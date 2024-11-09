What Does “Gyatt” Mean? Breaking Down The Viral Slang Term

ADVERTISEMENT

The term “gyatt” has made quite a splash among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, becoming a staple in their daily conversations. This catchy word is often thrown into the mix as a lively compliment or an enthusiastic praise, adding a fun twist to their interactions.

But what does “gyatt” mean, and where did the term come from? In this etymological exploration, Bored Panda decodes this popular term and discovers the cultural context of how such proliferates into everyday speech.

What Does “Gyatt” Mean?

The Dictionary defines “gyatt” or “gyat” as a slang term that is used to express intense excitement, surprise, or admiration (1). In colloquial slang, it is most commonly used as an exclamation in reaction to seeing an enormous butt or curvy woman. It is used either as an adjective to either describe the big butt or a noun to refer to it.

While it describes a physical attribute, the term isn’t derogatory. In fact, Elise Solé writes in Today that the term is a compliment, with having a big butt seen as a positive thing (2).

The Cultural and Phonetic Roots of the Word “Gyatt”

Historically, the term “gyatt” originates in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), the type of English primarily spoken by Black Americans.

According to Nicole Holliday, an assistant professor of linguistics and cognitive science at Pomona College, this language has been around for decades (3).

Many AAVE words find their way into the current language. These terms typically become what people call “slang” because they aren’t considered proper English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holliday explains that it’s what is called “covert prestige.” This means that it’s now cool to use AAVE terms because it’s the language that teachers and parents don’t want you to use.

“Young white people who use African American English have always done it — one, because Black people are cool, and two, because it pisses off their parents,” she adds.

But it may be shortsighted to merely see it as such. In fact, AAVE existed as early as the 1700s, when Black Southern and Jamaican Africans from all over the Caribbean and Africa came to the United States.

At that time, they were not given the means to communicate with one another and were denied the opportunity to learn Standard American English (SAE), explained Arianna Peoples in an article for the San Jose State University Writing Center (4). As a result, they had to teach themselves how to communicate by ear and form the AAVE dialect.

Peoples writes that AAVE has its own linguistic rules and grammatical nuances as a dialect, quashing the misconception that it is a broken language.

The use and proliferation of some of its words, like “gyatt,” “lit,” and “turnt,” on the internet showcases the vibrancy of the dialect and the Afro-American community’s longstanding influence on American culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bark, an online monitoring company that tracks teenage slang, reports that the term is a flattering remark which is an AAVE-style acronym for “Girl Your A** Thicc” or an abbreviation for “goddamn” (5).

Gyatt and It’s Online Amplification

While the term and its origin dialect have a more extended history, its online life started on platforms like Twitch and TikTok, thanks to popular content creators.

In a post on YouTube on June 5, 2023, creator @yourRAGEgaming was one of the first to coin and decode the current usage of the word gyatt. His post gained 739, 071, and 40,000 likes.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat helped popularize the term even further by regularly using it in his skits. Cenat is among the top-subscribed streamers on Twitch and has a strong fanbase of X million.

Cenat has a relatively young audience, so viewers easily pick up on terms their favorite streamer uses. This reaction video of Cenat was posted by user @rapidstreams1 on June 1, 2023. It has been viewed 4.5 million times and has garnered 346,500 likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since social media platforms like Twitch and TikTok are popular among Generation Z and Alpha, language and terms like “gyatt” easily spread and are used by more people.

According to a 2023 study published in the Shanlax International Journal of English, social media has significantly influenced the development of language and communication patterns (6).

The digital age has changed how we communicate, including linguistic innovation, grammar and syntax changes, memes’ influence, and the strength of social media influencers.

In the case of the term “gyatt” which is derived from the AAVE dialect, the study further affirms that social media provides chances for connecting and expressing cultural diversity.

Aside from its nature as a medium, the internet also accelerates language change by enabling the rapid transmission of new words and meanings globally (Toppan Digital, 2016) (7).

Social media platforms democratize language evolution, allowing contributions from various sources and dialects and popularizing slang words like “Hyatt,” “bae,” and “LOL.”

In addition, the interactive nature of online communication fosters immediate adoption of new linguistic trends.

“Gyatt” on Social Feeds

The term “gyatt“ exemplifies this rapid transmission and linguistic assimilation. It’s grown so popular that on TikTok alone, there are 531,800 posts that use the hashtag with billions of cumulative views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some have used it to describe big-bottomed women, like this TikTok video posted by user @leah_txtealtor, who found out what the term meant. Her video, posted on March 30, 2023, amassed 13.5 million views and 765,600 likes.

Others use the term in videos of kids explaining Gen-Z or Alpha speak to their parents, like this video posted by user @akbar_gbaja on October 31, 2023. The post has been viewed 2.4 million times and gained 216,100 likes.

Language constantly evolves, and slang is at the forefront of this transformation. For example, “gyatt rizz” refers to the irresistible charm of having a curvy figure.

Then there’s the playful twist of “sus Hyatt,” a phrase that merges the suspicious with the allure of a big bottom, hinting at the possibility of enhancements.

References

Dictionary. “Slang Dictionary: Gyatt.” Dictionary.com, November 29, 2023. | https://www.dictionary.com/e/slang/gyatt/ Elise Solé. “The kids are saying ‘GYAT’: What does it mean?” Today, January 4, 2024. | https://www.today.com/today/amp/rcna129527 Alex Portée. “How did words like periodt, GYAT, cap, and drip come to be? All about the Black history of slang.” Today, February 23, 2024. | https://www.today.com/popculture/black-history-slang-rcna137773 Arianna Peoples. “AAVE: Dismantling Standard American English (Part 1).” San Jose State University, 2023. | https://www.sjsu.edu/writingcenter/docs/handouts/AAVE-Dismantling+Standard+American+English.pdf Bark. “GYAT Meaning, Examples & More.” Bark, 2024. | https://www.bark.us/slang-word/gyat-meaning/ Alice Evangeline Jenaselvi et al. “The Impact of Social Media on the Evolution of Language and Communication Trends.” Shanlax International Journal of English, December 2023. | https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377214822_The_Impact_of_Social_Media_on_the_Evolution_of_Language_and_Communication_Trends Antonio. “Language Purists Look Away Now: How the Internet Transmits Language Change.” Toppan Digital Language, 2016. | https://toppandigital.com/translation-blog/language-purists-look-away-now-internet-transmits-language-change/?amp=1

ADVERTISEMENT