Cats rule the world. No one can tell me any different. They are the masters of the household, the masters of the internet, and the masters of each heart they come across. You see a cat—too bad, it’s too late to run. From now on you’re a pawn in their game. 

For that very reason, we at Bored Panda decided to give you a list of some of the most majestic, beautiful, and outright perfect cats to fill your soul mirth and pleasurable purpose. But as it sometimes happens, this gift got mishandled in post, so the feline friends of today are a bit… strange, to say the least. 

The good people of the world have been sharing their beloved yet questionable cats in a subreddit named r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, which houses 623k owners and kitty lovers alike. Some of the group’s moderators were very kind to answer Bored Panda’s questions, so make sure you stick around for that! 

Also, don’t forget to upvote your favorite silly kitties, leave your thoughts and best cat puns in the comments below, and enjoy! Let’s cat into it! 

#1

Not Sure If It Is A Cat Or A Dinosaur

Not Sure If It Is A Cat Or A Dinosaur

ruspartisan Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Purrasic Park starring the Purranysaurous Rex

Cats can either be the epitome of elegance and gracefulness or the epitome of outright weirdness. Nothing in between. Regardless of which they decide to be for the day—Vogue models or spawns of hellfire—they’re a pleasure to observe. The latter variation is made much more approachable by the subreddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat. 

As the name suggests, the good people of said community are sharing pictures of their cats that make other people question their extended warranty. Started by the Reddit user nicknamed “metrix” all the way back in August 2015, the subreddit houses over 623k members. After this list is done, there may be more, but I digress. 

They told Bored Panda that they started this subreddit as a sibling to r/whatswrongwithyourdog. Silly pups are fine and all, but silly cats take the cake (or the catnip, or maybe both). To those unfamiliar with the term ‘silly,’ it means the exhibiting or indication of a lack of common sense or sound judgment, or in simpler words, weak in intellect, playfully lighthearted and amusing, or stunned or dazed. 
#2

He Might Be Prayin Or Something

He Might Be Prayin Or Something

ace_indra Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Shhh, he controlling light magic, how else is the chandelier lighting up?

#3

Do You File A Cat By Category?

Do You File A Cat By Category?

RiffRaffMama Report

Saggi
Saggi
“So over here we have the cuteness section”

Another admin of the group who’d “been here longer than half of the subreddit age but was not present at its founding” told Bored Panda that what draws people to their page is the universal and undisputed love for cats. “The internet loves cats, Reddit loves cats. Cats are weird, derpy, lovable, smart and sometimes dumb, and always interesting,” they said. 

When asked what their message would be to their dedicated followers and group members, they said: “Have fun and see things on the bright side!” One of the tools to do just that is laughter. Vinod Goel, a psychology professor at York University in Toronto, argues that the brain’s reward circuit, the set of structures that underlie our reactions to all sorts of pleasurable experiences, is responsible for our experiences with humor. 

At the same time, different sorts of humor, from puns to visual jokes, may involve separate areas of the brain to figure out what’s so funny. I know what you might be thinking—what’s this got to do with cats? Whelp, there’s gotta be a reason why we find these silly little creatures so amusing when they’re not acting as we expect them to. 
#4

He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing

He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing

cobra8950 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Oh my gosh, where did you get that mutant spider cat?!

#5

He Won’t Let Me Take It Off

He Won't Let Me Take It Off

grayshush Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
dis is how I get the butterflies to come to me <3

#6

He Actively Chooses To Lay Like This

He Actively Chooses To Lay Like This

ZephyrBird Report

The art of humor is built upon many structures that lead to the perfect chucklesome reaction, and one of those points is the unexpected. “A successful joke is one that springs some sort of surprise on the listener,” says British comedian Mark Watson. “You begin by suggesting one scenario and then somehow, you undermine it,” he continues. 

What you usually expect of a cat is a cute little furball that emanates power, not a lazy and confused-looking animal that somehow turned its body upside down and around. They’re unpredictable, and hence, entertaining, teaching one and all that you don’t need to be purrfect to be adored
#7

My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History

My Friend's Cat, Winston. Either He's Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History

ephemeralbiscuit Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
*cue scary music* “It was. dark and stormy night…AND MY FOOD BOWL WAS ONLY HALF FULL!”

#8

Today My Foster Kittens Tried Nursing On My Fixed Male Resident Cat. I Repeat. This Dude Has No Milk And These Are Not His Babies 😂

Today My Foster Kittens Tried Nursing On My Fixed Male Resident Cat. I Repeat. This Dude Has No Milk And These Are Not His Babies 😂

grayshush Report

#9

He Stands Like This When He Thinks We Aren’t Looking…

He Stands Like This When He Thinks We Aren't Looking…

Em_Cat2 Report

nobodyever
nobodyever
He is a secret agent cat, waiting for a moment to end humanity.

Besides, laughter is good for the soul, and laughing at oneself is a surefire way to live forever (or so is my tactic). Humor feels good; it distracts us from our problems and promotes a lighter perspective. Martin and Ford described the three top humor theories back in 2018: relief, superiority, and incongruity theories. 

The first one, relief theory, talks about pent-up pressure and tension being relieved through laughter. Many of us may relate to high-anxiety situations where a joke feels like a much-needed outlet, leading to nervous chuckling. The second theory of superiority states that humor acts as a form of self-esteem enhancement. Nothing beats the feeling of triumph over the stupid mistakes or misfortune of others!
#10

Perfect Landing

Perfect Landing

spencermaydriver Report

#11

10/10 Nuisance

10/10 Nuisance

callandiajelly Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Alternative option if the cat doesn't want to bathe

#12

The “Shut Up, I’m Doing Me” Face

The "Shut Up, I'm Doing Me" Face

Tailsofumi Report

Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
'Why are you laughing, hooman? This is very clearly the fine art of yoga. No, I am not stuck, what makes you say that?'

Lastly, the theory of incongruity (or strangeness), believed to be the most influential humor theory, states that laughter is a result of a situation in which we get a different outcome than what was expected. The usual punchline ain’t funny for a reason—we know what’s coming—but once a different path is taken, our interest peaks once again. 

It makes sense for humor and positive well-being to be linked. Martin argues that those with a good sense of humor will be in a better position to weather difficult situations, enjoy more cohesive relationships, find humor in all sorts of experiences, and benefit from more positive mental and physical health. 
#13

After A Long Day Of Building The Nation

After A Long Day Of Building The Nation

kalipapers Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
I love how they just sit around him and let him sleep :)

#14

I Don’t Even Have A Funny Caption For This One. I’m Speechless

I Don't Even Have A Funny Caption For This One. I'm Speechless

minminminnow Report

The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
When you accidentally open the front camera...

#15

I Actually Can’t Describe It. This Is Sophie

I Actually Can't Describe It. This Is Sophie

Agreeable_Yam7676 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
I feel you Sophie. The first five days after the weekend are so tough

So, dear readers, please continue scrolling and upvoting your favorite felines. We’re grateful to the moderators of r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat for answering our questions, and they believe that the subreddit has not yet reached its peak. When asked what the future holds for their page, they said: “Meow, straight to the stars!”

We wish them the best, and to you, dear reader, I wish you a wonderful day ahead. Don’t forget to leave your best cat puns in the comments, and I shall see you in the next one! Stay awesome! 
#16

Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

0MoodIndigo0 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
nuffink to see here hooman go way ...and tell Mom we luff her!!

#17

T-Rex

T-Rex

Adventurous-Cell-362 Report

#18

My Cat Steals Clothes From My Closet And Then Brings The Item She Stole To Her Litterbox, In Which She Carefully Places It So The Item Of Clothing Is Always Fully Inside It, No Matter How Big

My Cat Steals Clothes From My Closet And Then Brings The Item She Stole To Her Litterbox, In Which She Carefully Places It So The Item Of Clothing Is Always Fully Inside It, No Matter How Big

noisystrawberry Report

R
R
Buy another sand. She doesn’t like the feeling of it on her paws.

#19

Why

Why

_hugo_j_ Report

#20

Morning Meditation

Morning Meditation

aldolaseb Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Zen Cat, probably surpassed the meaning of life

#21

This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)

This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)

shyfemalecharacter Report

#22

Think He'd Like The Beach? This Is A Daily Occurrence

Think He'd Like The Beach? This Is A Daily Occurrence

DarthYsalamir Report

#23

This Is Possibly The Greatest Picture I Have On My Camera Roll

This Is Possibly The Greatest Picture I Have On My Camera Roll

UniKilledMe Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Hold on and never let go

#24

He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke

He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke

WitchesAlmanac Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Me when my mom opens my blinds in the morning:

#25

I Think I Might’ve Done Something Wrong Because Apparently My Cat Wants Me To Sit Down And Have A Talk With Him

I Think I Might've Done Something Wrong Because Apparently My Cat Wants Me To Sit Down And Have A Talk With Him

Salty-Photo-57 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
we need to talk Tuna investment hooman ... buy more!!

#26

What’s Wrong Bobbi?

What's Wrong Bobbi?

Assuume Report

2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
No one puts Bobbi in a corner, except, apparently, Bobbi.

#27

Why Is My Cat Flexing On Me?

Why Is My Cat Flexing On Me?

aereeka Report

#28

Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken

Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken

CleverlySavory41 Report

#29

He Looks Like He's About To Tell You Old War Stories

He Looks Like He's About To Tell You Old War Stories

anoneti Report

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Back in my day we didn't have no fancy laser pointers. We actually had to go out and hunt mice all day

#30

Cat Van Damme

Cat Van Damme

frothy_boasting Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
If it weren’t for the turd-like tail, I would’ve thought they were a really fluffy monkey.

#31

Last Year One Of The Foster Kittens We Had Maintained Eye Contact As He Took A Standing Poop

Last Year One Of The Foster Kittens We Had Maintained Eye Contact As He Took A Standing Poop

kec36 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
"Look at me, I am the captain now!"

#32

Meet Charlie

Meet Charlie

highfivesandhandjobs Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Charlie looks like my orchestra teacher in cat form 😟

#33

No Talk Me I Angy

No Talk Me I Angy

ProdRogue Report

nobodyever
nobodyever
“Don’t talk to me human, I have found that you put one cat food less in my bowl today, I don’t know what I have ever done to you, but this is no way to be treated. Aren’t I your friend, is this the great agony of betrayal?”

#34

Yawn Stretch On The Hutch

Yawn Stretch On The Hutch

jstarrs Report

#35

Well She Likes The Fan I Guess

Well She Likes The Fan I Guess

Mr_Hyde337 Report

Michele Black
Michele Black
I laughed ridiculously hard at this photo! Love the extra toe..

#36

When I Forget To Shut The Bedroom Door She Brings Socks Into The Living Room While I’m At Work. Yes, They Are In Pairs

When I Forget To Shut The Bedroom Door She Brings Socks Into The Living Room While I'm At Work. Yes, They Are In Pairs

vision_repair Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
The Void demands more sacrificial socks....

#37

He Won't Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves

He Won't Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves

paintingcatlady Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Just checking that's not my A grade catnip hooman!!

#38

My Cat Likes To Drink The Hooman Soup

My Cat Likes To Drink The Hooman Soup

Nickey9Doors Report

#39

He Has A Milkshake Addiction

He Has A Milkshake Addiction

brighthair84 Report

Sinead Kenny
Sinead Kenny
Don't think it's his only addiction ahem!

#40

Spent My Life With Cats. Never Had A Torti Until Now. Ok, Now I Understand What Y’all Are Taking Bout…

Spent My Life With Cats. Never Had A Torti Until Now. Ok, Now I Understand What Y'all Are Taking Bout…

a_cat_called_noodles Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Yep they really hate lucky chinese cat ornaments

#41

Kast Iron Kitter

Kast Iron Kitter

bohemianretainer15 Report

Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
I'm sorry, this was supposed to be about cats. I only see two saucepans; not a single kitty in sight!

#42

I'm Pretty Sure I Interrupted Something

I'm Pretty Sure I Interrupted Something

awildketchupappeared Report

#43

Almost Positive That Our Black Cat Got Into The Catnip That’s In The Planter Moments Before This Photo Was Taken…

Almost Positive That Our Black Cat Got Into The Catnip That's In The Planter Moments Before This Photo Was Taken…

leahmacrae Report

#44

Just Sitting, Staring At The Back Of This Chair. Standard Thursday Activities

Just Sitting, Staring At The Back Of This Chair. Standard Thursday Activities

BeansandWeiss Report

#45

Ralph Likes To Hang Out Like This

Ralph Likes To Hang Out Like This

ossobuffo Report

#46

I Shall Ride You Into Battle!

I Shall Ride You Into Battle!

OK-Candy Report

#47

What. The. F... Is This. Cat Probably

What. The. F... Is This. Cat Probably

thehealthylookout Report

#48

This Cat Loves Corn

This Cat Loves Corn

JamalianLancaster Report

#49

Is My Cat Broken?

Is My Cat Broken?

Pastelpink_kitty Report

#50

Kitty

Kitty

Master1718 Report

Show thyself
Show thyself
That stare is slightly disturbing

#51

I Have A Bat, Apparently

I Have A Bat, Apparently

Cerulean_Dawn Report

#52

I Don’t Know What To Call This But She’s Enjoying Herself

I Don't Know What To Call This But She's Enjoying Herself

capncherry Report

#53

Loulou Always Had An… Interesting Way Of Doing Things

Loulou Always Had An… Interesting Way Of Doing Things

_tiredpanda Report

#54

I Think My Dog Got Stuck :p

I Think My Dog Got Stuck :p

le_sus Report

#55

Just Couldn't Make It

Just Couldn't Make It

katharinax Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
wow such a talented artist ...let him sleep :)

#56

My Cat In A Predicament

My Cat In A Predicament

Dangerous-Reward5529 Report

#57

The Perfect Bed

The Perfect Bed

Aidangameguy1Reddit Report

#58

He’s Just…abnormally Long. Why Is He So Long

He's Just…abnormally Long. Why Is He So Long

tylewis628 Report

#59

Kitty Is Plotting Revenge!

Kitty Is Plotting Revenge!

MeliaDanae Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Perhaps sleep with one eye open from now on

#60

Antonio Loves To Bask

Antonio Loves To Bask

abbyy46 Report

