Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From $100 To $1,000,000: Climb The Ladder In This 30-Question Millionaire-Style Quiz
Quiz question about the currency of Brazil alongside neon sign for millionaire-style trivia quiz challenge
Quizzes
Curiosities

From $100 To $1,000,000: Climb The Ladder In This 30-Question Millionaire-Style Quiz

2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you go all the way to $1 million? This quiz is inspired by “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire”, but with a small twist.

You’ll get 30 questions, starting off nice and simple with just two answer options. But don’t get too comfortable – as you move along, the choices pile up, and by the end you’ll be staring at six possible answers, trying to talk yourself into the right one.

There is a mix of different questions – art, science, movies, a bit of literature, some vocabulary, and a few completely random topics just to keep things interesting.

Let’s see how far you make it! 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Millionaire-style quiz logo with gold question marks and purple background, promoting the millionaire-style quiz challenge.

    Millionaire-style quiz logo with gold question marks and purple background, promoting the millionaire-style quiz challenge.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two wrong - never mind, eh? "Blorenge" is Blorens if you're speaking the local language - and in any case, it's not tall enough to be a mountain. Strange selection of questions, mind you - almost all of them struck me as trivial, aside from the two I got wrong. Knowing about the deeply obscure musical "Tell me on a Sunday" compared to "pancreas makes insulin". Yeah, well...

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two wrong - never mind, eh? "Blorenge" is Blorens if you're speaking the local language - and in any case, it's not tall enough to be a mountain. Strange selection of questions, mind you - almost all of them struck me as trivial, aside from the two I got wrong. Knowing about the deeply obscure musical "Tell me on a Sunday" compared to "pancreas makes insulin". Yeah, well...

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT