From rural coastlines and mountain valleys to busy highways and city squares — they never shy away from a challenge. Must be those GeoGuessr pros!

People come to the online community exclusively to share a picture and ask its members to pinpoint the location where it was snapped. And many do!

Called Where Was This Taken? , it's “same-same, but different.”

If you enjoyed our publications on the subreddit What Is This Thing? and the detective work that goes on over there, you'll love this one too.

#1 Where Is My Dad Playing Golf In The 70’s? I’m Assuming It’s In The UK Somewhere MahatmaAndhi: Looks like Turnberry in Scotland.



Logical-History-36: Turnberry golf course (now Trump Turnberry) in South Ayrshire.



RELATED:

#2 Found This Picture Among My Uncle's Things. Back Of Photo Says "Germany". It Was Taken While He Served Overseas During WWII. What City Is It? Original_March_170: Bahnhof Bökel. See the article.



#3 We Found This Photo In My Grandad’s Collection. We Think It Was Taken In The Early 1940s, Somewhere In Aberdeenshire During WW2 he was training at Kingseat Hospital, New Marchar and we think this a photo of a day out with other trainees at the hospital. I don’t have much more contact to provide, unfortunately, although the castle looking tower in the background should help?!



Grateful for any efforts!



wasthatitthen: Balmoral, it would seem.



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Please Help Me ID The Location Of This Photo Of My Great Grandfather Antonio On A Bridge. It Was Likely Taken In Italy But Could Be Anywhere In Europe. Thank You! hudsonSpan: Well, despite the very long distance from Italy, this may be the Queen Elizabeth Park bridge in Masterton New Zealand. Built in the 1930s and it is still standing. Located at 40°56'52.7"S 175°40'12.7"E. The towers, deck, railing, suspender clips are good matches, but the towers of the actual Masterton bridge strike me as being slightly wider than your photo.



hudsonSpan: The more I research the more I think this bridge was rebuilt in the late 1930s to the same design, possibly just with new towers and the same suspension system. A catastrophic flood hit Masterton in 1934. It may have partially destroyed the bridge. There was also an earthquake in 1942, but the current bridge seems to date to the late 1930s. OP's image appears to show the original bridge. Images cited as being in the 1920s all seem to show a bridge with slightly narrower towers than the current bridge.Either it was rebuilt or there was a nearby sister structure no longer standing.



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Grandad On Holiday Late 1970s Hi all - can any of you lovely folks nail this down for me please? The carrier bag strongly suggests Wales, but I know that Grandad had a trip to Oban in that approximate era so it might be a red herring. I’m confident it’s late 1970s, or 1980 at the latest.



mcintg: Outside the Hydro hotel in Llandudno Wales.



ADVERTISEMENT

#6 1958 Western Germany Futuristic Gas Station, Anybody Know Exact Location? Kat75018: Bochum Germany, you're looking at the old Aral Headquarters. I think the new headquarters are at the same place.



MK2555GSFX: The building in the background is the old Aral HQ building in Bochum.

According to this site the new HQ was built on the site of the old one, so that puts it here.

If we're assuming that there's a fuel station on this site still, then it must be this one.



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Brother Pulled This Out Of An Armchair Just Now. Nobody In The Family Knows Anything About It My parents bought the chair in the 1990s in Singapore. My grandparents were from Canada so maybe it comes from one of their pockets and slipped out years ago?



MonkeyPawWishes: Tammy Ten was a racecar from Ontario in the 1960s.



maccapackets: This is correct. You can see Driver Harv Lennox and Mechanic Joe Suhr painted on the back. The photo was likely taken at Nilestown Speedway east of London Ontario.



#8 My Father Passed Away More Than 10 Years Ago, But I Recently Found This Photo Of Him. I Know It’s Not A Lot To Go On, But Doesn’t Anyone Recognize The Location? Broken_Syntax_01: Did he ever go to Turkiye? Go look at the photo spheres available close to this location. It's in that bay just northwest of Kalkan Beach Park.

36°15'31"N 29°24'10"E

Im-Henrik: This is a remarkable find.

Absyntho: Awesome find! He was most likely exactly here.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Stock Photo From A Textbook Cover. Probably Too General A Landscape, But Any Ideas? romulusnr: OP, thank you for the hunt. I believe I have found it.

I tracked the image back to a German photography company PPAM, and then to a photographer Manuel Gutjahr, and he has other photos on his Flickr which appear to be in the same location. It is Amrum Island, Germany. Compare to Google Maps photos such as this one.

Also pics on his IG.



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Father Studied In England In The Late 1960s I think this is in Austria due to the hat on the man on the right, and also because my father had a good friend who married an Austrian and migrated to Austria, so it stands to reason he would have gone to visit his friend at some point.



TheCrookitFigger: Yes view from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see the same view here at 0:57



#12 Taken In The Mid To Late 60s Somewhere In The UK reclueso: I reckon that might be Carne Beach, Veryan, Cornwall.



ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Can Someone Tell Me Where This Cabin Is My Mom Loves The Image And Wants To See It In Person But I Have No Idea Where To Even Look To See If That's Possible anon: Thailand. Here.

sensuspete: I was gonna say it looks like AI, turns out it's ThAI. Beautiful.



ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Which Train Station? Taw Valley Steam Locomotive, UK, Early 90s. Any Ideas? h_a_z_: Oh wow! So this was my dad's loco. He worked on it with Bert (mentioned in another post) after rescuing it from a scrap yard in Barry Island in 1980 and restored it at Grosmont works on the North York Moors.

They had two engines, the other being 75014 - On my 16th birthday in the 90's I lit the first fire in one of their refurbished tenders (I can't remember which one it was, it's been a LONG time!). It ran all over the UK.

My dad is probably firing it in this photo. I asked him where it was taken. He said, frustratingly, "No Idea".

EDIT: He said "could be Faversham"

EDIT 2: "Not Faversham. That was the Black Five as well, later than Taw Valley. It will be further out west."

EDIT 3: "Could be Ashford but hard to tell now as it was redeveloped for Eurostar"

EDIT 4: looks like it is Ashford, here's a photo of the Taw Valley nameplate on our wall along with the Hogwarts Express nameplate that was made when they did the UK book launch for book 3 of Harry Potter and the loco was repainted and renamed for the tour. Nameplate



LieutenantClownCar: That's my hometown, Ashford in Kent. There's an ugly ass, mostly abandoned high-speed train station there now. I literally grew up about a mile down the road from here, where the line splits off to go to Canterbury. We used to get the Orient Express parked out the back of our house, and I'm fairly certain I remember seeing the Golden Arrow(?) idling out back once or twice in the 90's. Memory is a little fuzzy on that one however.



ADVERTISEMENT

#15 On A Work Computer Screen, And It Doesn't Show The Location Like It Normally Would SylvanPrincess: Apparently, it’s El Peñol de Guatapé in Colombia. It looks stunning.



#16 Where Is My Grandfather? Findingjuno: Dwygyfylchi village and the sychnant pass, North Wales

Shown on this post card.



This seems to be location of the glen hotel in bottom right of picture and the building in the distance matches. So I presume your grandad was roughly here looking north east.



ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Want To Recreate This Photo But Can't Find The Location Donkey-Haughty: This photo was taken from 355 high road Wembley. Taken at the exactly the corner of 355 high road and ecclestone place.



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Trying To Find This Road- This Is Taken In The Lake District Or Slightly Further Up, Between The Red Lines In The Second Pic. Any Ideas? wasthatitthen: Crummock water. Link.



#19 My Mom Would Love To Know The Location Of This Old Photo boxtylad: It's on Herengtacht (near 384), just north of the intersection with Leidesgracht - approx google street view here. Attempt at juxtaposing old and new here.

Things to compare between the two - though you might have to move around in google maps to compare some of these; it's unfortunately not possible to get the exact same angle as the original photographer on street view, so you might have to bounce between a few nearby vantage points to see all the correspondences.

The building on the corner here isn't facing into the canal that's heading to the right; instead the building is facing to the left.

It's also a rather unusual double-gabled building - rather than two separate buildings side-by-side

To the left of that building on the corner are a several buildings with flat root profiles - that's pretty unusual in Amsterdam, where most buildings have the classic Dutch stepped or peaked gables

The kiosk with the conical top in the foreground is still there (as is the lamp in front of it!)

This isn't a typical canal with bridge - it's a T-intersection, where we're looking along the curve of the canal, not just across to the opposite side

The third or fourth house to the right of the corner one sticks up just a bit higher than the others



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Anyone Know Where This Was Taken? FernsideModels: Likely Venice?

DM99: Found this Instagrammer who agrees...

But annoyingly he doesn't say where it is in Venice either.



#21 My Grandmother Passed Away Recently, Where Was She In These Photos? As per the title, grandmother passed away recently and we found these photos where nobody knows where she went. AFAIK, she never left the UK or even had a passport.



I also add two poor AI versions that remove her and do some guesswork to give a better idea of the scene. Reverse image searching didn’t produce any results. I also tried a Google search of UK Lidos for the first photo but it may not be a Lido, but a pond of some sort?



Anyway, appreciate any help anyone can offer!





Own_Situation6300: Lynmouth, just by the Glen Lyn Gorge.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Was Either Taken In England Or Australia 1944-46 fuzzywuzzy20: Lincoln, alongside the cathedral its just out of frame on the right



Consultingtesting: Ok so I posted to Lincolnshire Reddit and they nailed it. Here's the link.

Thanks for your contributions.



#23 Where In Peckham Was This Taken? Logical-History-36: Commercial Way in Peckham. The road with the white car is the junction with Peckham Hill St, and the block you can see behind the Unionist Club is Collinson House. Sister Mabel’s Way is now where the Unionist Club was.



ignoramusprime: Here.



ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Where Was This Taken? Possibly South Of England anon: Looks like Station Road, Tidworth (here).

If you look at old photos, there was a field and car park (top right of the photo) where the Tesco store is now located.



#25 Is This Picture From 1976 Or Circa Late 2000s? It might seem like a dumb question but the pic was found on Flickr and says July 4th 1976 but looks very modern to me and some of the people look heavy weight and the color of photo is hit or miss



romulusnr: The building being constructed in the background appears to be the SouthShore Condominimums, which were supposedly completed in 2008.

This looks like the location of this pool, which is apparently no longer a pool.

More info.

The original pool was built in 1976, though. So that may be what the date was originally meant to indicate.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Grandfather During Wwii. We Have Letters From His Time In France, But No More Information Is Know About His Possible Location Here Balthamous: I believe this is it, it's in Marseille, link.



#27 This Was My Grandad In Early 1950s In Germany. Anyone Know Exactly Where Either Photo Was Taken? Thanks slothtastic1: They are standing in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin.



#28 Where Did My Grandfather Live In 1943 My grandfather before he got deployed to the martial islands in WW2. I understand they were taken in Strawberry Mansions Philadelphia. Can anyone identify the street based on the buildings in the back round?



SvenneLoser: N Bailey Street here.

I believe he’s outside the house with green/blue steps if you just turn around (unfortunately Google has blurred out most of the significant buildings, but Apple maps provide better pics)



ADVERTISEMENT

#29 What Building Was This Most Likely Taken From? Thanks! Arch2000: I think it’s a backdrop. It’s a similar height and vantage point from the Empire State Buildjng, but the lack of railings/safety equipment gives it away.



5h4tt3rpr00f:



From the angle to the Empire State (and UN), there are no taller buildings in that direction (World Trade is further South, etc). As others have said, likely a photo from a plane over the Hudson.



ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Trying To Find This House In Dorset In a folder of old photos from a distant relative, I have found this old photograph, with a caption on the back written: “Raithby, Branksome, Dorset.”



I know that the house belonged to an old relative, who was a minister “Richard Walker”



Just seeing if anyone has an idea of if the house is still standing?



Figusto: Crescent Road, Poole (the area of Branksome in Poole)

The street view above shows the house, but it has scaffolding on it. Look at an older streetview and you'll see the house, which used to be known as Raithby.

Just adding: a bishop by the name of Rev Thomas Greenland used to live there until he [passed away] in 1904 (according to a newspaper article from the time).



ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Picture Of A Friend From 2000! Anyone Know Where This Is? SpiritofFtw: Well glad it was 2000 and not 2001

That’s the World Trade Center.



#32 Where Was This Photo Taken? This is my Grandad who used to take my Grandma on holidays to seaside towns in the UK. They were based in Lancashire but I known they made trips to the South Coast, even on the moped!



Grandad was born last 30s making this maybe late 60s early 70s?



All my family are gone now so I've nobody to ask where it was taken ... hoping I can maybe visit and recreate the photo.



Fingers crossed.



Logical-History-36: On the prom at Morecambe. Behind him is Ted’s Grill on the corner of Marine Road West and Albert Road, but sadly it’s not there anymore and it’s now just the Clarendon Hotel car park.



ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Corstorphine Scotland? Old Family Photo Of A Great Great Relative. Looking For This Building If Anyone Recognizes It My folks are in Edinburgh, Scotland for a few days and seeing if we can track it down while they are near!



KPV_UK: Best guess is on St Johns Road, here's a street view.



ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Does Anyone Recognize The Style Of Buildings? This Was The 1951, And Somewhere In Europe (Not UK) SimonX153: I live in a house that is the same style. Its called Backsteinexpressionismus (brick expressionism). There is a Wikipedia article about it:

"The term Brick Expressionism (German: Backsteinexpressionismus) describes a specific variant of Expressionist architecture that uses bricks, tiles or clinker bricks as the main visible building material. Buildings in the style were erected mostly in the 1920s, primarily in Germany and the Netherlands,[1] where the style was created."



Jenkins_Fish: Copenhagen is littered with these kind of apartment-buildings. "Herskabslejligheder" which was apartments for the upper middle-class and above.



ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Somewhere In Paris, Can Anyone Help Me Find The Exact Location? My grandpa recently passed away and I found this beautiful photo in his archives - A souvenir from Paris, where him and my grandma, both Italians, lived for a while after moving to France.



I would be eternally grateful if someone could help my family identify where this photo was taken!



pop_six_squish_: I think this is the gardens next to the Louvre, Jardin des Tuileries.



#36 Maybe New England? gotoguns: Pretty sure this is the Patagonia Marathon.



Akroaxen: I heard back from the photographer and apparently it’s Chilean Patagonia!



ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Somewhere In Germany Or Europe? Arch2000: First one looks like the tower bridge in London.



anon: Second one is Marseille, France.



Additional_Yam_3794: 3rd one most likely is Lucerne Switzerland. Looking near the shore (or on bord of a ship) of Lake Lucerne towards mount Pilatus.



ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Could This Be Greece? martinedoesgis: It's definitely not lake Como in Italy

Clearly photoshopped, here's the same without the peer, image first appeared on internet in 2012 it seems

Edit : Yep, original picture here.

Taken in Asos, Greece, I'd say from a beach down there.



ADVERTISEMENT

#39 A Picture Of My Great Grandfather's Platoon During Wwii. My Grandmother Believes It's Either Somewhere In Germany Or France BillyD123455: You should get some good info here.



Building is the Palais de Justice, Brussels, Belgium.



BottyFlaps: This looks like the approximate spot on Google Street View.



#40 Recognize The Statue At The Top Of This Monument/Building?? Birdseeding: It's on the National Theatre of Cluj-Napoca, so Hungary was not a bad guess. (It was in Hungary when it was built.)



ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Probably Taken Scotland Or Wales Would love to know where this photo was taken. My grandad on a motorbike touring holiday.





NoSheepherder7287: 5 sisters of kintail from the Ratagan road?



Cyanopicacooki: It's been forested since then, but roughly the area.



ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Train, Road, Water, Mountains, Scenery - Can't Make Out What Train It Is Findingjuno: Montana, flat head river.

EDIT-

Here’s the train too.



ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Any Idea? Thank You! anon: If you click on this photo taken in the same place it's specified as being in Cairo.

Probably somewhere in the old downtown area in the region of Talaat Harb Square.

You could look up W.A. Fadil's press in a contemporary directory.



#44 It’s A Photo On The Wall Of An Airbnb We’re Staying At MonkeyPawWishes: Bruges.

BelgianBeerGuy: More precisely, taken from the Boniface Brigde.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 What Area Is Shown In This Satellite Image? Just Found It On A Random USB Stick I Found borisbanana77: I can't believe I actually found it!

I just copied OP's image and text to ChatGPT and it came with the answer - Approx. 43.5°N, 59.0°E.

From there it was quite easy to locate.

Fun fact - those are not roads, those are (probably) irrigation canals.

Actual coordinates:

41°41'29.90"N 58°36'16.62"E



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 From A 1950’s Slide. Most Likely Taken In The Western USA TheGoldenChow: Don't take me for an expert, but a little google sleuthing points to this being the intersection of Market and Tehama Streets, looking south, in Redding California. I searched on the two easiest businesses to identify (Hotel Temple and Hopkin's Grocery) and found a Facebook post by the Shasta County (CA) Historical Society showing this very same intersection circa 1910. Note the building adjacent to Hotel Temple looking the same in both photos as well as the grocery story looking to have almost the same sign, 40ish years apart.

A couple of commenters on the FB post mention that none of the buildings still stand today. Google Maps confirms this.



ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Where Was This Taken? From Google Lens Search It Showed Up As Hull, But On Which Street Was It Taken? I Think It Had Been Demolished By Now My_lo_73: Harper St,/Middleport. Kingston upon Hull.



#49 Picture Of My Mom From The 90s? Maybe Italy. Any Idea What Building This Is? AustinBrock: Outside The Sound of Vienna.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 West-Facing Photo Of A City From Above, Likely In The US, Any Ideas? ontarious: San Francisco.



northstar42: Definitely San Francisco, looking west down Fell Street towards Haight-Ashbury.

The hill on the left is Buena Vista Park and two blocks to the right of that you can see the panhandle of Golden Gate Park.



#51 Anyone Know Where This Is, Please? ❤️ Mental_Locke: It's in Singapore. Somewhere near the Marina Bay Sands hotel.



ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Salzburg, 1989 But Where? martinedoesgis: Hagenauerplatz.

Edit : looking at the angle, you took the picture from a window of the yellow building, Mozart's birth house.



#53 I Have A Stack Of WW2 Photos From My Grandfather (Who Is From Northern Germany). Where Has He Been? boxtylad: Opera, Paris - street view.



ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Where Exactly Was My Mom (Since Deceased) In This Photo? (Potentially Sedona/The American West) Original_March_170: Near here.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/W1G5ChPJLJuLc7KC7.



ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Taken Out The Window Somewhere Between Greece And England InbhirNis: Looks like Chioggia and the Venetian Lagoon to me.



#56 Europe 1950s? Germany? Weary_apparatchik: Victor Emmanuel Monument in Rome.



#57 My Little Brother Found A Year Ago That Image In The App 500px And Now Is His Dream To Visit There, But He Couldn’t Find Alone, Where Was This Taken Guys? rainbowcanoe: Maybe the Ruoergai Grassland in Sichuan, China. I used google translate to translate the tags on the page and one was "Sichuan" so I googled "Sichuan mountains field flowers" and found this page with a similar image and it says Ruoergai Grassland so maybe that?



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This Is My Grandad Who Was Posted In Egypt During The War. Can Anyone Help Identify Where This Was Taken? Original_March_170: This must be Mount Zion.



#59 Does Anyone Know This Village? Looks Very German To Me QuarckNL: It’s in Schiltach, Germany.



#60 A Friend Of Mine Had These Old Glass Negatives Passed Down To Him Recently, Anyone Know Where They Were Taken? domsp79: Looks like Furness Abby.



Birdseeding: Yep, here's the view in the last image more or less exactly.



ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Can’t Find This Place draebor: It's a coastal defense battery at Troia, Portugal. Looking for the exact spot...



Troia , Portugal - Mar 01, 2024: 7th Battery of the Outao Coastal Artillery Regiment in Troia, Portugal. An important coastal defense unit, in operation until 1998, now abandoned.

It's likely going to be somewhere along this old perimiter wall.



Edit: Nope, I'm wrong... that's a wooden walkway. Look along the peninsula for round concrete emplacements. Not sure if it's the ocean side or the estuary side.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I've Seen This Photo Titled As Edinburgh In The 1960s But I'm Sure It's Not. Does Anyone Know Where It Is? Academic_Split2206: The foreground is the roof of Marischal College in Aberdeen, looking west along Upperkirkgate. There are some different buildings there now, but the church spires are the same, and it's definitely [edit] the Kirk of St Nicholas to the left of the image.



#63 Does Anyone Know The Name Of The Hotel Behind The Women? Trying To Help A Friend, This Picture Is From 1998 And Said It Was Taken In Miami MK2555GSFX: Hollywood Beach, Florida



enoctis: Exact match - Hotel (condo) is apparently called Sands Pointe Condemenium.



#64 I Took This Years Ago And Want To Know What City In France This Was Taken Trombone_legs: Reverse image search:

“The image shows the Château de Chamarande, a 17th-century manor house located in Essonne, France. It was built in the first half of the 17th century for François Miron, provost of the merchants of Paris. The estate is now a public park and cultural center.”



ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Old Photo I Came Across, Does Anyone Recognise This Street? Old_Carpenter709: Portobello most likely. Heading up out of Notting hill perhaps?



Federal_Horse3690: google maps



ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Anyone Know This Beach In Bali? QuarckNL: That's not Bali. It's Cap Ferré on Martinique.



#67 Can Anyone Identify This Mountain? I Took This Photo Out Of A Plane Window (Aug. 1, 2019), Shortly Before Landing At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Poppiiiiiiiiies: I think it's Glacier Peak. Similar view here.



ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Hopefully Paintings Are Allowed, If Not Then Sorry As I'm New Here. Anyone Know Where This Is Irl? bethanyrandall: 230 Front St.

This is my guess



#69 My Dad Travelled All Over The World Except Australia. Here Is A Colourised Photo Probably Near A Port With What Looks Like A Fortress Behind Him. Can’t Find Anywhere On Google Earth pop_six_squish_: I think the person saying Havana is correct. Somewhere around here.



ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Can You Help Find The Exact Location Of This Photograph I Took? It was taken somewhere in the Rhône Valley of France. Perhaps Châteauneuf-du-Pape but could have been Gigondas or any of the wine regions around Orange. Reverse image search shows lots of licensable stock images, correctly identified as south of France. But I’m unable to find a precise location. Can you help?



ellioteagle: think i’ve found it in Antibes…

there’s one photo sphere on google where you can kinda see it, annoying its blocked by the blurring of some pedestrians. looking at the left side of the right window though, i’m fairly certain this is it.

here

if you drop a pin on the area, the street view takes you around the corner, you need this sphere

screenshot



ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Where Was This Taken. Circa 1945 ? growingalittletestie: St Georges College.



#72 Mystery Photography Picture taken June 1983. It was taken on a day trip from London England. Possibly taken in Essex.



I have looked on Google earth and I can't find anywhere that matches.





myrealnameisboring: Rye. Specifically from the roof of the Church of Saint Mary.



Outrageous_Shake2926: Rye in Sussex.



ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Where Was This Photo Taken? Possibly Central Glasgow And Almost Certain The Image Is Of A School (Now Demolished) This is a photo of my grandmother’s school and the only information I have is this photo and the fact it was somewhere in Glasgow, most likely central.



Any help at all identifying the name of this school or where exactly the photo was taken would be amazing, thanks.



Broken_Syntax_01: it's 30-46 Washington Street, Glasgow.

