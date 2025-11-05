81 Interesting Pics That Answer Questions You Didn’t Know You Needed To Ask
What would it look like if bees built a nest in some discarded appliance? How much salt can you actually get from a few jars of saltwater? There are all sorts of questions that people will often idly think about, never hoping to actually get an answer. But, as luck would have it, the universe has a way of making things happen.
So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting examples of people’s wildest hypotheticals actually coming true and someone being around to get a picture of it. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
My Venus Flytrap Is Flowering
The gall of eating flying insects and then relying on them to fertilize you!!!
What Happens When Foam Filler Has A Slow Leak
My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened
What was that horrible old science fiction movie from the 50s when the fellow sprouted a second head? The Manster or something like that?
What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Carbon Fiber Tripod
This Is What It Looks Like When A Vine Wall Falls Off The Side Of The Wall
I Found Out This Is What Happens When Your Cell Phone Vibrates While Trying To Take A Picture Of The Chicago Skyline
The end is upon us. Behold, how the very earth is becoming distorted
Sir, That Is Obviously A Beach Demon
My Uncle Is A Fisherman, Caught This Lobster Off Felix Cove, Nfld Yesterday. Half Male, Half Female
This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready
Apparently You Can’t Mix Coke Zero And Fanta
What is this abomination? Why were you even trying to mix coke and Fanta in the first place?
What It Looks Like When A Cat Licks Cheese
I Peeled A Passion Fruit
This Is What Happens When High Voltage Lines Touch The Ground
I Boiled Down 5 Gallons Of Seawater And This All The Salt
What Happens When You Park Atop MT Washington
Square Waves Happen When Two Separate Weather Systems Collide
Eruption Happening In St. Vincent
A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble
I think the touched side looks far more interesting than the untouched side.
What Happens When You Gain 50 Lbs And Don’t Take Your Rings Off
The Melting Point Of Gallium Metal Is So Low, This Is What Happens When You Hold It In Your Hand
My Monster Zero Turned Red When I Accidentally Froze It
This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash
This Phenomenon Happens When The Ice Freezes Over And Methane Gas Gets Trapped, Creating Amazing Textures & Bubbles
My Phone Glitched While Taking A Picture Of The Sunset And This Happened
A Friend Left A Glass Bowl Outside, And A Wasp Nest Happened To Be Nearby
Lahaina Noon Is When A Subsolar Point Is In Hawaii
During the high noon of that day, all shadows are cast directly downward, causing straight vertical poles such as these to look like they are photoshopped, or are in a cheap indie video game.
My Mom Microwaved Some Birdseed To Disinfect It Before Putting It In A Beanbag And Accidentally Made Tiny Popcorn
Unintentionally Left A Bottle Of Rice Vinegar With The Cap Off & Became An Accidental Fruit Fly Trap
Accidentally Sat On An Extremely Dusty Ledge
My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through
Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight
These yellow and green skies are formed by a combination of blue light (from rain, hail, and suspended water) and yellow light (from the sun low in the sky). This storm is particularly dramatic because it’s forming on the inside of a shelf cloud, which are the leading edges of thunderstorms.
While green/yellow skies aren’t a good tool for forecasting severe weather (such as tornadoes), this coloration in the sky will generally only form with deep convection (read: really big thunderstorms). These are the kinds of storms that are more likely to form tornadoes.
What Happens When A Small Space Debris Object Hits A Spacecraft
This image shows the results of a lab test impact between a small sphere of aluminum traveling at approximately 6.8 km/second and a block of aluminum 18 cm thick. This test simulates what can happen when a small space debris object hits a spacecraft.
For The 1st Time In 165 Years, The Aurora Australis Appeared In Patagonia, Chile. And It Happened Right Over Our House
This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball
This Is What Happens To Aluminium When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 MPH In Space
What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm
I Was Cleaning Out The Fridge When I Discovered Two Hidden Eggs That Must Have Been There For Years. The Whites Dried Out And The Yolks Are Hard As Rock
Accidental Bleach Spill Lifted Printed Letters From Nikwax Label
My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine
I Opened A Decade Old Play-Doh Container To Find It Had Grown Crystals
My Mom Works At The Bank, An Elderly Couple Gave Her Microwaved Money, Thinking It Will Clean It From Viruses
Here’s What Will Happen To Potato Sprouts After 3 Weeks If You Let Them Grow
The Flame Coming Out Of My Melting Furnace Looked Like I Was Cremating A Unicorn When I Was Melting Some Aluminum Cans Last Night
The Way The Ice Froze On The Rim After Driving
My Brother-In-Law’s Side Mirror Broke, Allowing Water To Seep Between And Create This Interesting Effect
My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked
No mystery: salt pulls water out of the air, which condenses on its surface, which dissolves the salt, which flows as salt water and evaporates, leaving the salt behind. This is why you need the bulb inside to keep the salt warm and thus prevent condensation from forming.
I Left This Cup In My Car And After A Couple Days In The Sun, The Lid Flattened Out
This Is What Happens When You Leave A Pack Of Gummy Bears In A 105 Degree Car
As I have found to my sorrow. Didn't stop me from eating the resultant blob, however.
Frozen Steam Coming Out From A Branch Forming Thin Sensitive Strokes Of Ice - A Very Rare Happening At Least Where I Live
What Happens When You Blow Bubbles In 15 F
Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows
What Happens To Windmills When There's Fog
If You Were Wondering How Far A Bag Of Chips Bought In Indiana Could Be Driven Up Pikes Peak In Colorado Before It Pops, The Answer Is 8 Miles Past The Entrance
Yep, can confirm. My spouse and I drove from Virginia to Utah one year to see my family and were treated to two sealed chip bags popping on the way over. It was unexpected and somewhat startling.
I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled
My Dad Put Food Coloring On Icicles
It Was Snowing. But Instead Of Snowflakes There Were Snowsticks
I Accidentally Set My Phone Down On Some Acetone At Work, Now It Looks Like This
This Is What Broccoli Looks Like If You Don't Harvest It
When You Leave Your Books In Your Garage For 20 Years, The Termites That Eat Them Make Rorschach Tests
Poured Hot Tea And The Glass Split In The Middle
What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar
This Apple Was Damaged At Some Point And Then Healed Itself. It Isn't Squishy Or Mushy At All, Completely Firm And Normal
Let An Onion Go Bad In The Fridge. This Is What Happens Apparently
What Happened To This "All Natural Soap" After Sitting In The Shower For A Few Months
What Happens When Wood Is Burnt With High Voltage
I Put A Carrot Stub In Water To See What Would Happen And Accidentally Created A Tiny Island
What Happens When You Don't Trim Your Horse's Shoes
If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery
I Accidentally Froze This Raw Egg By Putting It At The Back Of My Fridge
This Is What Happens When You Throw All Your "Worthless" Cuttings In A "Give Up" Pot
This year, any time someone said "what do I do with this?", it went in THE pot. Obviously, they weren't worthless cuttings, and we ended up with this! It sat next to the planting table, and I've been admiring its resilience all summer!
Tried To Go Magnet Fishing In Volcanic Lake, Sand Was Magnetic
Accidentally Left Salt Water In An Old Mug For Too Long And This Is What Happened
I Froze Some Watermelon Balls, An Hour Later They Looked Like They Had Grown Frosty Curly-Q’s
Ice Tea Froze In The Fridge And Self-Separated
An Ostrich Born Without Feathers
Petrified Ladder In France
Water full of minerals is dripping down on the ladder for a long time. The minerals stick to the ladder and after some time you have this result.
This Is What Happens When You Crush A Cake
My Mom Accidentally Melted A Plastic Plate In Her Oven. When She Pried It Out, It Looked Like Fire
Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding
My New Mug Has A Paw Print On The Bottom, But When I Wash It The Soap Bubbles Make It Look Like It's Covered In Paw Prints
LEGO Sent Me A Letter Along With My Missing Part
