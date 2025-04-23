White Castle Gives New Meaning To ‘Rings Of Power,’ Bringing Back Its $3.99 Chicken Rings Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Who says that Chicken Rings can only be the sidekick of the main meal? They can be much more when they come in a brilliant flavor and are coupled with fries and a refreshing beverage. Well, America’s first fast-food restaurant is here with just that message.

They are bringing back their old Chicken Rings deal with an explosive twist for a limited time, and fans are losing it. If you grab them before the offer ends, there’s another delicious surprise for you. They have also enriched their menu with 2 new ‘dirty’ drinks that are the perfect sweet refreshment that you will need!

White Castle brings back its Chicken Rings deal, where everyone can buy 12 rings just for $3.99 through June 29

Image credits: White Castle

The deal is valid on both classic Chicken Rings and Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings—a bold new flavor that they introduced

For all the White Castle lovers, it can’t get more heavenly than this as the fast-food titan brought back its much-coveted Chicken Rings deal. Now, everyone can buy 12 Chicken Rings for just $3.99 through June 29. However, there’s another delicious twist to these rings, as the discounted rates apply for both: classic Chicken Rings and new Cheddar Blast flavored Chicken Rings.

This new addition features the same “all-white meat, lightly breaded and uniquely shaped” fried chicken, topped with “the perfect dusting of seasoning made with real cheddar cheese”, giving it a “bold” and “craveable” flavor. Chicken fans who love an “explosion” of cheese with it can devour this menu addition in meals of 6, 9, 12, and 20 rings.

Image credits: White Castle

Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, mentioned in a press release, “Value doesn’t mean you have to compromise on great taste, and you’ll find an explosion of flavor in every single bite of both the classic and the new Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings. Families will always find value and quality perfectly paired during every visit to a Castle.”

They also refreshed their menu with 2 new ‘dirty’ drinks—Dirty Orange and Dirty Lime Cola

Image credits: White Castle

Coming to the beverages, 2 new ‘dirty’ drinks made their debut under the White Castle Dirty Drinks label. Generally, ‘dirty’ drinks usually mean cocktails that are a bit salty or savory, but White Castle’s got their own fun version, and it’s totally different. They’re blending soda with sweet cream to make this really unique, non-alcoholic drink, and these are the 2 sweet treats:

White Castle Dirty Orange: Made with orange Fanta and paired with sweet cream creamer.

White Castle Dirty Lime Cola: Made with Coca-Cola Lime cola and paired with sweet cream creamer.

The introduction of these 2 drinks marks their entry into the soda-and-cream combination, refreshing their basic menu.

Image credits: Deborah Lee Soltesz / Flickr (not the actual photo)

You can snag all these tasty new menu items through White Castle’s free customer rewards program, Craver Nation. Customers can also get two free small soft drinks when they grab 20 Chicken Rings by ordering through the app or their online account. Plus, they can also score a free 12-piece Chicken Ring with any order over $1!

It’s not the first time that the fast-food chain has propped up such enticing deals. Just last year in June, they had the $3.99 for 12 rings deal on the Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings and the introduction of the then-new Smokey BBQ Chicken Rings.

They also pulled off the same deal in June 2023 when they introduced the Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings along with the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Rings, and in the past, as well. “Chicken rings are a perpetual favorite among our customers. They offer great taste at a great price that comes full circle to create even more cravings,” Jamie Richardson had commented.

Image credits: Deborah Lee Soltesz / Flickr (not the actual photo)

When the news about the new Chicken Rings flavor and the dirty drinks went viral, White Castle fans were eager to taste the items for themselves. Most were thrilled by these unique additions; however, some didn’t waste time expressing that they felt it was a bad idea.

Well, those are their thoughts, and we want to hear from you, dear readers. Have any of you tried them out already? Feel free to share your experience with us in the comments below!

Folks online were divided, as some loved the combination of chicken and cheese, while some felt it was not such a great idea

