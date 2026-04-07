“Can You Outplay Real Millionaire Contestants?”: Try These 30 Questions

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Would you walk away a millionaire?

Welcome to Part 3 of the “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” quiz series! Once again, we’ve doubled the challenge – instead of 15 questions like in the real game, you’ll face 30 questions to really test your knowledge.

Another twist: you’ll start with just two answer options, but as you climb the ladder, the choices grow – all the way up to six options for the final question.

The quiz covers a mix of topics – general knowledge, movies, science, history, and a few unexpected ones along the way.

Missed previous parts? Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here for more challenges!

Let’s see if the third time’s the charm! 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.

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