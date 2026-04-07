“Can You Outplay Real Millionaire Contestants?”: Try These 30 Questions
Would you walk away a millionaire?
Welcome to Part 3 of the “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” quiz series! Once again, we’ve doubled the challenge – instead of 15 questions like in the real game, you’ll face 30 questions to really test your knowledge.
Another twist: you’ll start with just two answer options, but as you climb the ladder, the choices grow – all the way up to six options for the final question.
The quiz covers a mix of topics – general knowledge, movies, science, history, and a few unexpected ones along the way.
Missed previous parts? Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here for more challenges!
Let’s see if the third time’s the charm! 💸
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.
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For goodness sake - the last 3 were the easiest of the lot!
Q13. When I was at school, 10 + 25 x 4 = 140: 10 + (25 x 4) = 110. I still believe it's easier to teach maths linearly than by the 'order of operation' method.
You can believe what you like, meanwhile the rest of the world will know you're simply wrong. Oh, and no, that was not how it was done when you were at school. That was never how it was done. Except possibly by you, already getting it wrong.Load More Replies...
Ace, the only difference is the brackets around the parts that need solving before operating in a linear fashion. Knowing to work out the parts in brackets first is a lot simpler than having to keep repeating whichever mnemonic your school chooses to use, especially for the kids who forget what the mnemonic stands for.
exactly - I was taught with brackets and not BODMAS/PEDMAS in the 60's UK
For goodness sake - the last 3 were the easiest of the lot!
Q13. When I was at school, 10 + 25 x 4 = 140: 10 + (25 x 4) = 110. I still believe it's easier to teach maths linearly than by the 'order of operation' method.
You can believe what you like, meanwhile the rest of the world will know you're simply wrong. Oh, and no, that was not how it was done when you were at school. That was never how it was done. Except possibly by you, already getting it wrong.Load More Replies...
Ace, the only difference is the brackets around the parts that need solving before operating in a linear fashion. Knowing to work out the parts in brackets first is a lot simpler than having to keep repeating whichever mnemonic your school chooses to use, especially for the kids who forget what the mnemonic stands for.
exactly - I was taught with brackets and not BODMAS/PEDMAS in the 60's UK
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