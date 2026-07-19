“Are You A Dodo Or A Mammoth?” This 20-Question Quiz Reveals The Extinct Species You Would Have Been
Some of us are old souls. A few of us, if we’re honest, are prehistoric ones. There’s a particular kind of person who reads about the dodo and thinks not “how sad” but “yeah, that tracks.” If that’s you, welcome, you’re among friends.
The thing about extinct species is that they weren’t failures. They were beautifully suited to a world that stopped existing, which, some mornings, is a feeling we can all relate to. Each one had a whole personality. The trusting one, the stubborn survivor, the loner who kept to the shadows, the one who went big on everything. You’ve met these people. You might be one of them.
This quiz doesn’t ask you to be an expert on the Pleistocene (or if you even know what that means). It just asks how you handle a stranger, a hard winter, a warning sign you probably should have taken more seriously.
So settle in and find out which magnificent, doomed, oddly relatable creature you would have been. We promise it’s more flattering than it sounds.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
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The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine was a dog-like marsupial - the largest known carnivorous marsupial of modern times before its extinction in the 20th century. You share some of the traits: you keep to the edges, and people misread you for it. You're not cold, you're just private, and you've learned that the quiet corners are safer than the middle of the room. You get blamed for things you didn't do because you don't bother defending yourself, which drives your friends slightly mad. Underneath the reserve, you're sharp, capable, and far more observant than anyone gives you credit for. The people who actually take the time to know you are weirdly loyal, and they should be.
The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine was a dog-like marsupial - the largest known carnivorous marsupial of modern times before its extinction in the 20th century. You share some of the traits: you keep to the edges, and people misread you for it. You're not cold, you're just private, and you've learned that the quiet corners are safer than the middle of the room. You get blamed for things you didn't do because you don't bother defending yourself, which drives your friends slightly mad. Underneath the reserve, you're sharp, capable, and far more observant than anyone gives you credit for. The people who actually take the time to know you are weirdly loyal, and they should be.
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