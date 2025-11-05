ADVERTISEMENT

What would it look like if bees built a nest in some discarded appliance? How much salt can you actually get from a few jars of saltwater? There are all sorts of questions that people will often idly think about, never hoping to actually get an answer. But, as luck would have it, the universe has a way of making things happen.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting examples of people’s wildest hypotheticals actually coming true and someone being around to get a picture of it. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

My Venus Flytrap Is Flowering

Venus flytrap plant with white flowers in a pot, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions about unusual plants.

VeryNiceSmileDental Report

alexkennedy avatar
Alex Kennedy
Alex Kennedy
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gall of eating flying insects and then relying on them to fertilize you!!!

    #2

    What Happens When Foam Filler Has A Slow Leak

    Expanding foam leaking from aerosol can, forming unusual shapes on a tiled floor in a home setting.

    Bleecampbell Report

    #3

    My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

    Three friends taking a selfie near a river with cityscape in the background, showcasing interesting pics that answer questions.

    JuddJasper Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was that horrible old science fiction movie from the 50s when the fellow sprouted a second head? The Manster or something like that?

    #4

    What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Carbon Fiber Tripod

    Burned tripod legs outdoors showing damage and residue, illustrating unexpected effects in interesting pics collection.

    iPhonefondler Report

    #5

    This Is What It Looks Like When A Vine Wall Falls Off The Side Of The Wall

    Topiary art shaped like a vintage car made from woven branches and leaves, showcasing creative and interesting outdoor design.

    slddngwthtgrs Report

    #6

    I Found Out This Is What Happens When Your Cell Phone Vibrates While Trying To Take A Picture Of The Chicago Skyline

    City skyline at sunset over a river, showcasing interesting pics that answer questions you didn’t know you needed to ask.

    poppinpez333 Report

    #7

    Sir, That Is Obviously A Beach Demon

    Fulgurite creation by lightning strikes forming natural hollow glass tubes in sand, illustrating interesting pics about nature facts.

    SantaCruzBio Report

    #8

    My Uncle Is A Fisherman, Caught This Lobster Off Felix Cove, Nfld Yesterday. Half Male, Half Female

    Blue lobster held by gloved hands, showcasing rare and interesting marine life in fascinating pics collection.

    okanagandude Report

    #9

    This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready

    Owl perched on tree branch with glowing red eyes in a natural setting, showcasing interesting pics that answer questions.

    massimo_bragi Report

    #10

    Apparently You Can’t Mix Coke Zero And Fanta

    Layered green and brown drink in a Coca-Cola glass, showcasing one of the interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    FailingKomet Report

    londyn avatar
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this abomination? Why were you even trying to mix coke and Fanta in the first place?

    #11

    What It Looks Like When A Cat Licks Cheese

    Close-up of a burnt hole in a white cloth on a wooden surface, showcasing interesting pics that answer questions.

    IansjonesPGH Report

    #12

    I Peeled A Passion Fruit

    Hand holding a peeled fruit revealing a moldy inside, an interesting pic answering questions about unexpected discoveries.

    gacha_mind Report

    This Is What Happens When High Voltage Lines Touch The Ground

    Burnt debris on a sidewalk corner next to a parking lot and grass, showing unexpected urban damage and cleanup efforts.

    adudeguyman Report

    #14

    I Boiled Down 5 Gallons Of Seawater And This All The Salt

    Several small glass jars filled with coarse salt on a kitchen counter, showcasing interesting pics about common items.

    jefpatnat Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At 3.5 % salt in seawater times 8.34 lbs/gallon times 5 gallons = approx 1.5 lbs salt

    #15

    What Happens When You Park Atop MT Washington

    Pickup truck completely covered in snow and ice in a frozen landscape illustrating interesting pics that answer questions.

    FirstRoundBye Report

    #16

    Square Waves Happen When Two Separate Weather Systems Collide

    Aerial view of a coastal tower by the ocean, showcasing interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Satan_Loves_You_Too Report

    #17

    Eruption Happening In St. Vincent

    Massive volcanic eruption with towering ash clouds over lush green mountains in an interesting pic answering questions.

    Cereys Report

    #18

    A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble

    Side-by-side marble hand impressions demonstrating why museums ask visitors not to touch exhibits in interesting pics.

    Caljino Report

    vashtisadjia avatar
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the touched side looks far more interesting than the untouched side.

    #19

    What Happens When You Gain 50 Lbs And Don’t Take Your Rings Off

    Close-up of a swollen finger on a hand, illustrating an interesting pic that answers questions you didn’t know you needed.

    jenn2323 Report

    #20

    The Melting Point Of Gallium Metal Is So Low, This Is What Happens When You Hold It In Your Hand

    Hand holding a metallic silver crystal and liquid metal, showcasing interesting pics that answer curious questions.

    UnifiedQuantumField Report

    #21

    My Monster Zero Turned Red When I Accidentally Froze It

    Hand holding a Monster energy drink can cut open at the top revealing the red liquid inside, interesting pics answer questions.

    fortifier22 Report

    #22

    This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash

    Colorful foam with rainbow patterns spreading on a concrete floor, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions.

    GallowBoob Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a burst pipe, that's a unicorn m****r crime scene!

    #23

    This Phenomenon Happens When The Ice Freezes Over And Methane Gas Gets Trapped, Creating Amazing Textures & Bubbles

    Bubbles trapped under frozen lake ice with mountains and northern lights illuminating the night sky.

    boi_thats_my_yeet Report

    #24

    My Phone Glitched While Taking A Picture Of The Sunset And This Happened

    City skyline reflecting sunset colors on glass buildings, showcasing interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Ardellia Report

    #25

    A Friend Left A Glass Bowl Outside, And A Wasp Nest Happened To Be Nearby

    Large honeycomb structure growing inside a glass dish, showing intricate hexagonal patterns in interesting pics.

    Crabcaked Report

    #26

    Lahaina Noon Is When A Subsolar Point Is In Hawaii

    Four yellow bollards on a sidewalk blocking parking space access in an interesting pics collection.

    During the high noon of that day, all shadows are cast directly downward, causing straight vertical poles such as these to look like they are photoshopped, or are in a cheap indie video game.

    arenten Report

    #27

    My Mom Microwaved Some Birdseed To Disinfect It Before Putting It In A Beanbag And Accidentally Made Tiny Popcorn

    Close-up of a hand holding tiny popcorn pieces, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions visually.

    xXBonerPrinceXx Report

    #28

    Unintentionally Left A Bottle Of Rice Vinegar With The Cap Off & Became An Accidental Fruit Fly Trap

    Hand holding a clear glass bottle with liquid near a kitchen sink, showcasing an interesting pic from everyday life.

    ilanajoy Report

    #29

    Accidentally Sat On An Extremely Dusty Ledge

    Dust outline of jeans pockets on a black surface with boots on a dusty floor in interesting pics collection

    vjb021594 Report

    #30

    My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through

    Close-up of a yellow mug with brown drips covered in white specks, held in front of a mirror reflecting the image twice.

    dragoneerdude Report

    #31

    Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

    Dark green sky over city buildings and a church tower captured in interesting pics answering unexpected questions.

    These yellow and green skies are formed by a combination of blue light (from rain, hail, and suspended water) and yellow light (from the sun low in the sky). This storm is particularly dramatic because it’s forming on the inside of a shelf cloud, which are the leading edges of thunderstorms.
    While green/yellow skies aren’t a good tool for forecasting severe weather (such as tornadoes), this coloration in the sky will generally only form with deep convection (read: really big thunderstorms). These are the kinds of storms that are more likely to form tornadoes.

    SoDakZak Report

    #32

    What Happens When A Small Space Debris Object Hits A Spacecraft

    Close-up of a metal impact test showing deformed section and indentation from a steel ball in an interesting pic.

    This image shows the results of a lab test impact between a small sphere of aluminum traveling at approximately 6.8 km/second and a block of aluminum 18 cm thick. This test simulates what can happen when a small space debris object hits a spacecraft.

    esa.int Report

    #33

    For The 1st Time In 165 Years, The Aurora Australis Appeared In Patagonia, Chile. And It Happened Right Over Our House

    Vibrant red aurora lighting the night sky above a warmly lit cabin in a remote landscape, interesting pics nature scene.

    NeillDrake Report

    #34

    This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

    Black and white cat touching a plasma ball, illustrating interesting pics that answer curious questions visually.

    the_dead_icarus Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat is about to push that expensive plasma globe off the table.

    #35

    This Is What Happens To Aluminium When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 MPH In Space

    Block of metal with a large impact crater, showing detailed material damage in an interesting pic answering curious questions.

    tpb01 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So let's keep that plastic waste in the ocean where it belongs.

    #36

    What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

    Car interior filled with snow seen through a snow-covered car window in an interesting unexpected scenario.

    dopeedits Report

    #37

    I Was Cleaning Out The Fridge When I Discovered Two Hidden Eggs That Must Have Been There For Years. The Whites Dried Out And The Yolks Are Hard As Rock

    Broken eggshells with a unique round inner membrane ball, illustrating interesting pics answering unexpected questions.

    Krazywolve Report

    #38

    Accidental Bleach Spill Lifted Printed Letters From Nikwax Label

    Close-up of bottles with disintegrating printed text, an interesting pic that answers questions you didn’t know you needed to ask.

    thespaceghetto Report

    #39

    My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine

    Hand holding a miniature black leather glove, showcasing an interesting pic that answers questions you didn’t know you needed.

    besteella Report

    #40

    I Opened A Decade Old Play-Doh Container To Find It Had Grown Crystals

    Close-up of a purple textured object with crystalline formations, an interesting pic that answers curious questions.

    sumthininteresting Report

    #41

    My Mom Works At The Bank, An Elderly Couple Gave Her Microwaved Money, Thinking It Will Clean It From Viruses

    Burnt 100 shekel bills held in a hand inside an envelope, showing interesting pics that answer curious questions.

    ronderon Report

    #42

    Here’s What Will Happen To Potato Sprouts After 3 Weeks If You Let Them Grow

    Sweet potato with long sprouts growing on a kitchen counter, showcasing interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Ganessa Report

    #43

    The Flame Coming Out Of My Melting Furnace Looked Like I Was Cremating A Unicorn When I Was Melting Some Aluminum Cans Last Night

    Multicolored flame rising from a metal container in a garage setting showcasing interesting pics with unique visual questions.

    IsentropicExpansion Report

    #44

    The Way The Ice Froze On The Rim After Driving

    Frozen ice spikes formed around the bolts of a Ford truck wheel, illustrating interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Jumpy_Simool Report

    #45

    My Brother-In-Law’s Side Mirror Broke, Allowing Water To Seep Between And Create This Interesting Effect

    Car side mirror with frost patterns forming on the glass under sunlight in an interesting pics collection.

    Static914 Report

    #46

    My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked

    Salt crystals spilled from a pink Himalayan salt lamp on a wooden table in an interesting pic that answers questions.

    amamartin999 Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No mystery: salt pulls water out of the air, which condenses on its surface, which dissolves the salt, which flows as salt water and evaporates, leaving the salt behind. This is why you need the bulb inside to keep the salt warm and thus prevent condensation from forming.

    #47

    I Left This Cup In My Car And After A Couple Days In The Sun, The Lid Flattened Out

    Plastic cup lid with a built-in straw holder securely placed in a car cup holder showing interesting pics concept.

    the-talking-goat Report

    #48

    This Is What Happens When You Leave A Pack Of Gummy Bears In A 105 Degree Car

    Colorful melted gummy candy on plastic packaging, illustrating an interesting pic that answers curious questions.

    yellowcyclone Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I have found to my sorrow. Didn't stop me from eating the resultant blob, however.

    #49

    Frozen Steam Coming Out From A Branch Forming Thin Sensitive Strokes Of Ice - A Very Rare Happening At Least Where I Live

    Close-up of hair ice growing on a decayed branch, an interesting natural phenomenon featured in interesting pics.

    Joohansson Report

    #50

    What Happens When You Blow Bubbles In 15 F

    Frozen soap bubbles resting on snow illuminated by golden sunlight in an interesting pic answering curious questions.

    tiffzilla Report

    #51

    Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows

    Frost patterns resembling leaves on a windowpane, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions visually.

    OMurph3 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Patent that design! Would look grat on shower glass.

    #52

    What Happens To Windmills When There's Fog

    Wind turbines in fog creating visible airflow patterns, illustrating interesting pics that answer unexpected questions about nature.

    Vmoney1337 Report

    #53

    If You Were Wondering How Far A Bag Of Chips Bought In Indiana Could Be Driven Up Pikes Peak In Colorado Before It Pops, The Answer Is 8 Miles Past The Entrance

    Inflated and deflated chip bag on car dashboard showing effects of altitude in interesting pics.

    asdfgdhtns Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, can confirm. My spouse and I drove from Virginia to Utah one year to see my family and were treated to two sealed chip bags popping on the way over. It was unexpected and somewhat startling.

    #54

    I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled

    Hand holding a glass with melted green wax, showcasing an interesting pic that answers questions you didn’t know to ask.

    VaultDweller837 Report

    #55

    My Dad Put Food Coloring On Icicles

    Long colorful icicles hanging from a porch roof over a snowy backyard with outdoor furniture and bare trees.

    whirlpoolin Report

    #56

    It Was Snowing. But Instead Of Snowflakes There Were Snowsticks

    Close-up of car door edge with delicate frost crystals forming in cold weather, an interesting pic that answers curious questions.

    irbis056 Report

    #57

    I Accidentally Set My Phone Down On Some Acetone At Work, Now It Looks Like This

    Close-up of c*****d phone case material showing an interesting pattern in a textured surface photo.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    This Is What Broccoli Looks Like If You Don't Harvest It

    Close-up of a broccoli plant with yellow flowers, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions you didn’t know you needed.

    UnsaidSleet4223 Report

    #59

    When You Leave Your Books In Your Garage For 20 Years, The Termites That Eat Them Make Rorschach Tests

    Book with intricate cut-out pattern resembling a tree and deer, featured in interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Nebkheperure Report

    #60

    Poured Hot Tea And The Glass Split In The Middle

    Two broken clear glass pieces resting on a speckled countertop, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions.

    yrabl81 Report

    #61

    What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar

    Dry tangled plant in a green basket on stone floor, illustrating interesting pics that answer unexpected questions.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    #62

    This Apple Was Damaged At Some Point And Then Healed Itself. It Isn't Squishy Or Mushy At All, Completely Firm And Normal

    Red apple with unusual deep crease and fold on its skin, an interesting pic showing natural fruit imperfections.

    Desirai Report

    #63

    Let An Onion Go Bad In The Fridge. This Is What Happens Apparently

    Hand holding a half-cut red onion with layers curling upwards above a kitchen sink in interesting pics.

    SaltyMargarita Report

    #64

    What Happened To This "All Natural Soap" After Sitting In The Shower For A Few Months

    Close-up of a bathroom shelf holding a tube, soap holder, and exfoliating bath accessories in an interesting pic.

    Sacred_Stardust Report

    #65

    What Happens When Wood Is Burnt With High Voltage

    Close-up of a unique wood surface pattern resembling a tree branch, featured in interesting pics answering curious questions.

    -N3ptun3- Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't do this. It's incredibly dangerous. Base jumping levels of dangerous. Many, many, people have D i e d trying it after seeing on some YouTube vid. Even people who've done it many times have suddenly run out of luck.

    #66

    I Put A Carrot Stub In Water To See What Would Happen And Accidentally Created A Tiny Island

    Carrot top sprouting green leaves in a glass bowl with water, illustrating interesting pics about plant growth.

    gopperman Report

    #67

    What Happens When You Don't Trim Your Horse's Shoes

    Close-up of unusual curled horse hooves on grass, an interesting pic answering questions you didn’t know you needed.

    hoikarnage Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So all those horses running wild would end up like this? Not!

    #68

    If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery

    Colorful ice formations and icicles inside an abandoned building showcasing interesting pics that answer questions.

    SickNumbles Report

    #69

    I Accidentally Froze This Raw Egg By Putting It At The Back Of My Fridge

    Close-up of a hand holding an interesting translucent egg with a textured surface, one of the interesting pics.

    Prism___lights Report

    #70

    This Is What Happens When You Throw All Your "Worthless" Cuttings In A "Give Up" Pot

    Potted Tradescantia plant with variegated leaves showing signs of browning and wilting on a wooden deck, interesting pics.

    This year, any time someone said "what do I do with this?", it went in THE pot. Obviously, they weren't worthless cuttings, and we ended up with this! It sat next to the planting table, and I've been admiring its resilience all summer!

    the_voodoo_sauce Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tradescantia zebrina is basically a weed. In three months I propagated 50 plants, then did it twice more over the school year.

    #71

    Tried To Go Magnet Fishing In Volcanic Lake, Sand Was Magnetic

    Hand holding a magnet covered in iron filings showing magnetic field patterns in an interesting educational pic.

    Babalou0 Report

    #72

    Accidentally Left Salt Water In An Old Mug For Too Long And This Is What Happened

    Black ceramic mug with crackled glaze pattern inside and outside, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions.

    Harris_Octavius Report

    #73

    I Froze Some Watermelon Balls, An Hour Later They Looked Like They Had Grown Frosty Curly-Q’s

    Close-up of red frozen berries with frost patterns, an interesting pic that answers questions you didn’t know you needed to ask.

    PolkaDotPrairie Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watermelon is almost all water. What did you expect?

    #74

    Ice Tea Froze In The Fridge And Self-Separated

    Close-up of an interesting picture showing a frozen brown object in water with bubbles, illustrating intriguing visual phenomena.

    freethebeers Report

    #75

    An Ostrich Born Without Feathers

    White bird with an unusually long neck and legs standing on a garden path in an interesting pics collection

    oddballzpfmagic Report

    #76

    Petrified Ladder In France

    Stone ladder carved into rock wall with moss and foliage, an interesting pic that answers questions about ancient tools.

    Water full of minerals is dripping down on the ladder for a long time. The minerals stick to the ladder and after some time you have this result.

    TroubledReward Report

    #77

    This Is What Happens When You Crush A Cake

    Two side-by-side pics showing a hand holding an intact cake slice and then smashing it, illustrating interesting pics that answer questions.

    sofiaspicehead Report

    #78

    My Mom Accidentally Melted A Plastic Plate In Her Oven. When She Pried It Out, It Looked Like Fire

    Red paint splash frozen mid-air over a white surface, illustrating an interesting pic that answers unexpected questions.

    virtualRefrain Report

    #79

    Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding

    Hand holding a wrinkled dried red chili pepper indoors, interesting pics answering questions you didn’t know.

    Only1Schematic Report

    #80

    My New Mug Has A Paw Print On The Bottom, But When I Wash It The Soap Bubbles Make It Look Like It's Covered In Paw Prints

    Close-up view of a cup with a painted paw print inside, revealed by bubbles floating on a drink surface.

    budderscotche Report

    #81

    LEGO Sent Me A Letter Along With My Missing Part

    LEGO replacement part letter with small piece in bag, showing quality control and customer service response.

    About_56_Ninjas Report

