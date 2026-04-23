“Had To Triple Check”: Detail In White House Photo With Georgia Women’s Tennis Sparks Criticism

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A photo of the US President posing with the members of the University of Georgia’s championship-winning women’s tennis team has drawn online ridicule, with many taking issue with its composition.

The Georgia Bulldogs secured a dominant 4-0 victory at the outdoor national championship over Texas A&M in Waco in May 2025.

They were one of several National Collegiate Athletic Association winners invited to the White House on Tuesday, April 21, to celebrate.

Highlights A White House photo featuring the Georgia women’s tennis champions sparked backlash over its composition.

Social media users criticized the image, saying it sidelined the women and diminished their achievements.

The controversy echoed past criticism of the White House, where male figures have been seen taking center stage at events focused on women.

“Whoever from the WH comms team approved this placement should be immediately fired. It’s so egregiously bad,” a netizen wrote.

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A White House photo celebrating the Georgia women’s tennis team has sparked backlash

Image credits: Getty/Tasos Katopodis

The photo in question, posted by White House communication advisor Margo Martin, showed the women gathered behind six men: Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, deputy athletic director Ford Williams, head coach Drake Bernstein, associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin, assistant coach Will Reynolds, and the POTUS himself.

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The photo was interpreted by critics as the men stealing the spotlight from the female athletes.

Image credits: Getty/Tyler Schank

“Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!” Martin wrote on X.

“Can you hear the congratulations back there?” one user joked, while another added, “Siri, show us misogyny.”

Image credits: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

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“I had to triple check that this wasn’t from a parody account,” remarked a third.

“It’s never parody with this administration. Always believe the headline,” a fourth said in response.

“Stealing the glory of women,” a fifth offered.

One, meanwhile, pointed out how the president was placed on a riser to make him appear “taller than other males in the picture.”

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A video from the same event also drew attention to how the women were, according to critics, sidelined by the president

Image credits: MargoMartin47

A 22-second clip posted by Martin showed the president shaking hands with the all-male staff of the champion tennis team while overlooking the players.

“The women who put in the work don’t get the handshake,” a detractor wrote under the post.

“He shook only the guys’ hands. How can anyone justify this?” another asked.

“Go Dawgs!” @POTUS congratulates the Georgia Women’s Tennis Team on winning the 2025 National Championship! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tnAXEGdh9r — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2026

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“These poor girls will need therapy. This was government-induced t**ture,” commented a third, while a fourth probed, “Why did these women even agree to go to the White House with this idiot running it?”

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The concerning athletic team appeared unfazed by the discourse, as they said via their own X account, “[It was] an honor to represent the University of Georgia at the White House today. Thanks for having us.”

The president spoke to the press about the Bulldogs’ achievement, noting that from his own experience, winning in tennis is not easy.

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“What a great job. That’s a tough thing to do. I play tennis a little bit, not quite at that level, not quite, but that’s a great achievement,” he said.

This was not the first time men dominated a photo at a White House event centered on women’s issues, and sparked criticism

Image credits: Getty/Tasos Katopodis

The president, in January 2017 (his first term at the White House), signed an anti-abortion executive order surrounded by eight male staffers.

The order blocked United States funding to foreign organizations that performed or provided advice on pregnancy termination.

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Here’s President Trump signing an executive order that endangers millions of women around the world. Notice anyone missing? pic.twitter.com/aPA84530m5 — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady109) January 23, 2017

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The then first lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray, took to X to ask, “Here’s President Trump signing an executive order that endangers millions of women around the world. Notice anyone missing?”

Her followers reacted with fury.

Image credits: Unsplash/Manny Becerra

“Women form half of the world’s population, yet 0 percent of the people in the room that just passed a decision on reproductive care,” one said.

“Nobody knows women better than a bunch of grumpy white guys,” a second remarked.

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“Gentlemen love policing women,” a third offered.

“It’s almost funny,” someone else noted.

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The president, however, found some support, with one saying, “Women or no women in the room, the decision will certainly save a lot of babies.”

“Trump just saved lives,” another added.

“Those who voted for him must rejoice,” a third advised, while a fourth said, “Funding abortions with tax money should not have been a thing in the first place. If you want one, pay for it yourself.”

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“A picture is worth a thousand words,” a netizen observed regarding the Georgia tennis team’s treatment

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