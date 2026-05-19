Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Experts Share Ways To Prepare “Digital Afterlife” Before Loved Ones Get Locked Out Of Your Accounts
Smartphone screen showing social media apps highlighting digital afterlife account access preparation.
Social Issues, Society

Experts Share Ways To Prepare “Digital Afterlife” Before Loved Ones Get Locked Out Of Your Accounts

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Who and what are we? Great minds have given different answers in different eras, but today, any answer would be incomplete without mentioning our digital legacy. After all, virtually every modern person leaves behind a colossal digital footprint across social media, various services, and messaging apps.

And then, when the inevitable happens and one of us passes away, the heirs have to deal with the digital inheritance in addition to the “regular” one. And they have to do this quite quickly, too, because many subscriptions renew automatically, and the heirs end up paying for lapsed subscriptions… So the question of “digital legacy” is more relevant today than ever.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Almost every person in the modern world leaves a huge digital footprint behind, but what happens to it when the netizen passes away?

    Person preparing digital afterlife using smartphone at night

    Image credits: Vadim Bogulov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In addition to a “regular” will, it’s quite necessary today to create a “digital will” as well, just in case

    Five years ago, an electrical engineer I knew passed away at work in a tragic accident. Since then, I’ve felt uneasy every time Facebook “optimistically” suggests I wish him a happy birthday. And in my country, mobile operators release numbers that haven’t been active for a year, so sometimes it’s quite eerie when I see “him” online on WhatsApp…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And why is that? Because his wife and relatives didn’t manage his “digital legacy” properly at the time, and didn’t, for example, transfer his Facebook account to a special memorial status. How appropriate and relevant is this for those grieving? Well, let’s say it certainly makes sense in today’s world.

    Cemetery with angel statue symbolizing digital afterlife

    Image credits: Leo_Visions / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    There is no centralized legislation regarding digital legacy nowadays, so different digital platforms have their own rules

    By and large, even if you don’t plan to leave this world and have long-term, ambitious plans, it’s still worth considering your digital legacy. At the very least, because, sadly, humans are not only mortal, but sometimes suddenly mortal. So, at the very least, making things easier for our heirs would be a noble thing to do.

    In social media services like Google, you can set a period of inactivity: 3, 6, 12, or 18 months, after which the account will be deleted, and certain data (you specify which data exactly) will be transferred to trusted individuals you designate. However, relatives can also request the deletion of a Google account by submitting a passing certificate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watching sign-up process on laptop for digital afterlife

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    A similar routine operates in the Apple ecosystem, where anyone can designate another person as a trusted individual in their account settings. Then, with a key and a passing certificate, the heir will be able to access documents, photos, and notes. However, note: not personal keychains or purchases!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Facebook and Instagram, relatives can memorialize the account owner’s account by submitting a passing certificate, too. This will disable access to the account, and a special mark will appear next to the late user’s name. Additionally, the heirs can request complete closure and deletion of the page using a special form.

    Social media apps on phone related to digital afterlife

    Image credits: dlxmedia.hu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It should also be noted that most countries today lack centralized legislation governing the inheritance of digital assets, so many platforms establish their own internal rules for such cases. Anyway, relatives or friends of the deceased will have to invest considerable time and effort to get everything done correctly.

    Hands holding phone with social media apps for digital afterlife

    Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Anyway, many experts do recommend documenting your digital life, just to make it easier for your possible heirs

    If you want to make it easier for your heirs to close your subscriptions or access your accounts, simply document your digital life and select one or more trusted individuals who can access these records. Many experts strongly recommend creating a “digital will” – perhaps over time, this will simply become a generally accepted “rule of good form.”

    Many people in the comments also noted that they realized the importance of a “digital will” through their own painful personal experiences and how much documenting a person’s digital life makes things easier for the deceased person’s relatives. The general trend is that the more sophisticated the system, the easier it is to understand and sort out. So, what do you, our dear readers, think about this whole concept?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people in the comments recalled their own experience in dealing with “digital legacy” and urged others to at least live their digital lives responsibly

    Advice on managing digital afterlife and account legacy settings

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments on managing digital afterlife after spouse's d***h

    Tips for organizing digital afterlife and assets for family

    Concerns about accessing digital afterlife with biometric locks

    Experience with digital afterlife and account closures after passing

    Comment on handling digital afterlife access via banking not email

    Advice on canceling subscriptions linked to bank accounts after d***h

    Suggestion to include account passwords in wills to manage digital afterlife

    Use of spreadsheet and email triggers to prepare digital afterlife access

    Bank account freezes helping cancel subscriptions for digital afterlife

    Personal story on digital afterlife challenges with subscriptions and access

    Easier to manage digital afterlife by calling banks and companies directly

    Account of logging into a deceased friend's Facebook in digital afterlife

    Explanation of digital accounts memorialization as part of digital afterlife

    Facebook memorialization option for managing digital afterlife accounts

    User explains digital afterlife challenges with Facebook memories revealing deceased users

    Comment about TikTok removing accounts of deceased due to comment moderation issues

    User shares family disagreement about deleting deceased father's Facebook account

    User notes inactive accounts stay until system closes them for inactivity

    User describes social media accounts of deceased being memorialized or inactive

    User explains reporting deceased accounts to Facebook for memorialization

    User shares personal experience of deceased friend's Instagram still active

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT