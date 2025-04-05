44 People Share What They Look Like Single Vs. In A Relationship
There’s an episode of How I Met Your Mother where Barney and Robin realize they’ve become completely unrecognizable and miserable. If you were a fan of the series, you probably know what I'm talking about. Season 5, Episode 7 was called "The Rough Patch." And rightfully so. It showed how each half of the once fabulous and feisty couple had lost sight of who they were before they dated. Barney and Robin had both become sloppy, overweight, and lazy.
While the comedy series makes light of just how drastically dating can change us, in reality, it’s no laughing matter. Being in a relationship that doesn’t bring out the best in you can have some major repercussions on your mind, body, and soul. And once you finally find your way out, it can take months or even years to heal.
People have been sharing very sobering then and now photos, highlighting what they looked like in their last relationship vs single - now. It's part of a viral TikTok trend where netizens reveal why they quickly change their minds about wanting a relationship... whenever they remember "How The Last One Had Me Looking.” There are loads of videos doing the rounds. But Bored Panda has picked out the top ones for anyone who needs some breaking up or staying single inspiration.
This post may include affiliate links.
It's called a toxic relationship for a reason. Dating or loving the wrong person can be poisonous. It can impact your life, your career, your mind, body, and soul. Sometimes, the consequences don't show up for a while. But when they do, they're clear as day. If you don't believe us, look no further than a TikTok trend where people are showing what they looked like in their last relationship versus now.
It can be hard to believe some of these folk are indeed the same person. Many look like they've entered an extreme makeover challenge, done a Benjamin Button on us, and achieved the world's best glow-up. It's not too hard to imagine why they're rethinking getting into another relationship after remembering what the last one did to them.
Remember everyone, you are allowed to complain about parenthood. It doesn't mean that you don't love your kids, it just means that taking care of a human being is very hard and demanding. People judging parents who express their struggles are not the good people they think they are.
Toxic relationships are unhealthy for various reasons. They can send you spinning into a state of anxiety, depression, panic, and fear and completely change who you are as a person. You might have isolated yourself from family and friends. You may feel trapped like you'll never find your true self again.
The Calm app blog defines a toxic relationship as one that "consistently undermines your sense of wellbeing, happiness, and, at times, safety." The site explains that occasional disagreements or conflicts are normal in any relationship, "but a continual pattern of emotional harm, disrespect, and manipulation can lead to deterioration in mental and emotional health."
If you have to ask yourself whether you're in a toxic relationship, there's a good chance you are. Or you'd be too happy to wonder about it. Some of the big red flags are that you feel unsupported. "Instead of feeling uplifted and encouraged, interactions often leave you feeling belittled, inadequate, or sabotaged," reads the Calm blog.
You'll likely also feel that the bad days outweigh the good days. And you are more unhappy than not. You and your partner are constantly fighting and arguing. There's a feeling of heaviness, tension, and general dissatisfaction.
We often hear or read that communication is key to happy and healthy relationships. In the toxic couplings, there's a clear breakdown in communication. It's marred by disrespect, insults, accusations, or even silence. There are things left unsaid, and elephants in the proverbial room. You feel unheard... and, at times, unloved.
If your partner acts like they own you and dictates who you can see, what you can see, and how you should dress, act, or feel, consider this a huge red flag. Healthy relationships are not centered around controlling behavior and dominant dynamics.
The same applies if your partner is a master of manipulation or is constantly gaslighting you. Or if you feel like you're walking on eggshells, always in a state of guilt. Someone who loves you will show you they care and will not disregard your emotional needs or feelings.
There's a reason the people who are taking part in the TikiTok trend look so drastically different in their "Then and Now" photos. When your emotional well-being takes a knock, your physical well-being often follows soon after.
"The constant stress and negativity can lead to symptoms like insomnia, changes in appetite, or chronic health issues," reads the Calm blog. "Toxic relationships can cause isolation, making it harder to reach out for help when you need it most."
Many people stay in bad relationships much longer than they should. And there are various reasons... Your emotional attachment to your partner could keep you confused or stuck. Or maybe you have a fear of being alone. There could be financial reasons. Or you truly believe your partner will change.
"The cycle of toxicity can erode self-confidence and decision-making abilities, making the prospect of leaving seem daunting or even impossible," notes the Calm site.
The first step to getting out is to acknowledge you're in a toxic or unhealthy relationship. And then to make a decision to leave. Find support in family, friends, someone you trust, or even a professional like a therapist. Create your exit strategy taking into account things like where you'll go, what you'll say (if anything), how you'll support yourself financially and when to leave.
You might choose to leave immediately and suddenly, or you could take a more gradual approach and disengage slowly. This means reducing contact with your partner and distancing yourself from the relationship.
The experts at Calm say this approach can be less confrontational and may give you time to adjust emotionally and logistically to the change. But if you ever feel unsafe or in danger, don't drag it out. Seek help and leave as soon as possible. Remember, you are not alone. You can and will get through this.
Oh wait! That's right! lakota_tik...108ed8.jpg
That's how it should be, but so many people have/had to deal with a*****e relationships and suffer from it, both morally and physically. We shouldn't judge, but be empathetic.Load More Replies...
Oh wait! That's right! lakota_tik...108ed8.jpg
That's how it should be, but so many people have/had to deal with a*****e relationships and suffer from it, both morally and physically. We shouldn't judge, but be empathetic.Load More Replies...