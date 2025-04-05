ADVERTISEMENT

There’s an episode of How I Met Your Mother where Barney and Robin realize they’ve become completely unrecognizable and miserable. If you were a fan of the series, you probably know what I'm talking about. Season 5, Episode 7 was called "The Rough Patch." And rightfully so. It showed how each half of the once fabulous and feisty couple had lost sight of who they were before they dated. Barney and Robin had both become sloppy, overweight, and lazy.

While the comedy series makes light of just how drastically dating can change us, in reality, it’s no laughing matter. Being in a relationship that doesn’t bring out the best in you can have some major repercussions on your mind, body, and soul. And once you finally find your way out, it can take months or even years to heal.

People have been sharing very sobering then and now photos, highlighting what they looked like in their last relationship vs single - now. It's part of a viral TikTok trend where netizens reveal why they quickly change their minds about wanting a relationship... whenever they remember "How The Last One Had Me Looking.” There are loads of videos doing the rounds. But Bored Panda has picked out the top ones for anyone who needs some breaking up or staying single inspiration. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two women sharing photos of their appearance single vs. in a relationship, showing contrast in style and expression.

kamryngarcia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tyranamar_1 avatar
Tyranamar
Tyranamar
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not the same person. Not even the same nose or lips.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Man showing single vs. relationship look; left in glasses and jacket, right in white shirt on beach holding phone.

    whothehellisalex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman showing a difference in appearance when single versus in a relationship, highlighting stress impact.

    misstina111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It's called a toxic relationship for a reason. Dating or loving the wrong person can be poisonous. It can impact your life, your career, your mind, body, and soul. Sometimes, the consequences don't show up for a while. But when they do, they're clear as day. If you don't believe us, look no further than a TikTok trend where people are showing what they looked like in their last relationship versus now.
    #4

    Two people sharing single vs. relationship looks; one outside in a white dress, the other in a bathroom with patterned pants.

    saturnbaby__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Person showing single vs. relationship appearance, highlighting changes in style and expression.

    ceeeewaay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman smiling outdoors single vs. happy in a relationship with baby, showcasing life changes.

    wellmamapele Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can be hard to believe some of these folk are indeed the same person. Many look like they've entered an extreme makeover challenge, done a Benjamin Button on us, and achieved the world's best glow-up. It's not too hard to imagine why they're rethinking getting into another relationship after remembering what the last one did to them.
    #7

    Single vs relationship: woman posing confidently beside a tearful, mascara-streaked face.

    valcadarso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman single vs. in a relationship: relaxed pose and with baby in arms, reflecting on wanting another child.

    chantel_2101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember everyone, you are allowed to complain about parenthood. It doesn't mean that you don't love your kids, it just means that taking care of a human being is very hard and demanding. People judging parents who express their struggles are not the good people they think they are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Person poses confidently in a mirror when single; on the phone behind glass when in a relationship.

    thedamndes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Toxic relationships are unhealthy for various reasons. They can send you spinning into a state of anxiety, depression, panic, and fear and completely change who you are as a person. You might have isolated yourself from family and friends. You may feel trapped like you'll never find your true self again.

    The Calm app blog defines a toxic relationship as one that "consistently undermines your sense of wellbeing, happiness, and, at times, safety." The site explains that occasional disagreements or conflicts are normal in any relationship, "but a continual pattern of emotional harm, disrespect, and manipulation can lead to deterioration in mental and emotional health."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comparison of someone single vs. in a relationship, with different outfits and expressions in each photo.

    bebesoso77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Person contemplating love, wearing glasses, in a split image comparing single vs. in a relationship appearance.

    existingwithjelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comparison of two photos showing a woman single vs. in a relationship with humorous text overlay.

    beccaelise87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you have to ask yourself whether you're in a toxic relationship, there's a good chance you are. Or you'd be too happy to wonder about it. Some of the big red flags are that you feel unsupported. "Instead of feeling uplifted and encouraged, interactions often leave you feeling belittled, inadequate, or sabotaged," reads the Calm blog.

    You'll likely also feel that the bad days outweigh the good days. And you are more unhappy than not. You and your partner are constantly fighting and arguing. There's a feeling of heaviness, tension, and general dissatisfaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman smiling in a car next to her photo in a cozy setting with children, illustrating single vs. relationship life.

    this_angelas_life Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman smiling in a white dress on a balcony; another photo shows her casually in a car, capturing single vs. relationship looks.

    edenlorenia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person showing a transformation from being in a relationship to being single, with different hairstyles and outfits.

    yeah_datsmoneeyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We often hear or read that communication is key to happy and healthy relationships. In the toxic couplings, there's a clear breakdown in communication. It's marred by disrespect, insults, accusations, or even silence. There are things left unsaid, and elephants in the proverbial room. You feel unheard... and, at times, unloved.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Two women sharing how they look single versus in a relationship, one posing with makeup and one casually dressed with a smile.

    dollabillas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Person in white top and brown pants taking mirror selfies, highlighting appearance single vs. in a relationship.

    steph21__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Man driving a car in two photos showing contrast of being single vs. in a relationship.

    junior05ws Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If your partner acts like they own you and dictates who you can see, what you can see, and how you should dress, act, or feel, consider this a huge red flag. Healthy relationships are not centered around controlling behavior and dominant dynamics.

    The same applies if your partner is a master of manipulation or is constantly gaslighting you. Or if you feel like you're walking on eggshells, always in a state of guilt. Someone who loves you will show you they care and will not disregard your emotional needs or feelings.
    #19

    Woman showing single vs. relationship look; mirror selfie in activewear and outdoor setting with dessert.

    kingcity5150 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Two images show a person's appearance single vs. in a relationship; the first is stylishly dressed, the second with a natural look.

    audreycardinal222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman showing contrasting emotions single vs. in a relationship.

    dionnadnae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There's a reason the people who are taking part in the TikiTok trend look so drastically different in their "Then and Now" photos. When your emotional well-being takes a knock, your physical well-being often follows soon after.

    "The constant stress and negativity can lead to symptoms like insomnia, changes in appetite, or chronic health issues," reads the Calm blog. "Toxic relationships can cause isolation, making it harder to reach out for help when you need it most."
    #22

    Man in a car, looking calm; next to him looking distressed, highlighting single versus relationship appearance.

    leonnunz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Person showing contrast in appearance when single versus in a relationship, highlighting differences in expression and demeanor.

    chocolatesurvivor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Person showing contrast between being single and in a relationship, featuring a makeup-enhanced look and a natural look.

    virginiaginger00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many people stay in bad relationships much longer than they should. And there are various reasons... Your emotional attachment to your partner could keep you confused or stuck. Or maybe you have a fear of being alone. There could be financial reasons. Or you truly believe your partner will change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The cycle of toxicity can erode self-confidence and decision-making abilities, making the prospect of leaving seem daunting or even impossible," notes the Calm site.

    The first step to getting out is to acknowledge you're in a toxic or unhealthy relationship. And then to make a decision to leave. Find support in family, friends, someone you trust, or even a professional like a therapist. Create your exit strategy taking into account things like where you'll go, what you'll say (if anything), how you'll support yourself financially and when to leave.
    #25

    Person showing how they look single versus in a relationship, sitting in a car.

    locdgoat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Person showing contrast between looking single vs. in a relationship in casual selfies.

    savannah_vaa0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Woman shows contrast in appearance: confident when single vs. relaxed in a relationship, highlighting personal transformation.

    bel.rosee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    You might choose to leave immediately and suddenly, or you could take a more gradual approach and disengage slowly. This means reducing contact with your partner and distancing yourself from the relationship.

    The experts at Calm say this approach can be less confrontational and may give you time to adjust emotionally and logistically to the change. But if you ever feel unsafe or in danger, don't drag it out. Seek help and leave as soon as possible. Remember, you are not alone. You can and will get through this.
    #28

    Person showing single vs. relationship appearance, smiling on the left, serious on the right, indoors.

    taywerrr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Person looking calm while single, then crying in a relationship, highlighting contrasting emotions.

    hehh44600 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Woman showing change in appearance when single versus in a relationship, with text about relationship effects.

    jaxybabyyyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Person showcasing appearance changes single vs. in a relationship, wearing casual outfits in different settings.

    iluvthemgay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Person taking a selfie in a mirror and another smiling, representing a single versus in a relationship look comparison.

    giadasmania Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Person with red braids looking confident vs. same person stressed and teary outside, highlighting single and relationship dynamics.

    kiyyahnexttdoor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Person showing contrast in appearance when single vs. in a relationship with different clothing and expressions.

    allexandrajolie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Person showing contrast: smiling single vs. casual relationship look, highlighting change in mood.

    elainekelsey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Person taking selfies showing their appearance single vs. in a relationship, wearing casual clothes in a bathroom setting.

    mani_loc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman shows contrast of appearance single vs. in a relationship, wearing headphones and casual clothes.

    zi.in Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Woman showing difference in appearance when single vs. in a relationship, wearing a denim jacket and tortoiseshell glasses.

    user28291849228 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Two images of a woman in a car; showcasing her appearance while single versus in a relationship.

    strawberrym0.0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person in mirror selfies, showing contrast when single vs. in a relationship.

    idk00877 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Person smiling vs. looking stressed; illustrating single vs. in a relationship appearances.

    officialglasye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Woman showing contrast of single vs. relationship appearance, wearing sunglasses in one image, and barefaced in the other.

    agbnasty555 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Single vs. relationship look comparison; woman smiling on left, serious on right.

    nicolegreenblatt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Person in a white shirt smiling in one image, with short hair in another, showing appearance change single vs. relationship.

    dilynzjolly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!