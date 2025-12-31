From $100 To $1,000,000: Climb The Ladder In This 30-Question Millionaire-Style Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you go all the way to $1 million? This quiz is inspired by “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire”, but with a small twist.

You’ll get 30 questions, starting off nice and simple with just two answer options. But don’t get too comfortable – as you move along, the choices pile up, and by the end you’ll be staring at six possible answers, trying to talk yourself into the right one.

There is a mix of different questions – art, science, movies, a bit of literature, some vocabulary, and a few completely random topics just to keep things interesting.

Let’s see how far you make it! 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Millionaire-style quiz logo with gold question marks and purple background, promoting the millionaire-style quiz challenge.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT