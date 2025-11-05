So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting examples of people’s wildest hypotheticals actually coming true and someone being around to get a picture of it. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

What would it look like if bees built a nest in some discarded appliance? How much salt can you actually get from a few jars of saltwater? There are all sorts of questions that people will often idly think about, never hoping to actually get an answer. But, as luck would have it, the universe has a way of making things happen.

#1 My Venus Flytrap Is Flowering Share icon

#2 What Happens When Foam Filler Has A Slow Leak Share icon

#3 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened Share icon

#4 What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Carbon Fiber Tripod Share icon

#5 This Is What It Looks Like When A Vine Wall Falls Off The Side Of The Wall Share icon

#6 I Found Out This Is What Happens When Your Cell Phone Vibrates While Trying To Take A Picture Of The Chicago Skyline Share icon

#7 Sir, That Is Obviously A Beach Demon Share icon

#8 My Uncle Is A Fisherman, Caught This Lobster Off Felix Cove, Nfld Yesterday. Half Male, Half Female Share icon

#9 This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready Share icon

#10 Apparently You Can’t Mix Coke Zero And Fanta Share icon

#11 What It Looks Like When A Cat Licks Cheese Share icon

#12 I Peeled A Passion Fruit Share icon

#13 This Is What Happens When High Voltage Lines Touch The Ground Share icon

#14 I Boiled Down 5 Gallons Of Seawater And This All The Salt Share icon

#15 What Happens When You Park Atop MT Washington Share icon

#16 Square Waves Happen When Two Separate Weather Systems Collide Share icon

#17 Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Share icon

#18 A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble Share icon

#19 What Happens When You Gain 50 Lbs And Don’t Take Your Rings Off Share icon

#20 The Melting Point Of Gallium Metal Is So Low, This Is What Happens When You Hold It In Your Hand Share icon

#21 My Monster Zero Turned Red When I Accidentally Froze It Share icon

#22 This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash Share icon

#23 This Phenomenon Happens When The Ice Freezes Over And Methane Gas Gets Trapped, Creating Amazing Textures & Bubbles Share icon

#24 My Phone Glitched While Taking A Picture Of The Sunset And This Happened Share icon

#25 A Friend Left A Glass Bowl Outside, And A Wasp Nest Happened To Be Nearby Share icon

#26 Lahaina Noon Is When A Subsolar Point Is In Hawaii Share icon During the high noon of that day, all shadows are cast directly downward, causing straight vertical poles such as these to look like they are photoshopped, or are in a cheap indie video game.



#27 My Mom Microwaved Some Birdseed To Disinfect It Before Putting It In A Beanbag And Accidentally Made Tiny Popcorn Share icon

#28 Unintentionally Left A Bottle Of Rice Vinegar With The Cap Off & Became An Accidental Fruit Fly Trap Share icon

#29 Accidentally Sat On An Extremely Dusty Ledge Share icon

#30 My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through Share icon

#31 Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight Share icon These yellow and green skies are formed by a combination of blue light (from rain, hail, and suspended water) and yellow light (from the sun low in the sky). This storm is particularly dramatic because it’s forming on the inside of a shelf cloud, which are the leading edges of thunderstorms.

While green/yellow skies aren’t a good tool for forecasting severe weather (such as tornadoes), this coloration in the sky will generally only form with deep convection (read: really big thunderstorms). These are the kinds of storms that are more likely to form tornadoes.



#32 What Happens When A Small Space Debris Object Hits A Spacecraft Share icon This image shows the results of a lab test impact between a small sphere of aluminum traveling at approximately 6.8 km/second and a block of aluminum 18 cm thick. This test simulates what can happen when a small space debris object hits a spacecraft.



#33 For The 1st Time In 165 Years, The Aurora Australis Appeared In Patagonia, Chile. And It Happened Right Over Our House Share icon

#34 This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball Share icon

#35 This Is What Happens To Aluminium When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 MPH In Space Share icon

#36 What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm Share icon

#37 I Was Cleaning Out The Fridge When I Discovered Two Hidden Eggs That Must Have Been There For Years. The Whites Dried Out And The Yolks Are Hard As Rock Share icon

#38 Accidental Bleach Spill Lifted Printed Letters From Nikwax Label Share icon

#39 My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine Share icon

#40 I Opened A Decade Old Play-Doh Container To Find It Had Grown Crystals Share icon

#41 My Mom Works At The Bank, An Elderly Couple Gave Her Microwaved Money, Thinking It Will Clean It From Viruses Share icon

#42 Here’s What Will Happen To Potato Sprouts After 3 Weeks If You Let Them Grow Share icon

#43 The Flame Coming Out Of My Melting Furnace Looked Like I Was Cremating A Unicorn When I Was Melting Some Aluminum Cans Last Night Share icon

#44 The Way The Ice Froze On The Rim After Driving Share icon

#45 My Brother-In-Law’s Side Mirror Broke, Allowing Water To Seep Between And Create This Interesting Effect Share icon

#46 My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked Share icon

#47 I Left This Cup In My Car And After A Couple Days In The Sun, The Lid Flattened Out Share icon

#48 This Is What Happens When You Leave A Pack Of Gummy Bears In A 105 Degree Car Share icon

#49 Frozen Steam Coming Out From A Branch Forming Thin Sensitive Strokes Of Ice - A Very Rare Happening At Least Where I Live Share icon

#50 What Happens When You Blow Bubbles In 15 F Share icon

#51 Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows Share icon

#52 What Happens To Windmills When There's Fog Share icon

#53 If You Were Wondering How Far A Bag Of Chips Bought In Indiana Could Be Driven Up Pikes Peak In Colorado Before It Pops, The Answer Is 8 Miles Past The Entrance Share icon

#54 I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled Share icon

#55 My Dad Put Food Coloring On Icicles Share icon

#56 It Was Snowing. But Instead Of Snowflakes There Were Snowsticks Share icon

#57 I Accidentally Set My Phone Down On Some Acetone At Work, Now It Looks Like This Share icon

#58 This Is What Broccoli Looks Like If You Don't Harvest It Share icon

#59 When You Leave Your Books In Your Garage For 20 Years, The Termites That Eat Them Make Rorschach Tests Share icon

#60 Poured Hot Tea And The Glass Split In The Middle Share icon

#61 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar Share icon

#62 This Apple Was Damaged At Some Point And Then Healed Itself. It Isn't Squishy Or Mushy At All, Completely Firm And Normal Share icon

#63 Let An Onion Go Bad In The Fridge. This Is What Happens Apparently Share icon

#64 What Happened To This "All Natural Soap" After Sitting In The Shower For A Few Months Share icon

#65 What Happens When Wood Is Burnt With High Voltage Share icon

#66 I Put A Carrot Stub In Water To See What Would Happen And Accidentally Created A Tiny Island Share icon

#67 What Happens When You Don't Trim Your Horse's Shoes Share icon

#68 If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery Share icon

#69 I Accidentally Froze This Raw Egg By Putting It At The Back Of My Fridge Share icon

#70 This Is What Happens When You Throw All Your "Worthless" Cuttings In A "Give Up" Pot Share icon This year, any time someone said "what do I do with this?", it went in THE pot. Obviously, they weren't worthless cuttings, and we ended up with this! It sat next to the planting table, and I've been admiring its resilience all summer!



#71 Tried To Go Magnet Fishing In Volcanic Lake, Sand Was Magnetic Share icon

#72 Accidentally Left Salt Water In An Old Mug For Too Long And This Is What Happened Share icon

#73 I Froze Some Watermelon Balls, An Hour Later They Looked Like They Had Grown Frosty Curly-Q’s Share icon

#74 Ice Tea Froze In The Fridge And Self-Separated Share icon

#75 An Ostrich Born Without Feathers Share icon

#76 Petrified Ladder In France Share icon Water full of minerals is dripping down on the ladder for a long time. The minerals stick to the ladder and after some time you have this result.



#77 This Is What Happens When You Crush A Cake Share icon

#78 My Mom Accidentally Melted A Plastic Plate In Her Oven. When She Pried It Out, It Looked Like Fire Share icon

#79 Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding Share icon

#80 My New Mug Has A Paw Print On The Bottom, But When I Wash It The Soap Bubbles Make It Look Like It's Covered In Paw Prints Share icon

#81 LEGO Sent Me A Letter Along With My Missing Part Share icon