. Except possibly by you, already getting it wrong.

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    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For goodness sake - the last 3 were the easiest of the lot!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q13. When I was at school, 10 + 25 x 4 = 140: 10 + (25 x 4) = 110. I still believe it's easier to teach maths linearly than by the 'order of operation' method.

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can believe what you like, meanwhile the rest of the world will know you're simply wrong. Oh, and no, that was not how it was done when you were at school. That was never how it was done. Except possibly by you, already getting it wrong.

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