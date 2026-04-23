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“Had To Triple Check”: Detail In White House Photo With Georgia Women’s Tennis Sparks Criticism
Donald Trump with the Georgia Womens Tennis team in a White House photo, sparking criticism.
Entertainment, Sports

“Had To Triple Check”: Detail In White House Photo With Georgia Women’s Tennis Sparks Criticism

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A photo of the US President posing with the members of the University of Georgia’s championship-winning women’s tennis team has drawn online ridicule, with many taking issue with its composition.

The Georgia Bulldogs secured a dominant 4-0 victory at the outdoor national championship over Texas A&M in Waco in May 2025.

They were one of several National Collegiate Athletic Association winners invited to the White House on Tuesday, April 21, to celebrate.

Highlights
  • A White House photo featuring the Georgia women’s tennis champions sparked backlash over its composition.
  • Social media users criticized the image, saying it sidelined the women and diminished their achievements.
  • The controversy echoed past criticism of the White House, where male figures have been seen taking center stage at events focused on women.

“Whoever from the WH comms team approved this placement should be immediately fired. It’s so egregiously bad,” a netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    A White House photo celebrating the Georgia women’s tennis team has sparked backlash

    Former President Donald Trump, in a suit and red tie, points forward, sparking White House photo criticism.

    Image credits: Getty/Tasos Katopodis

    The photo in question, posted by White House communication advisor Margo Martin, showed the women gathered behind six men: Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, deputy athletic director Ford Williams, head coach Drake Bernstein, associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin, assistant coach Will Reynolds, and the POTUS himself.

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    The photo was interpreted by critics as the men stealing the spotlight from the female athletes

    Georgia women's tennis players embracing and celebrating on court. Their excited expressions show team spirit and victory.

    Image credits: Getty/Tyler Schank

    “Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!” Martin wrote on X.

    “Can you hear the congratulations back there?” one user joked, while another added, “Siri, show us misogyny.”

    A tweet from Aaron Rupar stating, "i had to triple check that this wasn't from a parody account," regarding a White House photo.

    Donald Trump in a White House photo, wearing a suit and red tie, smiling while speaking. Criticized Georgia women's tennis photo detail.

    Image credits: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

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    “I had to triple check that this wasn’t from a parody account,” remarked a third.

    “It’s never parody with this administration. Always believe the headline,” a fourth said in response.

    “Stealing the glory of women,” a fifth offered.

    One, meanwhile, pointed out how the president was placed on a riser to make him appear “taller than other males in the picture.”

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    A video from the same event also drew attention to how the women were, according to critics, sidelined by the president

    White House photo: Donald Trump with Georgia Women's Tennis team and staff, sparking criticism.

    Image credits: MargoMartin47

    A 22-second clip posted by Martin showed the president shaking hands with the all-male staff of the champion tennis team while overlooking the players.

    “The women who put in the work don’t get the handshake,” a detractor wrote under the post.

    “He shook only the guys’ hands. How can anyone justify this?” another asked.

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    “These poor girls will need therapy. This was government-induced t**ture,” commented a third, while a fourth probed, “Why did these women even agree to go to the White House with this idiot running it?”

    A tweet from Rosco P Swoletrane replying to other users, criticizing a White House photo with Georgia Women's Tennis.

    Image credits: RoscoSwole

    White House photo showing Donald Trump with Georgia women's tennis team, sparking criticism over the arrangement.

    Image credits: Great202210

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    The concerning athletic team appeared unfazed by the discourse, as they said via their own X account, “[It was] an honor to represent the University of Georgia at the White House today. Thanks for having us.”

    The president spoke to the press about the Bulldogs’ achievement, noting that from his own experience, winning in tennis is not easy.

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    “What a great job. That’s a tough thing to do. I play tennis a little bit, not quite at that level, not quite, but that’s a great achievement,” he said.

    This was not the first time men dominated a photo at a White House event centered on women’s issues, and sparked criticism

    "Had To Triple Check": Detail In White House Photo With Georgia Women's Tennis Sparks Criticism

    Image credits: Getty/Tasos Katopodis

    The president, in January 2017 (his first term at the White House), signed an anti-abortion executive order surrounded by eight male staffers.

    The order blocked United States funding to foreign organizations that performed or provided advice on pregnancy termination.

    A tweet from CatherineFromMA criticizing a White House photo involving Georgia women's tennis, saying it barely shows the women.

    Image credits: Catheri16757657

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    The then first lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray, took to X to ask, “Here’s President Trump signing an executive order that endangers millions of women around the world. Notice anyone missing?”

    Her followers reacted with fury.

    Women protest against abortion restrictions with signs saying "Trust Women" and "Abortion is Health Care," sparking criticism.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Manny Becerra

    “Women form half of the world’s population, yet 0 percent of the people in the room that just passed a decision on reproductive care,” one said.

    “Nobody knows women better than a bunch of grumpy white guys,” a second remarked.

     

    @goodvibesusaathe way he treats them with such disrespect :/♬ intro x chorus the night we met – aboutourfeelingss🪐
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    “Gentlemen love policing women,” a third offered.

    “It’s almost funny,” someone else noted.

    White House photo showing Georgia Women's Tennis team, sparking criticism and debate. A group of women smiling, with a blurry background.

    Image credits: SkylineReport

    The president, however, found some support, with one saying, “Women or no women in the room, the decision will certainly save a lot of babies.”

    “Trump just saved lives,” another added.

    “Those who voted for him must rejoice,” a third advised, while a fourth said, “Funding abortions with tax money should not have been a thing in the first place. If you want one, pay for it yourself.”

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    “A picture is worth a thousand words,” a netizen observed regarding the Georgia tennis team’s treatment

    A tweet from "Nobody" criticizing a White House photo, replying to @NYCFirstLady109 and @DebraMessing.

    Image credits: Nylons

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    A tweet by Mick, reposted from Georgia Women's Tennis, reads, "Relegated to the back, behind the guys... A picture is worth a thousand words."

    Image credits: mick1967zk

    A tweet criticizing a White House photo for making Georgia women's tennis team barely visible sparks criticism.

    Image credits: Michael_Karlman

    A White House photo shows the Georgia women's tennis team with men in tennis skirts. Detail sparks criticism.

    Image credits: lacho_ai

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    A tweet from Heathmeister, featuring Skeletor as a profile pic, replies about Georgia women's tennis, sparking criticism.

    Image credits: Heathmeisterr

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    A tweet from Karl Smith asking about the Georgia women's tennis team in a White House photo, sparking criticism.

    Image credits: blueaura2016

    A tweet from @RealHousewifeMi, expressing criticism about Georgia women's tennis team not being visible in a White House photo.

    Image credits: RealHousewifeMi

    A Twitter screenshot showing criticism about the White House photo with Georgia Women's Tennis, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: ben4kuu

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    A Rennae Stubbs tweet with a profile picture, text reading "imagine shaking the players hands, oh wait, he didnt!", referring to Georgia Women's Tennis.

    Image credits: rennaestubbs

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    A tweet from Matt Bell criticizing a White House photo, possibly related to Georgia women's tennis sparking criticism.

    Image credits: ProfMattBell

    A tweet from Gerard Patrick about a White House photo with Georgia Women's Tennis, criticizing the photo's arrangement.

    Image credits: GerardPatru9d8

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appalling, but not surprising for him.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appalling, but not surprising for him.

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