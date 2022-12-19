Cats rule the world. No one can tell me any different. They are the masters of the household, the masters of the internet, and the masters of each heart they come across. You see a cat—too bad, it’s too late to run. From now on you’re a pawn in their game.

For that very reason, we at Bored Panda decided to give you a list of some of the most majestic, beautiful, and outright perfect cats to fill your soul mirth and pleasurable purpose. But as it sometimes happens, this gift got mishandled in post, so the feline friends of today are a bit… strange, to say the least.

The good people of the world have been sharing their beloved yet questionable cats in a subreddit named r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, which houses 623k owners and kitty lovers alike. Some of the group’s moderators were very kind to answer Bored Panda’s questions, so make sure you stick around for that!

Also, don’t forget to upvote your favorite silly kitties, leave your thoughts and best cat puns in the comments below, and enjoy! Let’s cat into it!

More info: Reddit