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“Are You A Dodo Or A Mammoth?” This 20-Question Quiz Reveals The Extinct Species You Would Have Been
A mammoth, saber-toothed tiger, dodo, and other extinct species. Personality quiz with extinct species.
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Animals

“Are You A Dodo Or A Mammoth?” This 20-Question Quiz Reveals The Extinct Species You Would Have Been

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Some of us are old souls. A few of us, if we’re honest, are prehistoric ones. There’s a particular kind of person who reads about the dodo and thinks not “how sad” but “yeah, that tracks.” If that’s you, welcome, you’re among friends.

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The thing about extinct species is that they weren’t failures. They were beautifully suited to a world that stopped existing, which, some mornings, is a feeling we can all relate to. Each one had a whole personality. The trusting one, the stubborn survivor, the loner who kept to the shadows, the one who went big on everything. You’ve met these people. You might be one of them.

This quiz doesn’t ask you to be an expert on the Pleistocene (or if you even know what that means). It just asks how you handle a stranger, a hard winter, a warning sign you probably should have taken more seriously.

So settle in and find out which magnificent, doomed, oddly relatable creature you would have been. We promise it’s more flattering than it sounds.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
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    Randomosity
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine was a dog-like marsupial - the largest known carnivorous marsupial of modern times before its extinction in the 20th century. You share some of the traits: you keep to the edges, and people misread you for it. You're not cold, you're just private, and you've learned that the quiet corners are safer than the middle of the room. You get blamed for things you didn't do because you don't bother defending yourself, which drives your friends slightly mad. Underneath the reserve, you're sharp, capable, and far more observant than anyone gives you credit for. The people who actually take the time to know you are weirdly loyal, and they should be.

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    m_lesparre avatar
    Milly Vanilly
    Milly Vanilly
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who would have thought I’m a dodo 🦤

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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine was a dog-like marsupial - the largest known carnivorous marsupial of modern times before its extinction in the 20th century. You share some of the traits: you keep to the edges, and people misread you for it. You're not cold, you're just private, and you've learned that the quiet corners are safer than the middle of the room. You get blamed for things you didn't do because you don't bother defending yourself, which drives your friends slightly mad. Underneath the reserve, you're sharp, capable, and far more observant than anyone gives you credit for. The people who actually take the time to know you are weirdly loyal, and they should be.

    1
    1point
    reply
    m_lesparre avatar
    Milly Vanilly
    Milly Vanilly
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who would have thought I’m a dodo 🦤

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    1point
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