From $100 To $1,000,000: Climb The Ladder In This 30-Question Millionaire-Style Quiz
Can you go all the way to $1 million? This quiz is inspired by “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire”, but with a small twist.
You’ll get 30 questions, starting off nice and simple with just two answer options. But don’t get too comfortable – as you move along, the choices pile up, and by the end you’ll be staring at six possible answers, trying to talk yourself into the right one.
There is a mix of different questions – art, science, movies, a bit of literature, some vocabulary, and a few completely random topics just to keep things interesting.
Let’s see how far you make it! 💸
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.
Two wrong - never mind, eh? "Blorenge" is Blorens if you're speaking the local language - and in any case, it's not tall enough to be a mountain. Strange selection of questions, mind you - almost all of them struck me as trivial, aside from the two I got wrong. Knowing about the deeply obscure musical "Tell me on a Sunday" compared to "pancreas makes insulin". Yeah, well...
28
2