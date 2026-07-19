“Are You A Dodo Or A Mammoth?” This 20-Question Quiz Reveals The Extinct Species You Would Have Been

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Some of us are old souls. A few of us, if we’re honest, are prehistoric ones. There’s a particular kind of person who reads about the dodo and thinks not “how sad” but “yeah, that tracks.” If that’s you, welcome, you’re among friends.

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The thing about extinct species is that they weren’t failures. They were beautifully suited to a world that stopped existing, which, some mornings, is a feeling we can all relate to. Each one had a whole personality. The trusting one, the stubborn survivor, the loner who kept to the shadows, the one who went big on everything. You’ve met these people. You might be one of them.

This quiz doesn’t ask you to be an expert on the Pleistocene (or if you even know what that means). It just asks how you handle a stranger, a hard winter, a warning sign you probably should have taken more seriously.

So settle in and find out which magnificent, doomed, oddly relatable creature you would have been. We promise it’s more flattering than it sounds.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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