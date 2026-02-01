Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Your Life, But Funnier: 29-Question Quiz Finds The Sitcom World You’d Call Home
Cast of the iconic sitcom Friends posing together in a casual setting, representing sitcom world humor and friendship.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Your Life, But Funnier: 29-Question Quiz Finds The Sitcom World You’d Call Home

1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

In the grand TV multiverse, everyone has a barstool, couch, or desk just waiting for them. Someone’s life is a horror show, someone’s in a constant drama, but today we’ll be focusing on the genre that has a laugh track. With 29 questions ahead, we’ll discover which classic sitcom would cast you as a series regular. Think of it as an audition minus the sweaty palms. Curtain up!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I try and answer every quiz question and say "well, if I don't feel any I'll answer the one I resonate with the most" but these ones I couldn't even do that. I began side-eyeing once I was asked about pets (if it isn't obvious from my avatar, I love birds), but some of the later questions I literally could not answer, and I typically enjoy these types of quizzes so I do try my best. Disappointing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I try and answer every quiz question and say "well, if I don't feel any I'll answer the one I resonate with the most" but these ones I couldn't even do that. I began side-eyeing once I was asked about pets (if it isn't obvious from my avatar, I love birds), but some of the later questions I literally could not answer, and I typically enjoy these types of quizzes so I do try my best. Disappointing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT