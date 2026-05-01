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Milkyprint, whose charming illustrations were featured on Bored Panda a couple of years ago, has a talent for turning everyday things into tiny messengers of comfort, humor, and encouragement. A kettle, a rice cooker, a dumbbell, or even a rock suddenly becomes a soft-spoken character with something kind, funny, or surprisingly thoughtful to say.

Behind the project is Mongs, an illustrator from Singapore who finds inspiration in the small details many of us rush past. Her work blends gentle wordplay, pastel colors, and sweet expressions to create illustrations that feel warm without being overly sentimental. Whether the message is about patience, gratitude, self-belief, or simply knowing when to take a break, Milkyprint’s drawings offer a small pause in the middle of a busy day.

Scroll down to enjoy some of her delightful creations, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you smile the most.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | teepublic.com | thortful.com