“What I See Vs. What I Take”: 16 Photos Revealing How This Photographer Captures The Perfect ShotInterview With Artist
“What I See vs. What I Take” showcases the unique way photographers perceive the world. Kristina Makeeva, known for her stunning and often fantastical images, for the first time reveals what these magical locations look like when zoomed out.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Kristina shared that she finds it fascinating how, from a certain angle, ordinary places can transform into something magical. “In this way, I wanted to show how important it is to be able to see, not just look. To examine details. To admire. And often the result of such an experience is very unexpected.”
So, without further ado, let’s dive into the post and uncover the magic behind the frame.
Kristina also shared with us what attracted her to the world of photography in the first place.
She wrote: “I have been shooting since I was 16, and working with Photoshop since I was 14 (so 23 years now), and what initially attracted me was the opportunity to escape from a world I didn’t like into my own, from my own fantasies. Then, when I had the opportunity to travel, I saw how beautiful the world itself is, and I began to show it to my audience through the prism of my sense of beauty. Photography heals souls and makes us remember that despite all the hardships, beauty is still all around us, and we just need to see it.”
We were wondering what she hopes her audience takes away from the photos. She explained: “I hope that everyone will be at least a little happier if they understand that beauty is around them every day and every minute. I hope that someone will learn to look deeper and from different angles.”
Lastly, Kristina added: “What do I want to show? I want to show the magic in the ordinary. We have a project that probably permeates all the photos, called ‘Simple Magical Things.’ With this project, we want to show that everyone is surrounded by the amount of magic that they are able to see. That even in the gray, damp reality, there are little things that make our world magical. That life is not somewhere over the mountain in the sakura gardens (which are overflowing in the spring, by the way), but here, in our apple orchards, or in a cup of herbal tea in the rays of the setting sun. That any piece of fabric can turn into a magical train, and that nothing is impossible in principle."
"Photography has enormous power. Sometimes I receive personal messages that my photo helped someone cope with sadness. Sometimes they mention depression, and that it gets better for at least a moment - and I'm glad. In fact, we initially started working to bring the light of beauty to the world, no matter how pathetic it may sound. And I see through the responses that light sometimes helps.
In fact, this is what I want to convey with my photographs - light and miracle.”