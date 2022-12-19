99 Times Cats Malfunctioned, Making People Ask, “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” (New Pics) Interview
Cats rule the world. No one can tell me any different. They are the masters of the household, the masters of the internet, and the masters of each heart they come across. You see a cat—too bad, it’s too late to run. From now on you’re a pawn in their game.
For that very reason, we at Bored Panda decided to give you a list of some of the most majestic, beautiful, and outright perfect cats to fill your soul mirth and pleasurable purpose. But as it sometimes happens, this gift got mishandled in post, so the feline friends of today are a bit… strange, to say the least.
The good people of the world have been sharing their beloved yet questionable cats in a subreddit named r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat, which houses 623k owners and kitty lovers alike. Some of the group’s moderators were very kind to answer Bored Panda’s questions, so make sure you stick around for that!
Not Sure If It Is A Cat Or A Dinosaur
Cats can either be the epitome of elegance and gracefulness or the epitome of outright weirdness. Nothing in between. Regardless of which they decide to be for the day—Vogue models or spawns of hellfire—they’re a pleasure to observe. The latter variation is made much more approachable by the subreddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat.
As the name suggests, the good people of said community are sharing pictures of their cats that make other people question their extended warranty. Started by the Reddit user nicknamed “metrix” all the way back in August 2015, the subreddit houses over 623k members. After this list is done, there may be more, but I digress.
They told Bored Panda that they started this subreddit as a sibling to r/whatswrongwithyourdog. Silly pups are fine and all, but silly cats take the cake (or the catnip, or maybe both). To those unfamiliar with the term ‘silly,’ it means the exhibiting or indication of a lack of common sense or sound judgment, or in simpler words, weak in intellect, playfully lighthearted and amusing, or stunned or dazed.
He Might Be Prayin Or Something
Shhh, he controlling light magic, how else is the chandelier lighting up?
Do You File A Cat By Category?
Another admin of the group who’d “been here longer than half of the subreddit age but was not present at its founding” told Bored Panda that what draws people to their page is the universal and undisputed love for cats. “The internet loves cats, Reddit loves cats. Cats are weird, derpy, lovable, smart and sometimes dumb, and always interesting,” they said.
When asked what their message would be to their dedicated followers and group members, they said: “Have fun and see things on the bright side!” One of the tools to do just that is laughter. Vinod Goel, a psychology professor at York University in Toronto, argues that the brain’s reward circuit, the set of structures that underlie our reactions to all sorts of pleasurable experiences, is responsible for our experiences with humor.
At the same time, different sorts of humor, from puns to visual jokes, may involve separate areas of the brain to figure out what’s so funny. I know what you might be thinking—what’s this got to do with cats? Whelp, there’s gotta be a reason why we find these silly little creatures so amusing when they’re not acting as we expect them to.
He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing
He Won’t Let Me Take It Off
He Actively Chooses To Lay Like This
The art of humor is built upon many structures that lead to the perfect chucklesome reaction, and one of those points is the unexpected. “A successful joke is one that springs some sort of surprise on the listener,” says British comedian Mark Watson. “You begin by suggesting one scenario and then somehow, you undermine it,” he continues.
What you usually expect of a cat is a cute little furball that emanates power, not a lazy and confused-looking animal that somehow turned its body upside down and around. They’re unpredictable, and hence, entertaining, teaching one and all that you don’t need to be purrfect to be adored.
My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History
*cue scary music* “It was. dark and stormy night…AND MY FOOD BOWL WAS ONLY HALF FULL!”
Today My Foster Kittens Tried Nursing On My Fixed Male Resident Cat. I Repeat. This Dude Has No Milk And These Are Not His Babies 😂
He Stands Like This When He Thinks We Aren’t Looking…
He is a secret agent cat, waiting for a moment to end humanity.
Besides, laughter is good for the soul, and laughing at oneself is a surefire way to live forever (or so is my tactic). Humor feels good; it distracts us from our problems and promotes a lighter perspective. Martin and Ford described the three top humor theories back in 2018: relief, superiority, and incongruity theories.
The first one, relief theory, talks about pent-up pressure and tension being relieved through laughter. Many of us may relate to high-anxiety situations where a joke feels like a much-needed outlet, leading to nervous chuckling. The second theory of superiority states that humor acts as a form of self-esteem enhancement. Nothing beats the feeling of triumph over the stupid mistakes or misfortune of others!
Perfect Landing
10/10 Nuisance
The “Shut Up, I’m Doing Me” Face
'Why are you laughing, hooman? This is very clearly the fine art of yoga. No, I am not stuck, what makes you say that?'
Lastly, the theory of incongruity (or strangeness), believed to be the most influential humor theory, states that laughter is a result of a situation in which we get a different outcome than what was expected. The usual punchline ain’t funny for a reason—we know what’s coming—but once a different path is taken, our interest peaks once again.
It makes sense for humor and positive well-being to be linked. Martin argues that those with a good sense of humor will be in a better position to weather difficult situations, enjoy more cohesive relationships, find humor in all sorts of experiences, and benefit from more positive mental and physical health.
After A Long Day Of Building The Nation
I Don’t Even Have A Funny Caption For This One. I’m Speechless
I Actually Can’t Describe It. This Is Sophie
I feel you Sophie. The first five days after the weekend are so tough
So, dear readers, please continue scrolling and upvoting your favorite felines. We’re grateful to the moderators of r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat for answering our questions, and they believe that the subreddit has not yet reached its peak. When asked what the future holds for their page, they said: “Meow, straight to the stars!”
Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
nuffink to see here hooman go way ...and tell Mom we luff her!!
T-Rex
My Cat Steals Clothes From My Closet And Then Brings The Item She Stole To Her Litterbox, In Which She Carefully Places It So The Item Of Clothing Is Always Fully Inside It, No Matter How Big
Why
Morning Meditation
This Cat Is A Person (Not My Cat)
Think He'd Like The Beach? This Is A Daily Occurrence
This Is Possibly The Greatest Picture I Have On My Camera Roll
He Scrunged So Hard His Face Broke
I Think I Might’ve Done Something Wrong Because Apparently My Cat Wants Me To Sit Down And Have A Talk With Him
What’s Wrong Bobbi?
Why Is My Cat Flexing On Me?
Kitty Thinks Human Is Broken
He Looks Like He's About To Tell You Old War Stories
Cat Van Damme
If it weren’t for the turd-like tail, I would’ve thought they were a really fluffy monkey.
Last Year One Of The Foster Kittens We Had Maintained Eye Contact As He Took A Standing Poop
Meet Charlie
No Talk Me I Angy
“Don’t talk to me human, I have found that you put one cat food less in my bowl today, I don’t know what I have ever done to you, but this is no way to be treated. Aren’t I your friend, is this the great agony of betrayal?”
Yawn Stretch On The Hutch
Well She Likes The Fan I Guess
I laughed ridiculously hard at this photo! Love the extra toe..
When I Forget To Shut The Bedroom Door She Brings Socks Into The Living Room While I’m At Work. Yes, They Are In Pairs
He Won't Stop Huffing My Tea Leaves
My Cat Likes To Drink The Hooman Soup
He Has A Milkshake Addiction
Spent My Life With Cats. Never Had A Torti Until Now. Ok, Now I Understand What Y’all Are Taking Bout…
Kast Iron Kitter
I'm sorry, this was supposed to be about cats. I only see two saucepans; not a single kitty in sight!