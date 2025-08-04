Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Half Of It Is Mine”: 21YO Spends Years Taking Care Of Grandpa, Gets Mad Over Entitled Brother’s Demands
Young woman smiling and hugging elderly grandpa, highlighting years spent caring for him and family tensions.
Family, Relationships

“Half Of It Is Mine”: 21YO Spends Years Taking Care Of Grandpa, Gets Mad Over Entitled Brother’s Demands

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

About a decade ago, when my grandmother passed away, my aunt, who had lived in another city most of her life, gave up any rights to her inheritance, even though she was older than my mother, simply because my mom had been her primary caregiver for many years. A noble move! Not everyone does that nowadays, by the way.

For example, the user u/InteractionKey2249, the author of our story today, after years of caring for her elderly grandfather, had to face her entitled elder brother, who wanted nothing to do with the old gentleman in life, but claimed half of his fortune after his funeral. Anyway, let’s just cut to the chase.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post was mostly raised by her grandfather, and then she did her best to take care of him during his last years

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s elder brother, however, left literally after coming of age and almost vanished from their lives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: andreas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The guy posted pics of himself from various glamorous places from time to time, but never showed up at home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He showed up, however, at the grandpa’s funeral – and demanded half of his fortune

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    After learning that the will claims the author is the sole heir, he got mad and accused her of manipulation

    So, the Original poster (OP) tells us that she is 21 years old, and her grandpa recently passed away at the age of 89. Many years ago, when her biological father left, her mom had to work several jobs to support herself and the kids, and her grandpa essentially took on the entire burden of raising both the author and her elder brother (now 29).

    However, when the brother came of age, he practically disappeared, apparently not wanting to support his grandpa himself. “No calls, no visits, no birthday cards,” the author recalls. Grandfather was constantly asking about him, but there was no news from him. Only occasional photos from Dubai, Ibiza, and Vegas appeared on social media. Well, in the last years of his life, it was the OP who looked after the grandpa.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She tried to make sure that the old man’s last years were filled with warmth and attention, so when he passed away peacefully, she was awarded with the will, where our heroine was listed as the only heir. It wasn’t a huge fortune – just a house and some savings. But how surprised the OP was when her brother showed up at the funeral!

    Tanned, smiling, smug attitude and all that – the first thing he asked was what his grandfather left him. When the author said that her grandpa left everything to her, he replied that they were all one family and that he should get half of the inheritance. Moreover, some relatives also agreed with his demands and now reproach the author for being “selfish”. And she, in turn, decided to seek support online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Well, by law, the person providing care usually doesn’t have priority advantages over other heirs – unless, of course, there were a number of circumstances (which, however, weren’t actual in the described situation). So, if there was no will, then the author’s older brother, alas, despite all these years of neglect, would’ve every right to claim the inheritance. But there’s a will.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fact that there is a will changes almost everything. Now, the original poster only has moral doubts – and, obviously, her brother is trying to influence the opinion of other relatives so that they can convince the girl of the need to “share” the fortune with him. Especially since youngsters often succumb to pressure from older family members.

    People in the comments almost unanimously supported the author, claiming that she did everything absolutely right, and that, in fact, her grandpa, making her his sole heir, didn’t actually punish her brother, but, on the contrary, rewarded her for her attitude and help. “Your Grandpa gave you the inheritance because he wanted to,” someone wrote in the comments. “Honor his wishes.”

    As for the relatives who sided with the OP’s brother, here the responders simply urge our heroine to ignore people who, by and large, didn’t care much about her grandfather when he was alive, or about her. “Family isn’t just about DNA, it’s about who shows up when it counts,” another person added quite wisely. So do you, our dear readers, think so too?

    Most commenters sided with the woman, urging her to not care about others’ opinions – just honor her late grandpa’s wishes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You reap what you sow, buddy. In this case, you sowed nothing and abandoned the field, so guess what you get? A big, fat nothing!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You reap what you sow, buddy. In this case, you sowed nothing and abandoned the field, so guess what you get? A big, fat nothing!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT