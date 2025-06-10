ADVERTISEMENT

“What I See vs. What I Take” showcases the unique way photographers perceive the world. Kristina Makeeva, known for her stunning and often fantastical images, for the first time reveals what these magical locations look like when zoomed out.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Kristina shared that she finds it fascinating how, from a certain angle, ordinary places can transform into something magical. “In this way, I wanted to show how important it is to be able to see, not just look. To examine details. To admire. And often the result of such an experience is very unexpected.”

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the post and uncover the magic behind the frame.

